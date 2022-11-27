Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
The Garden at Cherry Street Pier Black Iron BBQ at Winterfest
917 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:50 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:50 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:50 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:50 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:50 pm
Restaurant info
Black Iron Philly BBQ
Location
121 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
3.7 • 1,154
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant