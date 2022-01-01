Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buta Japanese Ramen 5201 Linda Vista Rd #103

246 Reviews

$$

5201 Linda Vista Road unit 103

San Diego, CA 92110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tahini Old School
Golden Curry
Spicy Red Buta

Appetizer

Eda

Eda

$5.00

steamed soybeans

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.00

deep fried potstickers

Avocado tempura

Avocado tempura

$7.00

Avocado cooked in. tempura style with sweet soy sauce

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$8.50

seasoned deep fried chicken

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

soft tofu coated with potato starch

kurobuta sausage

kurobuta sausage

$6.50

Salad

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.50Out of stock

green Japanese seaweed with sesame seeds

House Salad

House Salad

$7.95

mix green salad with creamy sesame dressing

House Ramen

Tahini Old School

Tahini Old School

$13.95

pork bone broth with sesame paste, chashu pork belly, wood ear fungus, seaweed, green onion, soft boiled egg

Crazy Garlic

Crazy Garlic

$13.95

pork bone broth with minced garlic, garlic oil, garlic chips, chashu pork belly, bean sprouts, seaweeds

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$12.95

vegetable and coconut soup based, fried tofu, mix green salad, avocado, tomato.

Spicy Red Buta

Spicy Red Buta

$15.95

pork bone broth with spicy red miso, spicy minced pork, chashu, bean spourt, wood ear fungus, green onion, chili oil.

Soul You

Soul You

$12.50

sho-yu broth, memma, bean spourt, green onion.

Golden Curry

Golden Curry

$13.95

creamy curry broth, chicken dump stick, crispy noodle, lime, green onion, chili oil.

Katsu Curry

Tonkatsu (pork) Curry

Tonkatsu (pork) Curry

$13.95

Chicken Katsu Curry

$13.95
Shrimp Katsu Curry

Shrimp Katsu Curry

$13.95

Kurobuta Sausage Curry

$11.50
Potato croquette Curry (VEGAN)

Potato croquette Curry (VEGAN)

$12.95

Plain Curry Rice

$8.00

TEA

Unsweetened

Unsweetened

$3.00
Milky Green Tea

Milky Green Tea

$3.50

sweet green tea with milk

SODA

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Melon cream soda

Melon cream soda

$4.00

sprite

$2.50
Calpico

Calpico

$3.00

Bottled water

$2.05

HOT TEA

Hot Ginger tea

$3.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5201 Linda Vista Road unit 103, San Diego, CA 92110

Directions

Gallery
Buta Japanese Ramen image
Buta Japanese Ramen image
Buta Japanese Ramen image

Similar restaurants in your area

MORENA PROVISIONS
orange starNo Reviews
1122 Morena Boulevard San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Purplemint Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 84
5299 Linda Vista Rd San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Tandoori Guys Point Loma - 3555 Rosecrans St 111
orange starNo Reviews
3555 Rosecrans St 111 San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Poseidon Project
orange star4.5 • 3
4126 Napier St San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Brazil by the Bay
orange star4.2 • 1,194
3676 Kurtz St San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Bay City Brewing Company - Point Loma
orange starNo Reviews
3760 Hancock St. Ste. A-cC San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Purplemint Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 84
5299 Linda Vista Rd San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Mira Mesa
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston