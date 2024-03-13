Brix
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are excited to share with you a savory dining experience featuring gourmet burgers in a recently renovated 1894 historic building.
Location
939 S 8th St, Manitowoc, WI 54220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Overtime Sports Bar And Grill - 175 Tyler St.
No Reviews
175 Tyler St. Valders, WI 54245
View restaurant