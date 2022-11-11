Bobo imageView gallery

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

181 W 10th Street

New York, NY 10014

Popular Items

Filet au Poivre
Pommes Frites
Seared Hanger Steak

Apéritifs

$9.00

fleur de sel

$12.00

crispy potatoes, aioli, espelette

$17.00

sauce bearnaise

$9.00

espelette, fleur de sel

$10.00

garlic confit, orange

$14.00

gouda, jambon de Bayonne

$18.00

gruyere, truffle honey

Appetizers

$15.00

dijon vinaigrette, toasted almonds

$21.00

comté, seasonal mushrooms, basil fondue

$23.00

warm potato salad, crispy bayonne, caper dressing

Roasted Red Beet

$17.00

pine nut puree, french micro salad, tarragon-sherry vinaigrette

Bobo Fall Salad

$18.00

escarole, squash, sour cherries, granny smith apple, pumpkin seed-yorgurt vinaigrette

Entrées

$26.00

PEI mussels, white wine, garlic, butter

$32.00

pickled fresno & herb salad

$44.00

7 oz filet mignon au poivre

$26.00

maitake mushrooms, thumbelina carrots, tarragon

Crispy Skin Branzino

$26.00

braised french lentils, frisee Salad

Garnitures

$12.00

aioli

$12.00

caramelized onions

$12.00

baby cauliflower, parmesan, lemon

Desserts

$12.00

meringue

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday1:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday1:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
181 W 10th Street, New York, NY 10014

