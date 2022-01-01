- Home
- /
- Cafe 86- Northridge - 9717 Reseda Blvd
Cafe 86- Northridge 9717 Reseda Blvd
No reviews yet
9717 Reseda Blvd
Northridge, CA 93124
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pie Pre Orders (Pre Orders Only) Choose Pick up date of November 22 or 23 ONLY
Ube Crack Pie (PRE ORDER ONLY)
One of our signature holiday pies! Sweet oat cookie crust topped with a gooey ube chess pie filling. Best served cold! - *Please designate what day you would like to pick up (Nov 22 or 23 only)*
Mais Con Yelo Pie (PRE ORDER ONLY)
One of our signature holiday pies! Sweet corn and cream cheese filling sitting on top of our Skyflakes crust. Best served ice cold! *Please designate what day you would like to pick up (Nov 22 or Nov 23 only)*
Specials
Combo Pack #1 Truffles
4-Pack Ube Truffles and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
Combo Pack #2 Ube Leche Flan
4-Pack Ube Leche Flan and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
Combo Pack #3 Cheesecake
4-Pack Ube Crack Cheese Cake and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
Combo Pack #4 Crinkles
4-Pack Ube Crinkles and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
Baked Goods
Chocolate Coffee Crunch Cups
Layers of chocolate cake, coffee whipped cream, chocolate ganache and a sprinkling of Vahlrona chocolate crispies. Contains: wheat, dairy, sugar, eggs, possible soy.
Milo Cupcake
Chocolate Fudge Cupcake with Milo Whipped Cream
1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes
12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
1 Dozen Ube Truffles
Cafe 86's Signature Pastry: 12 x Super moist ube cake mixed in with coconut cream cheese frosting, dipped in white chocolate and rolled in oreos.
Ube Truffles
Cafe 86's Signature Pastry: Super moist ube cake mixed in with coconut cream cheese frosting, dipped in white chocolate and rolled in oreos.
Ube Leche Flan Cupcake
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
Ube Butter Bars
Cafe 86's take on a Southern dessert: Sweet and rich buttery crust that is topped with a decadent filling of cream cheese, ube, and lots of butter!
Ube Crinkles
Soft and delicate ube cookie with a crackling of powdered sugar on top!
Ube Tres Leches - Contains CASHEWS
| FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE | Please be advised this product contains tree nuts and cashews Our lightly sweetened ube sponge that is soaked in coconut, evaporated and condensed ube milk and topped with whipped ube halaya and a crunchy layer of cashew meringue.
Halo Halo Bread Pudding
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream. Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.
Ube Crack Cheesecake
Our deliciously creamy ube cheesecake sitting on top of a buttery Skyflakes crust.
Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream
Scoop Of Ube Ice Cream
Halo Halo
Milk Shakes
Ube Monster Milkshake
24oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.
Mini Ube Monster Milkshake
16oz Ube Milk Shake with sprinkled oreos.
Matcha Monster Milkshake
24oz Matcha Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
Mini Matcha Monster Milkshake
16oz Matcha Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
Kouki Monster Milkshake
24oz Cookies and Cream Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
Mini Kouki Monster Milkshake
16oz Cookies and Cream Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
Thai Tea Monster Milkshake
24oz Thai Tea Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
Mini Thai Tea Monster Milkshake
16oz Thai Tea Milk Shake with blended and sprinkled oreos.
Cookie Butter Milkshake
24oz Cookie Butter Shake with sprinkled oreos.
Milk Teas
Milo Milk Tea
M&M - Milk Tea with Milo
Thai Tea
24oz Thai Iced Tea
House Milk Tea
24oz Milk Tea
Tiger Tea
24oz Thai and Milk tea
The Rosie
24oz Milk Tea with Rose syrup
Coffee Milk Tea
24oz Fresh brewed Coffee and Milk Tea
The Mermaid
24oz Jasmine with Sea Salt Milk Tea
Ube Milk TEA
24oz Ube mixed with Milk Tea
Honey B
24oz Milk tea drizzled with Longan Honey
Green Rose
24oz Jasmine Green Tea with Rose Syrup
Iced Teas
Dragonberry Calamansi Cooler
Refreshing Calamansi Juice sweetened with dragonfruit syrup and a sprinkle of dried strawberries.
Strawberry Calamansi Cooler
Refreshing Calamansi Juice sweetened with strawberry syrup and a sprinkle of dried strawberries.
Peach Mango Green Tea
24oz Jasmine Tea base with Mango Puree and Peach Syrup
Hibiscus Calamansi
24oz Hibiscus Tea with a Dash Of Calamansi
Jasmine Calamansi
24oz Jasmine Tea with a Dash Of Calamansi
Jabiscus
24oz Half Jasmine and Hibiscus Tea
Mahalo Mango
24oz Hibiscus Tea base with Mango Puree
Calamansi Juice
24 Oz Calamansi Tea made with Calamansi Puree
Blended Lattes
Cookie Butter Blended Latte
16oz Cookie Butter Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
Nutella Blended Latte
16oz Nutella Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
Zebra Blended Latte
16oz White and Dark Chocolate Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
Mocha Blended Latte
16oz Mocha Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
White Mocha Blended Latte
16oz White Mocha Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
Caramel Blended Latte
16oz Caramel Latte blended with Ice cream and a shot of Espresso
Slush
Espresso Bar
Ube Latte
Light and creamy latte made with Ube.
Nutella Latte
Real Nutella added into our creamy latte.
Cookie Butter Latte
Our latte mixed with scoops of REAL cookie butter.
Matcha Blueberry Latte
Blueberry infused matcha mixed in with milk to make a drink that tastes as though a matcha latte and a blueberry muffin had a baby!
Iced Sea Salt Coffee
A creamy blend of our cold brew and sweet and slightly savory sea salt cream.
Iced Coffee
Our cold brew made with Espresso Republic's Angeleno Dark Roast.
Latte
Double shot of espresso topped with milk.
Zebra Latte
Dark and white chocolate syrup mixed in with our latte.
Matcha Latte
Grade A Matcha mixed in with milk.
Caramel Latte
Sweet caramel syrup swirled into our creamy latte.
Mocha Latte
Dark chocolate syrup mixed into our creamy latte
Chai Latte
Espresso Republic's Chai Tea poured over milk.
Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate syrup steamed with milk.
White Mocha Latte
White chocolate syrup mixed in with our creamy latte.
Affogato
Sandwiches
Turkey Pesto
Includes Turkey, Pesto, Muenster Cheese and Arugula Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.
Pastrami Sandwich
Includes Prime Pastrami, Yellow Mustard and Muenster Cheese Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.
Grilled Cheese
Includes Muenster and Monterey Jack Cheese Sandwiched in between a Sourdough bread Grilled on a panini press with a side of our Signature kettle chips.
Churrochies
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9717 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 93124