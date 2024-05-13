Mother's Day Basket

$105.00

Indulge Mom in a delightful sensory journey with this Mother's Day treat package! Dive into the creamy sweetness of artisanal ice cream adorned with fresh raspberries and delicate macaroons, perfectly complemented by a refreshing Canella Rosé to toast to her special day. And for those serene moments, a box of assorted teas awaits, accompanied by a petite water bottle for a touch of hydration. Complete the gesture with a heartfelt Mother's Day card, expressing gratitude and love for the most cherished woman in your life.