Calexico - Union Street
122 Union Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
STARTERS
Carne Fries
Chili-cilantro fries with carne asada, caramelized onions, black beans, guacamole, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Chile Cilantro Fries
Chips & Guacamole
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
Chips & Salsa
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts in a peanut-chili salsa with cotija cheese and radish.
Crispy Rolled Tacos
Spicy pulled chicken with bacon and cheese. Served with two dipping sauces.
Esquites
Grilled corn served off the cob with lime mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder, crema, and cilantro
Jalapeno Poppers
Spicy, cheesy croquettes served with buttermilk ranch sauce.
Nachos
Tortilla chips with guacamole, roasted corn, black beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and sour cream
Smoked Queso Dip
With grilled corn and green chiles served with our house-made tortilla chips.
Tortilla Chips
TACOS
Baja Fish Taco
Beer-battered fish with spicy slaw, mango salsa, and special sauce. Served on soft corn tortillas.
Beet Taco
Tempeh, roasted beets, pico de gallo, lettuce, and cashew crema. Served in a crispy corn tortilla. (Vegan)
Black Bean Taco
Seasoned black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, special sauce. Served on soft corn tortillas. (Vegetarian)
Carne Asada Taco
Grilled marinated steak, crispy tortilla strips, and chili crema. Served on soft corn tortillas.
Chipotle Pork Taco
Slow-cooked pork in chipotle sauce with pickled red onions, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served on soft corn tortillas.
Fried Chicken Taco
Fried chicken, bacon, avocado, spicy pico de gallo, and chipotle buttermilk sauce. Served on a toasted flour tortilla.
Gringo Taco
Ancho-cumin ground beef, cheddar and Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served in a crispy corn tortilla.
Nacho Taco
Ancho-cumin ground beef, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, cheese sauce, and sour cream. Served in a crispy corn tortilla, which is then wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
Pollo Asada Taco
Grilled marinated chicken, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served on soft corn tortillas.
Shrimp Taco
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean and corn salsa, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette. Served on a toasted flour tortilla.
SALADS
Tostada Salad
Romaine lettuce, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, roasted tomato salsa, black beans, roasted corn, pickled serrano chilis, tomato, and cilantro-lime vinaigrette. Served with a crispy tortilla matchsticks.
Union Salad
Romaine, roasted corn, goat cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, radish, sesame seeds, sherry vinaigrette.
BURRITOS
Baja Fish Burrito
Beer-battered fried fish, spicy slaw, mango salsa, our special sauce.
Bean Burrito
Black or refried beans, guacamole, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and special sauce. (Vegetarian)
Beet Burrito
Tempeh, roasted beets, pico de gallo, and cashew cream (Vegan)
Cali-Style Bean Burrito
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
Cali-Style Burrito
Carne asada, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
Carne Asada Burrito
Grilled marinated steak, Jack and cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips, and chili crema.
Chipotle Pork Burrito
Slow-cooked chipotle pork, pickled red onions, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fried Chicken Burrito
Fried chicken, bacon, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, spicy pico de gallo, chipotle-buttermilk sauce and refried beans. (Cannot be Dairy Free).
Gringo Ground Beef Burrito
Ancho-Cumin ground beef, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Pollo Asado Burrito
Grilled marinated chicken, pico de gallo, Jack and cheddar cheese, and sour cream.
Shrimp Burrito
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
BOWLS
Baja Fish Bowl
Beer-battered fried fish, spicy slaw, mango salsa, special sauce, and cojita cheese.
Bean Bowl
Black or refried beans, guacamole, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and special sauce. (Vegetarian)
Beet Bowl
Tempeh, roasted beets, romaine and cabbage blend, pico de gallo, and cashew cream. (VEGAN)
Cali-Style Bowl
Carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, served in a bowl with Chile-cilantro fries, black beans, jack & cheddar cheese and pico de gallo (no rice).
Cali-Style Veg Bowl
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
Carne Asada Bowl
Grilled marinated steak, Jack and cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips, and chili crema.
Chipotle Pork Bowl
Slow-cooked chipotle pork, pickled red onions, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fried Chicken Bowl
Fried chicken, bacon, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, spicy pico de gallo, chipotle-buttermilk sauce and refried beans. (Cannot be Dairy Free).
Gringo Ground Beef Bowl
Ancho-Cumin ground beef, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Pollo Asado Bowl
Grilled marinated chicken, pico de gallo, Jack and cheddar cheese, and sour cream.
Shrimp Bowl
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
ENCHILADAS
QUESADILLA
Black Bean Quesadilla
Seasoned black beans (Vegetarian)
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Grilled marinated steak and caramelized onions.
Cheese Quesadilla
A mix of Oaxacan, cheddar, and Monterey jack cheeses. (Vegetarian)
Chipotle Pork Quesadilla
Slow-cooked chipotle pork and pickled red onions.
Gringo Ground Beef Quesadilla
Ancho-cumin ground beef.
Mushroom Quesadilla
Mushrooms, huitlacoche, and caramelized onions. (Vegetarian)
Pollo Asado Quesadilla
Grilled marinated chicken.
Veggie Quesadilla
Peppers, onions, and grilled corn. (Vegetarian)
Beet Quesadilla
Tempeh with roasted beets. (Vegetarian)
FAJITAS
Chicken Fajitas
Citrus-glazed chicken served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans
Combo Fajitas
Choice of Two, Citrus-glazed shrimp, steak or chicken served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans
Steak Fajitas
Citrus-glazed steak served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans
Shrimp Fajitas
Citrus-glazed shrimp served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico, & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans
Veggie Fajitas
Squash, leeks, broccoli, corn, onions with Green house salsa served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans
Surf & Turf Fajitas
Citrus-glazed shrimp and choice of steak or chicken served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans
KIDS MENU
Kids Quesadilla
A mini jack cheese quesadilla served with french fries
Kids Chicken Fingers
Breaded and fried chicken fingers served with french fries
Kids Fries
Black Beans
with cotija cheese and pico de gallo
Refried Beans
With cotija cheese and pico de gallo
Rice & Beans
With pico de gallo
Mexican Rice
With pico de gallo
SIDES
Avocado
Black Beans
with cotija cheese and pico de gallo
Brown Rice
With pico de gallo
Cashew Cream
Cheese - Mixed
Cheese Sauce 1.5 oz
Cheese Sauce 4 oz
Cheese Sauce 8 oz
Chipotle Buttermilk Ranch
Creamy Slaw Side 4oz
Green Enchilada Sauce 4oz
Green House salsa 1oz
Green House Salsa 4 oz
Guacamole 4 oz
Guacamole 8 oz
Hot Sauce Bottle
Jalapenos
Mango Salsa 1.5oz
Mango Salsa 4oz
Mexican Rice
With pico de gallo
Pico de Gallo
Pico de Gallo 4 oz
Red Enchilada Sauce 4oz
Red House salsa 1oz
Red House Salsa 4 oz
Refried Beans
With cotija cheese and pico de gallo
Rice & Beans
With pico de gallo
Sour Cream
Special Sauce
Special Sauce 16 oz
Special Sauce 4oz
Special Sauce 8 oz
Spicy Pico 4oz
Spicy Slaw Side 4oz
Tortilla - Corn
Tortilla - Flour (large)
Tortilla - Flour (small)
Tortilla Chips
Tostada Vinaigrette
Union Vinaigrette
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
122 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Photos coming soon!