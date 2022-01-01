A map showing the location of Calexico - Union StreetView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Calexico - Union Street

No reviews yet

122 Union Street

Brooklyn, NY 11231

STARTERS

Carne Fries

$12.00

Chili-cilantro fries with carne asada, caramelized onions, black beans, guacamole, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Chile Cilantro Fries

$6.00
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$13.00

House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Brussels sprouts in a peanut-chili salsa with cotija cheese and radish.

Crispy Rolled Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Spicy pulled chicken with bacon and cheese. Served with two dipping sauces.

Esquites

$11.00

Grilled corn served off the cob with lime mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder, crema, and cilantro

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00Out of stock

Spicy, cheesy croquettes served with buttermilk ranch sauce.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips with guacamole, roasted corn, black beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and sour cream

Smoked Queso Dip

$11.00Out of stock

With grilled corn and green chiles served with our house-made tortilla chips.

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

TACOS

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$6.50

Beer-battered fish with spicy slaw, mango salsa, and special sauce. Served on soft corn tortillas.

Beet Taco

$6.00

Tempeh, roasted beets, pico de gallo, lettuce, and cashew crema. Served in a crispy corn tortilla. (Vegan)

Black Bean Taco

Black Bean Taco

$5.00

Seasoned black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, special sauce. Served on soft corn tortillas. (Vegetarian)

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$6.00

Grilled marinated steak, crispy tortilla strips, and chili crema. Served on soft corn tortillas.

Chipotle Pork Taco

Chipotle Pork Taco

$5.50

Slow-cooked pork in chipotle sauce with pickled red onions, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served on soft corn tortillas.

Fried Chicken Taco

Fried Chicken Taco

$6.50

Fried chicken, bacon, avocado, spicy pico de gallo, and chipotle buttermilk sauce. Served on a toasted flour tortilla.

Gringo Taco

Gringo Taco

$5.00

Ancho-cumin ground beef, cheddar and Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served in a crispy corn tortilla.

Nacho Taco

$6.50

Ancho-cumin ground beef, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, cheese sauce, and sour cream. Served in a crispy corn tortilla, which is then wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Pollo Asada Taco

Pollo Asada Taco

$5.50

Grilled marinated chicken, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served on soft corn tortillas.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean and corn salsa, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette. Served on a toasted flour tortilla.

SALADS

Romaine lettuce, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, roasted tomato salsa, black beans, roasted corn, pickled serrano chilis, tomato, tortilla strips, and cilantro-lime vinaigrette.

Tostada Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, roasted tomato salsa, black beans, roasted corn, pickled serrano chilis, tomato, and cilantro-lime vinaigrette. Served with a crispy tortilla matchsticks.

Union Salad

Union Salad

$12.00

Romaine, roasted corn, goat cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, radish, sesame seeds, sherry vinaigrette.

BURRITOS

Served in a warm flour tortilla with your choice of Mexican-style rice or brown rice and black or refried beans
Baja Fish Burrito

Baja Fish Burrito

$13.00

Beer-battered fried fish, spicy slaw, mango salsa, our special sauce.

Bean Burrito

$11.50

Black or refried beans, guacamole, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and special sauce. (Vegetarian)

Beet Burrito

$14.00

Tempeh, roasted beets, pico de gallo, and cashew cream (Vegan)

Cali-Style Bean Burrito

$13.00

Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).

Cali-Style Burrito

$15.00

Carne asada, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.00

Grilled marinated steak, Jack and cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips, and chili crema.

Chipotle Pork Burrito

$12.00

Slow-cooked chipotle pork, pickled red onions, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fried Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Fried chicken, bacon, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, spicy pico de gallo, chipotle-buttermilk sauce and refried beans. (Cannot be Dairy Free).

Gringo Ground Beef Burrito

$13.00

Ancho-Cumin ground beef, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Pollo Asado Burrito

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken, pico de gallo, Jack and cheddar cheese, and sour cream.

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.

BOWLS

Served in a bowl with cotija cheese and your choice of Mexican-style rice or brown rice and black or refried beans

Baja Fish Bowl

$13.00

Beer-battered fried fish, spicy slaw, mango salsa, special sauce, and cojita cheese.

Bean Bowl

Bean Bowl

$11.50

Black or refried beans, guacamole, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and special sauce. (Vegetarian)

Beet Bowl

$14.00

Tempeh, roasted beets, romaine and cabbage blend, pico de gallo, and cashew cream. (VEGAN)

Cali-Style Bowl

$15.00

Carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, served in a bowl with Chile-cilantro fries, black beans, jack & cheddar cheese and pico de gallo (no rice).

Cali-Style Veg Bowl

$13.00

Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).

Carne Asada Bowl

$13.00

Grilled marinated steak, Jack and cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips, and chili crema.

Chipotle Pork Bowl

Chipotle Pork Bowl

$12.00

Slow-cooked chipotle pork, pickled red onions, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fried Chicken Bowl

Fried Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Fried chicken, bacon, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, spicy pico de gallo, chipotle-buttermilk sauce and refried beans. (Cannot be Dairy Free).

Gringo Ground Beef Bowl

$13.00

Ancho-Cumin ground beef, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Pollo Asado Bowl

Pollo Asado Bowl

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken, pico de gallo, Jack and cheddar cheese, and sour cream.

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.

ENCHILADAS

Two enchiladas with Mexican-style rice and black beans
Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.00Out of stock

Slow-cooked chicken with bacon, jalapeños, cheese, and sour cream in a red chili sauce served in corn tortillas.

Vegetable Enchiladas

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled corn, squash, onions, leeks, cheese, and sour cream in a green tomatillo sauce.

QUESADILLA

A toasted flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with special sauce and sour cream on the side.

Black Bean Quesadilla

$11.00

Seasoned black beans (Vegetarian)

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled marinated steak and caramelized onions.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

A mix of Oaxacan, cheddar, and Monterey jack cheeses. (Vegetarian)

Chipotle Pork Quesadilla

Chipotle Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Slow-cooked chipotle pork and pickled red onions.

Gringo Ground Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Ancho-cumin ground beef.

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.00

Mushrooms, huitlacoche, and caramelized onions. (Vegetarian)

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Peppers, onions, and grilled corn. (Vegetarian)

Beet Quesadilla

$12.00

Tempeh with roasted beets. (Vegetarian)

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00Out of stock

Citrus-glazed chicken served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans

Combo Fajitas

$25.00Out of stock

Choice of Two, Citrus-glazed shrimp, steak or chicken served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans

Steak Fajitas

$20.00Out of stock

Citrus-glazed steak served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00Out of stock

Citrus-glazed shrimp served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico, & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans

Veggie Fajitas

$16.00Out of stock

Squash, leeks, broccoli, corn, onions with Green house salsa served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans

Surf & Turf Fajitas

Surf & Turf Fajitas

$25.00Out of stock

Citrus-glazed shrimp and choice of steak or chicken served with sauteed peppers & onions, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno jam, spicy pico & flour tortillas served with Mexican rice & black beans

KIDS MENU

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

A mini jack cheese quesadilla served with french fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Breaded and fried chicken fingers served with french fries

Kids Fries

$3.00

Black Beans

$5.00

with cotija cheese and pico de gallo

Refried Beans

$5.00

With cotija cheese and pico de gallo

Rice & Beans

$5.00

With pico de gallo

Mexican Rice

$5.00

With pico de gallo

SIDES

Avocado

$3.00

Black Beans

$5.00

with cotija cheese and pico de gallo

Brown Rice

$5.00Out of stock

With pico de gallo

Cashew Cream

$1.50

Cheese - Mixed

$1.00

Cheese Sauce 1.5 oz

$2.00

Cheese Sauce 4 oz

$4.00

Cheese Sauce 8 oz

$8.00

Chipotle Buttermilk Ranch

$1.00

Creamy Slaw Side 4oz

$3.00

Green Enchilada Sauce 4oz

$4.00Out of stock

Green House salsa 1oz

$1.00

Green House Salsa 4 oz

$3.00

Guacamole 4 oz

$4.00

Guacamole 8 oz

$12.00

Hot Sauce Bottle

$4.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Mango Salsa 1.5oz

$1.00

Mango Salsa 4oz

$4.00

Mexican Rice

$5.00

With pico de gallo

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Pico de Gallo 4 oz

$3.00

Red Enchilada Sauce 4oz

$4.00Out of stock

Red House salsa 1oz

$1.00

Red House Salsa 4 oz

$3.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

With cotija cheese and pico de gallo

Rice & Beans

$5.00

With pico de gallo

Sour Cream

$1.00

Special Sauce

$1.00

Special Sauce 16 oz

$16.00

Special Sauce 4oz

$4.00

Special Sauce 8 oz

$8.00

Spicy Pico 4oz

$3.00

Spicy Slaw Side 4oz

$3.00

Tortilla - Corn

$1.00

Tortilla - Flour (large)

$1.00

Tortilla - Flour (small)

$1.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Tostada Vinaigrette

$1.00

Union Vinaigrette

$1.00

PROTEIN SIDES

Bacon

$2.00

Beet/tempeh

$5.00

Chicken

$5.00

Fish - Fried

$5.00

Fish - Grilled

$5.00

Fried Chicken

$5.00

Gringo

$5.00

Pork

$5.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Steak

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
122 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

