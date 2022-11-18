Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bohemeo's

review star

No reviews yet

708 Telephone Rd. Suite E

Houston, TX 77023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Not-Coffee

Bottomless Iced Tea

$2.25

Can Soda

$1.75

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Earl Grey (No Refills)

$3.00

Iced London Fog (No Refills)

$3.50

Kombucha

$4.50

Tiny Can Soda

$1.25

Topo Chico

$3.25

Btl Water

$0.92

Whole Bean Coffee

Coffee Pound 16oz

$14.00

Employee 16oz beans

$10.00

Crowlers

$5 Draft

$10.00

$6 Draft

$12.00

$7 Draft

$14.00

$8 Draft

$16.00

$9 Draft

$18.00

$4 Draft

$8.00

Fish Taco Friday

Friday Fish 2 for $6

$6.00

Friday Fish 3 for $8

$8.00

Wine Bottles

Cabernet One Stone Btl

$28.00

Chardonnay Pozzan Btl

$26.00

Malbec Durigutti Btl

$27.00

P Grigio Livon Btl

$27.00

Cuvee Lacustre Pinot Noir

$28.00

Riesling Kaspar Btl

$25.00

Sauv Blanc Visintini Btl

$27.00

Rose Btl

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:15 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:15 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:15 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:15 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:15 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bohemeo's Cafe and Beer Garden has been serving customers in Houston's East End since 2007!

Location

708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston, TX 77023

Directions

Gallery
Bohemeo's Houston image
Bohemeo's Houston image
Bohemeo's Houston image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grizzaffi Coffee Catering - 708 Telephone rd suite E
orange starNo Reviews
708 Telephone rd suite E houston, TX 77023
View restaurantnext
The Den - UH Campus Bar
orange star4.2 • 131
4835 Calhoun Rd Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
The Nook Cafe - U of H
orange starNo Reviews
4701 Calhoun Road Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
The Nook Bar & Restaurant - 4701 Calhoun Road Suite 150
orange starNo Reviews
4701 Calhoun Road Suite 150 Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
Tortilleria La Real #7 - WAYSIDE
orange starNo Reviews
910 South Wayside Drive, suite 500 Houston, TX 77023
View restaurantnext
East End Hardware - 3005 Leeland St
orange star4.6 • 269
3005 Leeland St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Houston
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
South Belt/Ellington
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Westchase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston