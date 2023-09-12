SPARKLING - ALTA ALELLA AUS 2021

$16.00

100% Pansa Blanca from just outside the Barcelona city center, right near the Mediterranean Sea. Sits on the skins for 8 hours then spontaneously fermented in a clay-based concrete egg. Pansa Blanca is one of the 3 grape varieties that can be used in Cava. Pansa is the most aromatic of them. This line is an homage to the birds on their vineyard, which is also on a national park. The birds act as a natural pesticide and control the number of weeds in the vineyard.