Popular Items

SISILOG

SISILOG

$15.00

PORK SISIG PULUTAN, CRISPY GARLIC, THAI CHILI, PICKLED SHALLOT with an UP EGG and GARLIC RICE

TOCINO MANOK

TOCINO MANOK

$14.00

GILLED CHICKEN, PICKLED SHALLOTS, UP EGG and GARLIC RICE with SPICY VINEGAR SAWSAW


SILOG

PORK ADOBO

PORK ADOBO

$15.00Out of stock

SOY & VINEGAR BRAISED PORK, BOILED EGG, CRISPY GARLIC, GREEN ONION & GARLIC RICE

SISILOG

SISILOG

$15.00

PORK SISIG PULUTAN, CRISPY GARLIC, THAI CHILI, PICKLED SHALLOT with an UP EGG and GARLIC RICE

MUSHROOM + TOFU SISIG (VEGAN)

MUSHROOM + TOFU SISIG (VEGAN)

$13.00

WOOD EAR MUSHROOM, CRISPY TOFU, BOONIE PEPPERS, ONIONS, PICKLED SHALLOT with GARLIC RICE

LECHON KAWALI

LECHON KAWALI

$15.00

CRISPY PORK BELLY, SPICY ATCHARA PICKLES, UP EGG and GARLIC RICE with MANG TOMAS SAUCE

TOCINO MANOK

TOCINO MANOK

$14.00

GILLED CHICKEN, PICKLED SHALLOTS, UP EGG and GARLIC RICE with SPICY VINEGAR SAWSAW

LONGANISA

LONGANISA

$14.00

SWEET PORK SAUSAGE, ATCHARA PICKLES, UP EGG and GARLIC RICE with SPICY VINEGAR SAWSAW

PULUTAN

UBE PANDESAL

UBE PANDESAL

$10.00

Filipino Sweet Roll served with Whipped Ube Butter

UBE CRINKLE COOKIES

UBE CRINKLE COOKIES

$10.00

5 Powdered Sugar Crinkle Cookies made with Ube

PORK SISIG (SIDE)

PORK SISIG (SIDE)

$10.00

PORK BELLY, RED OINION, CHILI PEPPERS, GARLIC CONFIT, CALAMANSI + LIVER EMULSION

GARLIC RICE (SIDE)

$6.00

Side of Garlic Rice

LUMPIA SHANGHAI

LUMPIA SHANGHAI

$9.00Out of stock
LUMPIA GULAY

LUMPIA GULAY

$9.00Out of stock

Side Protein

$9.00
PANCIT BIHON

PANCIT BIHON

$14.00

WOOD EAR MUSHROOM, GRILLED CABBAGE, TOYOMANSI, PEANUT SALSA MATCHA

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

GRILLED CABBAGE, PATIS CAESAR DRESSING, PEANUTS, CHEESE

DRINKS

COKE

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50Out of stock
UBE MILK TEA

UBE MILK TEA

$6.00

BLACK TEA, DAIRY FREE MILK, UBE SYRUP

CALAMANSI ICED TEA

CALAMANSI ICED TEA

$6.00

FRESH CALAMANSI JUICE and BLACK TEA

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

Topo Chico is a mineral water that has been sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico, at the Cerro del Topo Chico spring since 1895. Yes, this water has been bottled for the last two centuries. It's naturally carbonated, with just a little extra carbonation added to restore any bubbles lost in the purification process.

HARLAND JAPANESE LAGER

HARLAND JAPANESE LAGER

$7.00+Out of stock

Inspired by the crisp lagers of Okinawa, our Japanese Lager is a bright, malt feature. Brewed with two kinds of rice, Pilsner malt, and a Czech yeast strain, this beer is clean and refreshing.

HARLAND HAZY IPA

HARLAND HAZY IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

Our Hazy IPA brings everything we love in an IPA, without the overwhelming bitterness. With a smooth and creamy mouthfeel from oats and wheat, the bright aromas of citrus, gooseberry, and hints of white wine rise to the surface for an exceedingly aromatic IPA. Southern Cross & Cashmere Hops Juice Yeast Strain 6.5% ABV

BABE PINA COLADA

$8.00Out of stock
SAN MIGUEL PILSEN

SAN MIGUEL PILSEN

$5.00Out of stock

San Miguel Pale Pilsen is a pale, golden lager with a rich, full-bodied flavor. Its smooth, full-flavored taste complements its pleasant aroma, making it a perfectly balanced beer. It has a unique heritage of bringing people together, nourishing true friendships for over a hundred years. Alcohol Content: 5% ABV

SAN MIGUEL RED HORSE

SAN MIGUEL RED HORSE

$8.00Out of stock

A strong, high alcohol beer. It is deeply hued lager with a distinctive, sweetish taste, balanced by a smooth bitterness. Alcohol Content: 8% ABV*

2021 L'AUREATE - SKIN CONTACTED WHITE WINE

$11.00

2021 L'AUREATE - SKIN CONTACTED WHITE WINE BOTTLE

$35.00

Winemaker Darek Trowbridge shepherds 100 + year old organic vines in Sonoma County that produce natural wines he hopes will reflect time and place. Trowbridge’s grandfather planted these vines in the 1890’s, and today they are worked biodynamically with minimal intervention. This wine is bright and crisp with tropical and citrus fruit notes. It’s simple flavors are complimented by complex texture notes so let it be a standalone aperitif or alongside dishes with understated flavors .

LOW ABV COCKTAIL

$10.00Out of stock
2021 RISE Glass

2021 RISE Glass

$10.00

Old World Winery is a small, family owned winery and farm. Organic, Biodynamic, Dry Farmed, Hand Picked, Foot Stomped, and All Natural, it is true to its name. For 20 years proprietor and fourth generation winemaker Darek Trowbridge has chosen to use the traditional practices learned from his Grandfather Lino Martinelli, to produce chemical free, delicious wines. Darek’s passion is inviting nature into his winemaking using 120 year old field blends, rare varietals and only the native yeasts found on the grapes themselves for fermentation. Winemaking and farming can be a sacred ritual. It’s about purity and transparency in fruit and form. That is Old World Winery’s guiding principle.

2021 RISE Bottle

2021 RISE Bottle

$33.00

Old World Winery is a small, family owned winery and farm. Organic, Biodynamic, Dry Farmed, Hand Picked, Foot Stomped, and All Natural, it is true to its name. For 20 years proprietor and fourth generation winemaker Darek Trowbridge has chosen to use the traditional practices learned from his Grandfather Lino Martinelli, to produce chemical free, delicious wines. Darek’s passion is inviting nature into his winemaking using 120 year old field blends, rare varietals and only the native yeasts found on the grapes themselves for fermentation. Winemaking and farming can be a sacred ritual. It’s about purity and transparency in fruit and form. That is Old World Winery’s guiding principle.

HARLAND BREWING CITRA CITRA IPA

$7.00Out of stock
ROSE - 2022 LA FERME ROUGE LE GRIS

ROSE - 2022 LA FERME ROUGE LE GRIS

$11.00

Rose of Cinsault from 40 year old vines in Zaer, Morocco. Ferme Rouge has been producing since 1908 and benefits from a strong Atlantic maritime influence and exceptional soil (red clay, limestone, shale and finally, the rare rich Tirs/dark clay soils). This one undergoes a cold maceration in stainless, where it continues to age. Practicing organic.

WHITE - LA FERME ROUGE PETITE BLANC 2022

WHITE - LA FERME ROUGE PETITE BLANC 2022

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc from Morocco. Hand harvested, rested for a 24-hour cold maceration, then destemmed and pressed to stainless tanks.

RED - COQUELICOT CARBONIC SYRAH 2021

RED - COQUELICOT CARBONIC SYRAH 2021

$17.00

100% Syrah. 3 day carbonic maceration. Neutral french oak for 10 months. -a light chill is nice on this one- “The mission behind Coquelicot Estate is refreshingly transparent: To create well-crafted wine without manipulation. The Certified Organic vineyards are cared for to minimize yield and preserve freshness, followed by minimal cellarwork that bolsters the crafting of these extremely food-friendly wines.”

SPARKLING - ALTA ALELLA AUS 2021

SPARKLING - ALTA ALELLA AUS 2021

$16.00

100% Pansa Blanca from just outside the Barcelona city center, right near the Mediterranean Sea. Sits on the skins for 8 hours then spontaneously fermented in a clay-based concrete egg. Pansa Blanca is one of the 3 grape varieties that can be used in Cava. Pansa is the most aromatic of them. This line is an homage to the birds on their vineyard, which is also on a national park. The birds act as a natural pesticide and control the number of weeds in the vineyard.

ZINIEL MUSKAT NV (NONVINTAGE)

$17.00

Muscat from Burgenland, Austria. Neighbors to Meinklang. The wine is very green when it first ferments, so he ages it for one year then blends it with a small amount of the fresh wine before bottling. The grapes are grown on a dried up lake, so the soil is very mineral and nutrient rich.

ORANGE - SMALLFRY TANGERINE DREAM 2022

ORANGE - SMALLFRY TANGERINE DREAM 2022

$17.00

Orange blend Semillon/Pedro Ximenes/Riesling/Roussane/Muscat from Barossa Valley in Australia. About the producer: “Aussies Suzi Hilder and Wayne Ahrens are viticulturists bit by the wine bug who make certified Organic and Biodynamic wines in the Barossa Valley. Their meticulous farming practices combined with a light touch in the cellar (native yeast fermentation, old oak, and minimal sulfite additions) lead to extremely food-friendly wines with balance and panache.”

MELON & LIME

$6.00

CALPICO

$2.50

DJUCE CANS

MEHLING RIESLING

$11.00

Wine: 2021 Riesling Producer: Meinklang Region : Austria Weight: 250mL ABV: 12.5%

NITTNAUS JUICY RED

$11.00

Wine: Nittnaus Djuce 2021 Juicy Red Producer: Nittnaus Djuce Varietal: Blaufränkish/St.Laurent Region: Austria Weight: 250mL ABV: 12.5% Notes: Blackberry / Raspberry / Pepper

MEINKLANG ROSA

$11.00

Wine: 2021 Fizzy Rose' Producer: Meinklang Region: Austria Weight: 250mL ABV: 11.0%

BIBICH SYRAH ROSE

$11.00

Wine: 2021 Syrah Rose Producer: Bibich Region: Croatia Weight: 250mL ABV: 13.5%

MEINKLANG KONTEXT

$11.00

Wine: Meinklang Djuce 2021 Kontext Producer: Meinklang Region: Austria Weight: 250mL ABV: 11.5%

MEINKLANG KNUSPRIG

$11.00

Wine: Meinklang Djuce 2021 Knusprig Producer: Meinklang Varietal: Welschriesling/Pinot Gris/Grüner Veltliner Region: Austria Weight: 250mL ABV: 11.8% Notes: Tropical fruits/Orange peel/white flowers

HEINRICH ZWEIGELT

$11.00

Wine: 2019 Zweigelt Red Producer: Heinrich Region: Austria Weight: 250mL ABV: 12.0%

BRESOLIN BIO FRIZZANTE

BRESOLIN BIO FRIZZANTE

$11.00

MERCH

STICKER 3 PACK

$6.00

STRENGTH OF OUR HERITAGE

$45.00+Out of stock

A SERIES THAT CELEBRATES OUR CULTURE. DESIGNED BY ERWIN HINES (FUTURE IS COLOR)

FILIPINX - BOOK

$40.00Out of stock

I AM A FILIPINO - BOOK

$36.00Out of stock

Pin

$9.00Out of stock

LONGSLEEVE - BODEGA

$45.00+Out of stock

SHORTSLEEVE - BODEGA

$40.00+Out of stock

TOTE - BODEGA

$25.00Out of stock