Burgers

Bionic Burger - 243 N Main

762 Reviews

$

243 N Main

Haysville, KS 67060

Popular Items

Single Hamburger
Double Hamburger
Lg Fry

**SPECIALS

$5 Dbl Jr Chz Sm Combo

$5.29

Zesty Chicken Sand

$6.99

Zesty Chicken Ranch Club

$8.49

Zesty Spicy Chicken Sand

$8.74

SGL Egg, Cheese & Bacon Sand

$3.99

DBL Egg, Cheese & Bacon Sand

$4.99

Bionic Burgers-OO

Jr Burger

$2.29

1/8lb Burger Served W/ Mustard, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions On A Toasted Bun

Single Hamburger

$3.49

1/4lb Burger Served W/ Mustard, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions On A Toasted Bun

Double Hamburger

$5.19

1/2lb Burger Served W/ Mustard, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions On A Toasted Bun

Triple Hamburger

$6.99

3/4lb Burger Served W/ Mustard, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions On A Toasted Bun

Specialty Burgers-OO

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$5.49+

Mayo, Raw & Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, American & Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$5.39+

Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese

Steve's Feast Burger

$4.49+

Mustard, Ketchup, Mayo, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, American & Swiss Cheese

Bison Burger

$8.99+

Real Buffalo Meat With Mustard, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions

Six Million $ Burger

$8.39+

All In 1 Pattie Served With Mustard, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & 3 American Cheese Single = 1 - 3/4lb Pattie Double = 2 - 3/4lb Patties Triple = 3 - 3/4lb Patties

Sandwiches & More-OO

Philly

$8.19

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Mayo & 3 Swiss Cheese On A Toasted Hoagie Bun

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$6.49

Premium Chicken Tenders With Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato, Served On A Toasted Hoagie

Hot Dog

$3.19

Mustard & Ketchup On A Toasted Hot Dog Bun

Hot Link

$4.29

BBQ Sauce On A Toasted Bun

Chili

$3.09+

Homemade Chili

Corn Dog

$1.69

Corn Dog On A Stick

3 Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Choice Of 3 or 5 Chicken Tenders

Grilled Cheese

$2.29

3 Slices Of American Cheese In A Toasted Bun

BBQ Beef

$5.49

Thin Steak W/ BBQ Sauce On A Toasted Bun

Kids Meals-OO

Kids Burger

$4.79

Mustard & Ketchup On A Toasted Bun. Served W/ Kids Fries & Drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.79

Mustard & Ketchup On A Toasted Bun. Served W/ Kids Fries & Drink

Kids Corn Dog

$4.49

Served W/ Kids Fries & Drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Served W/ Kids Fries & Drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.39

2 Chicken Tenders Served W/ Kids Fries & Drink

Kids Car

$1.25

Favorite Combos-OO

Served W/ Fresh Cut Fries & Drink

Jr Cheese Medium Combo

$6.58

#1 Medium Combo

$7.79

#2 Medium Combo

$9.49

Triple Hamburger Medium Combo

$10.78

Jr Cheese Small Combo

$5.78

#1 Small Combo

$6.99

#2 Small Combo

$8.69

Triple Hamburger Small Combo

$9.98

Jr Cheese Large Combo

$7.38

#1 Large Combo

$8.59

#2 Large Combo

$10.29

Triple Hamburger Large Combo

$11.58

Specialty Burger Combos-OO

Bacon Cheddar MED Combo

$9.28+

Mayo, Raw & Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, American & Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Mushroom Swiss MED Combo

$9.18+

Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese

Steve's Feast MED Combo

$8.28+

Mustard, Ketchup, Mayo, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, American & Swiss Cheese

Bison MED Combo

$12.78+

Real Buffalo Meat With Mustard, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions

Six Million Dollar MED Combo

$12.18+

Single=3/4lb All In 1 Pattie Served With Mustard, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & 3 American Cheese Double = 2 - 3/4lb Patties Triple = 3 - 3/4lb Patties

Bacon Cheddar SM Combo

$8.48+

Mayo, Raw & Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, American & Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Mushroom Swiss SM Combo

$8.38+

Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese

Steve's Feast SM Combo

$7.48+

Mustard, Ketchup, Mayo, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, American & Swiss Cheese

Bison SM Combo

$11.98+

Real Buffalo Meat With Mustard, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions

Six Million Dollar SM Combo

$11.38+

Single=3/4lb All In 1 Pattie Served With Mustard, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & 3 American Cheese Double = 2 - 3/4lb Patties Triple = 3 - 3/4lb Patties

Bacon Cheddar LG Combo

$10.08+

Mayo, Raw & Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, American & Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Mushroom Swiss LG Combo

$9.98+

Steve's Feast LG Combo

$9.08+

Mustard, Ketchup, Mayo, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, American & Swiss Cheese

Bison LG Combo

$13.58+

Real Buffalo Meat With Mustard, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions

Six Million Dollar LG Combo

$12.98+

Single=3/4lb All In 1 Pattie Served With Mustard, Pickles, Raw & Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & 3 American Cheese Double = 2 - 3/4lb Patties Triple = 3 - 3/4lb Patties

Sandwich & More Combos-OO

Philly MED Combo

$11.98

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Mayo & 3 Swiss Cheese On A Toasted Hoagie Bun

Hot Dog MED Combo

$6.98

All beef hot dog served on a toasted bun with mustard and ketchup

Hot Link MED Combo

$8.08

Corn Dog MED Combo

$5.48

Grilled Cheese MED Combo

$6.08

BBQ Beef MED Combo

$9.28

Philly SM Combo

$11.18

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Mayo & 3 Swiss Cheese On A Toasted Hoagie Bun

Hot Dog SM Combo

$6.18

Hot Link SM Combo

$7.28

Corn Dog SM Combo

$4.68

Grilled Cheese SM Combo

$5.28

BBQ Beef SM Combo

$8.48

Philly LG Combo

$12.78

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Mayo & 3 Swiss Cheese On A Toasted Hoagie Bun

Hot Dog LG Combo

$7.78

Hot Link LG Combo

$8.88

Corn Dog LG Combo

$6.28

Grilled Cheese LG Combo

$6.88

BBQ Beef LG Combo

$10.08

Chili Med Combo

$6.88+

Bowl Chili Sm Combo

$7.48

Bowl Chili Lg Combo

$9.08

Appetizers-OO

Fried Pickles (9)

$4.09

Fried Pickles (18)

$7.39

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$4.09

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$7.39

Breaded Mushrooms (10)

$4.99

Breaded Mushrooms (20)

$8.99

Okra

$3.29+

Sides-OO

Sm Fry

$1.99

Med Fry

$2.79

Lg Fry

$3.49

Cheese Fry

$3.79

Chili Cheese Fry

$4.79

Chili Fry

$4.29

Med Tot

$2.79

Lg Tot

$3.49

Cheese Tot

$3.79

Chili Cheese Tot

$4.79

Chili Tot

$4.29

Onion Rings

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79

Loaded Chipolte Ranch Fries

$5.39

Loaded Bacon Ranch Fries

$5.39

Sauces & Extras-OO

Cup of Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Cup Of Ranch

$1.50

Homemade Ranch

$0.25

Chipotle Ranch

$0.25

Marinara

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Bionic Sauce

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Drinks-OO

Soft Drink

$1.99+

Bottled Drinks

$2.00

Rootbeer Float

$2.99+

Sweet Treats-OO

Cup Of Ice Cream

$1.49

Banana Split

$4.39

Malt

$2.99+

Shake

$2.99+

Premium Malt

$2.99+

Premium Shake

$2.99+

Specials-OO

Pork Tender*

$4.89

Utensils Needed-OO

***NO UTENSILS***

***NEEDS UTENSILS***

***NEEDS KETCHUP***

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

243 N Main, Haysville, KS 67060

Directions

Gallery
Bionic Burger image
Bionic Burger image

