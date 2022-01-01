- Home
- /
- Port Saint Joe
- /
- Bad Mamma Jamma - 8020 Cape San Blas Rd
Bad Mamma Jamma 8020 Cape San Blas Rd
No reviews yet
8020 Cape San Blas Rd
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Smoked Tuna Dip
Seasonal. Served with tortilla chips and jalapeños.
Mozzarella Sticks
(6) Served with homemade red sauce
Baked Crab Meat Dip
homemade blue crab meat served with tortilla chips
Shizzle Shrimp
(10) fried shrimp tossed in our homemade sriracha aioli sauce (shizzle sauce).
Onion Rings
served with our homemade chipotle mayo
Soup and Salads
Lobster Bisque
topped with crab meat and croutons
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cheddar, croutons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons. Dressing on the side when served to go.
Florida Salad
Romaine lettuce, mandarin oranges, strawberries, candied pecans and blue cheese crumbles.
Wings and Nachos
6 Piece
6 fried wings of all the same flavor.
12 Piece
12 fried wings of all the same flavor.
Chicken nachos
Fried tortilla chips, shredded chicken, queso, grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapeños.
Pulled pork nachos
Fried tortilla chips, pulled pork, queso, grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapeños.
Mexican street corn nachos
Fried tortilla chips, shredded chicken, Mexican street corn dip (contains roasted corn, jalapeños, red onions and cilantro), grilled onions and tomatoes.
Chips & Queso
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
The Classic Pork
Pulled pork, homemade Cole slaw, pickles and chipotle sauce. Served on a toasted bun with fries.
The Hog
Pulled pork, queso, fried jalapeños, onion rings and chipotle sauce. Served on a toasted bun with fries.
Busted Porker
Pulled pork, homemade Mac n cheese, onion crisp and chipotle sauce. Served on a toasted bun with fries.
The Luau
Pulled pork, grilled pineapple, grilled onions, Swiss cheese and bacon. Served on a toasted bun with fries.
Notorious P.I.G
Pulled pork, homemade Mac n cheese, onion crisp, bacon, chipotle sauce and sriracha aioli (shizzle sauce). Served on a toasted bun with fries.
American Tacos
Three small tacos, pulled pork, queso, homemade cole slaw and fried pickles. Served with fries.
Chicken Sandwiches
Classic Chicken
Fried or Grilled Chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and American cheese. Served on a toasted bun with fries.
Not Your Grandma's Parmesan
Fried chicken tossed in our homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped with cheese sticks! Served on a toasted bun with fries.
Chicken Aloha
Grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, grilled onions, bacon and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted bun with fries.
The Soldier
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo ranch, bacon and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted bun with fries.
The Clucker
Fried chicken, homemade Mac n cheese, bacon, onion crisp and buffalo ranch. Served on a toasted bun with fries.
Burgers
Classic Burger
Hand pattied, never frozen half pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American cheese. Served on a toasted bun with fries.
Garnet N Gold
Hand pattied, never frozen half pound burger topped with fried jalapeños, onion rings, pepper jack cheese and chipotle sauce.
Surf N Turf
Hand pattied, never frozen half pound burger topped with pepper jack cheese, fried shrimp, grilled onions and sriracha aioli (shizzle sauce). Served on a toasted bun with fries.
Aloha Burger
Hand pattied, never frozen half pound burger topped with grilled pineapple, grilled onions and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted bun with fries.
Busted Burger
Hand pattied, never frozen half pound burger topped with homemade Mac n cheese, onion crisp, bacon and buffalo ranch. Served on a toasted bun with fries.
The Holy Cow
Hand pattied, never frozen half pound burger and pulled pork topped with homemade Mac n cheese, bacon, onion crisp, chipotle sauce and buffalo ranch. Served on a toasted bun with fries.
Po' Boys and Baskets
Shrimp Po' Boy
Topped with lettuce, tomato and sriracha aioli- aka shizzle sauce. Served fried on a toasted hoagie roll with fries.
Grouper Po' Boy
Topped with lettuce, tomato and sriracha aioli- aka shizzle sauce. Served fried on a toasted hoagie roll with fries.
The Boujie Boy
Topped with lettuce, tomato and sriracha aioli- aka shizzle sauce. Served grilled on a toasted hoagie roll with fries.
Chicken Basket
Served fried with fries and hushpuppies. No substitution for hushpuppies.
Shrimp Basket
Served fried with fries and hushpuppies. No substitution for hushpuppies.
Grouper basket
Served fried with fries and hushpuppies. No substitution for hushpuppies.
DAILY SPECIALS
Taco Tuesday
Our special every Tuesday! Three small tacos with your choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork, fried or grilled shrimp or fried or grilled grouper. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, cilantro and our homemade sriracha aioli (shizzle sauce). Only one meat per order please. Served with fries or substitute cole slaw for no extra charge.
Shrimp and Grits
Grilled Shrimp and Cheese Grits topped with andouille sausage, bacon, grilled onions and homemade mushroom puree sauce. Served with two homemade hushpuppies. No substitution for hushpuppies.
Chicken and Waffles
Homemade crispy chicken tenders served on a fluffy delicious Belgian waffle and topped with powdered sugar, syrup and drizzled honey butter. Served with fresh fruit. P.S- if you prefer chicken wings over tenders we can do that too! Syrup comes on the side when served to go.
Creamy Cajun Pasta
Homemade creamy cajun sauce topped with grilled shrimp and sautéed andouille sausage on a bed of pasta. Served with garlic bread. Don’t like shrimp? No problem! Substitute chicken if you’d like!
Grouper Piccata
Grilled local grouper topped with our homemade piccata sauce. Served with whipped potatoes and green beans. Don't care for grouper? We got you! Sub out chicken by request.
Blackened Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo
Homemade Alfredo Sauce on a bed of spaghetti pasta. Topped with blackened chicken and shrimp. Served with garlic bread. Not feeling the shrimp or chicken? No worries! Sub all chicken or all shrimp by request.
Fish and Grits
Fried local grouper served with creamy cheese grits and two hushpuppies. Grouper may be grilled by request.
Baked Chicken Meal
Baked chicken thighs served with homemade Mac n cheese, homemade mashed potatoes, green beans and cornbread.
Stuffed Grouper Pasta
Fresh local grouper stuff with our homemade crabmeat stuffing and paired with spaghetti pasta tossed in a cajun crawfish sauce. Served with a house or Caesar salad.
Zuppa Toscana Soup
Italian sausage, fresh kale and russet potatoes in a creamy broth. Made with gluten-free ingredients. Homemade is the best way!
Kids Menu
Kids Popcorn Shrimp
Served fried with fries and a capri sun. No substitution for capri sun.
Kids Cheeseburger
Quarter pound burger served with fries and a capri sun. No substitution for capri sun.
Kids Mini hot dogs
Two mini hot dogs served with fries and a capri sun. No substitution for capri sun.
Kids chicken fingers
Served fried with fries and a capri sun. No substitution for capri sun.
Sides
Drinks
Desserts
Key lime pie
So good, homemade and made daily by Cone Heads Restaurant.
Banana pudding
Yummy, homemade and made daily by Cone Heads Restaurant.
Cheesecake- fresh berries
New York style cheesecake topped with whipped cream and fresh berries.
Pistachio Parfait
Tasty, homemade and made daily by Cone Heads Restaurant.
Cheesecake- Chocolate Shavings
New York style cheesecake topped with chocolate shavings, caramel drizzle and chopped pecans.
Butterscotch Parfait
Homemade and made daily by Cone Heads Restaurant.
Cheesecake- Brownie
New York style cheesecake topped with brownie, caramel drizzle and chopped pecans.
Cherry Cheesecake Pie
Delicious, homemade and made occasionally from Cone Heads Restaurants' Grandma 💓
Italian Love Cake Parfait
Homemade and made daily by Cone Heads Restaurant. This will make you fall in love.
Sweet Potato Pie
Homemade and made seasonally by Cone Heads Restaurant.
Blueberry Cheesecake Pie
Condiments/Disposables
Ranch
2oz cup. Homemade
Blue cheese
2oz cup. Homemade
Shizzle Sauce
2oz cup. Homemade sriracha aioli.
Chipotle Sauce
2oz cup. Homemade
Buffalo ranch
2oz cup. Homemade
Tartar
2oz cup. Homemade
Cocktail
2oz cup. Homemade
Honey mustard
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chipotle Mayo
2oz cup. Homemade
BBQ Sauce
Buffalo sauce
Carolina gold sauce
Jamaican jerk sauce
Mango habanero sauce
Ketchup packet
Mayo packet
Mustard packet
Hot sauce packet
Salt packet
Pepper packet
Napkins
Utensil
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Food Trailer offering specialty sandwiches, wings, and nachos
8020 Cape San Blas Rd, Port Saint Joe, FL 32456