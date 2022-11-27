Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Garden at Cherry Street Pier Black Iron BBQ at Winterfest

917 Reviews

$

121 N Columbus Blvd

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Black Iron Food

Boneless Spare Ribs

Boneless Spare Ribs

$9.00

Korean BBQ Glaze, Scallion and Sesame

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Kettle Cooked Chips, Celery GF

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

V, GF

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

Vodka Sauce VG

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$9.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Black Beans, Spicy Sausage GF

Mac and Cheese Bites

Mac and Cheese Bites

$8.00

VG

Loaded Mac and Cheese Bites

Loaded Mac and Cheese Bites

$12.00

Crispy Bacon, Pickled Jalapeno, Sour Cream

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$11.00

Shredded Beef Short Rib, Yellow BBQ Sauce, Ginger Pickled Cabbage

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.00

American Cheese, Iceberg , Red Onion, Special Sauce, Potato Bun Can Sub Impossible Burger, Add Bacon and or Add Patty for additional cost

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$15.00

American Cheese, Iceberg, Red Onion, Special sauce VG

Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.00

American Cheese, Pepper Jelly, Gravy Mayo

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Classic Slaw, Pickles, BBQ Sauce

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Poblano Black Bean, Avocado Chimichurri V

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Arugula Pesto, Roasted Peppers, Sharp Provolone

Mushroom Sandwich

Mushroom Sandwich

$11.00

Local Mushrooms, Cooper Sharp, Fried Onion, Roasted Long Hot Mayo, Shaved Lettuce VG

Hot Dog

$4.00

All Beef

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00
Banana Egg Roll

Banana Egg Roll

$6.00

Carmel Topping VG

Brownie

$6.00

Salted Milk Chocolate VG

Black Iron Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Warm Cocoa

$4.00

Warm Cider

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Juice

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:50 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:50 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:50 pm
Black Iron Philly BBQ

121 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

