- Home
- /
- Omaha
- /
- Little Bohemia
- /
- Italian
- /
- Cascio’s Steak House - 1620 S. 10th st.
Cascio’s Steak House 1620 S. 10th st.
No reviews yet
1620 S. 10th st.
Omaha, NE 68108
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
LUNCHEON FEATURES
LUNCHEON STEAK
SIRLOIN 8 OZ.
WORKING MAN'S STEAK
SIRLOIN 11 OZ.
BEEF BROCHETTES
8 OZ.
New York Strip
11 OZ.
PORK CHOP
14 OZ.
HAMBURGER STEAK
SMOTHERED IN ONION
FRIED CALF LIVER
SMOTHERED IN ONION
BREADED ITALIAN BEEF CUTLET
BROILED BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST
Grilled HADDOCK
FRIED OR GRILLED
FRESH ATLANTIC SALMON
Ribeye 11oz
FRIED OR GRILLED
Fried Haddock
SOUP AND SALAD
GRILLED SALMON SALAD
CHOICE OF DRESSING
GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD
CHOICE OF DRESSING
GRILLED STEAK SALAD
CHOICE OF DRESSING
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
CHOICE OF DRESSING
LARGE SALAD
CHOICE OF DRESSING
LUNCHEON SALAD
CHOICE OF DRESSING
SOUP BOWL
SOUP CUP
LUNCHEON SALAD AND SOUP BOWL
LUNCHEON SALAD AND SOUP CUP
APPETIZERS
PASTAS
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
SPAGHETTI ITALIAN SAUSAGE
MOSTACCIOLI AND MEATBALLS
MOSTACCIOLI ITALIAN SAUSAGE
FETT ALFREDO AND SHRIMP
FETT ALFREDO AND CHICKEN
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO
CHICKEN PARMIGIANO
MARCO POLO
CHICKEN CACCIATORE
Beef Parmesan
Fettuccine alfredo
SANDWICH SPECIALS
DESSERT
Kids
Sides
APPETIZERS
Steaks and Chops
Top Sirloin -8 oz
8 oz. (certified angus)
Top Sirloin - 11 oz
11 oz. (certified angus)
Ribeye
14 oz. (certified angus)
Whiskey Ribeye
14 oz. ribeye with house made whiskey marinate (certified angus)
New York Strip
14 oz. (certified angus)
T-Bone
20 oz. (certified angus)
King Prime Rib
14 oz. (certified angus) *fridays and saturdays only*
Filet Mignon
8 oz. (certified angus)
Tenderloin Brochettes
11oz. of meat served in bed of AU JUS and mushrooms
Pork Chop
14 oz. (certified angus)
Bone~in. Ribeye
Specials
Seafood
5 piece Jumbo Shrimp
5 (pc) Fried or Grilled
Grilled Halibut
Fried or Grilled
Fresh Atlantic Salmon
Grilled served with sweet and sour sauce
Grilled Walleye
Fried or Grilled
Grilled Haddock
3 Pc Fried Chicken
Fried Haddock
Fried Halibut
Baked Haddock
Italian Specialties
SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS
MEATBALLS
SPAGHETTI WITH SAUSAGE
MOSTACCIOLI WITH MEATBALLS
MOSTACCIOLI WITH SAUSAGE
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO
CHICKEN PARMIGIANO
MARCO POLO
BED OF LINGUINI, 8OZ SIRLOIN, MARINARA SAUCE WITH MUSHROOM RED PEPPER ONION DICED TOMATO
CHICKEN CACCIATORE
BED OF LINGUINI, CHICKEN, MARINARA SAUCE WITH MUSHROOM RED PEPPER ONION DICED TOMATO
LASAGNA
BEEF PARMESAN
Mostaccioli and sauce
Spaghetti and sauce
Toasted ravioli dinner
Spaghetti and meat sauce
Chicken parm pan
Mo Ball Pan
Mos Alf Chix pan
Mostaccioli meat sauce
Fett Alfredo
Fett Alfredo
Fett W/chicken
Fett W/ Shrimp
TO GO
Kids
Sandwiches
Sides
Salads
Liquor
Double
Absolut Watermelon
Absolut Rasberry
Absolut Vanilla
Absolut Peppar
Absolut Grapefruit
Absolut Pear
Absolut Apeach
Absolut Apple Juice
Absolut Pear Juice
Dripping Springs Orange
Grey Goose
Titos
Kettle One
Pearl Cucumber
Chase Vodka
Stoli's
Absolut
vodka double
Absolut Lime
Absolut Mandrin
Absolut Citron
Absolut 80
Well Vodka -DBL
Absolut 80 -DBL
Absolut Citron -DBL
Absolut Mandrin -DBL
Absolut Lime -DBL
Absolut Watermelon -DBL
Absolut Raspberry -DBL
Absolut Vanilla -DBL
Absolut Peppar -DBL
Absolut Grapefruit -DBL
Absolut Pear -DBL
Absolut Apeach -DBL
Absolut Apple Juice -DBL
Absolut Pear Juice -DBL
Dripping Springs Orange -DBL
Grey Goose -DBL
Titos -DBL
Kettle One -DBL
Pearl Cucumber -DBL
Chase Vodka -DBL
Stoli's -DBL
Well Gin
Hendricks
Hendricks Lunar
Monkey 47
Beefeater
Damrak
Damrak Virgin
gin double
Tanq
McQueen and the Violet Fog
Well Gin -DBL
Hendricks -DBL
Hendricks Lunar -DBL
Monkey 47 -DBL
Beefeater -DBL
Damrak -DBL
Damrak Virgin -DBL
Well Rum
Bumbu
Mount Gay
Malibu Coconut
Malibu Flavors
Sailor Jerry
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Southern comfort
double rum
Well Rum -DBL
Bumbu -DBL
Mount Gay -DBL
Malibu Coconut -DBL
Malibu Flavors -DBL
Sailor Jerry -DBL
Bacardi -DBL
Bacardi Limon -DBL
Captain Morgan -DBL
Southern comfort -DBL
Well Tequila
Campo Bravo Silver
Campo Bravo Reposado
El Jimador Silver
Avion Silver
Patron
Milagro Silver
Herradura Reposado
Olmaca Altos Reposado
tequila double
Don Julio
Well Tequila -DBL
Campo Bravo Silver -DBL
Campo Bravo Reposado -DBL
El Jimador Silver -DBL
Avion Silver -DBL
Patron -DBL
Milagro Silver -DBL
Herradura Reposado -DBL
Olmaca Altos Reposado -DBL
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels Black Whiskey
Jack Daniels Fire Whiskey
Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey
Jack Daniels Apple Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Uncle Nearest 1856 Whiskey
Crown Royal
Crown Peach
Crown Apple
Fistful of Bourbons
Jesse James Whiskey
Windsor Whiskey
Hudson Short Stack Whiskey
Knob Creek Rye Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bulleit Bourbon
Makers Mark Bourbon
Canadian Club
Woodford Bourbon
Dr. Mcgillicuddy Apple Whsckey
Fireball Whiskey
Soldier Valley Whiskey
Clyde Mays Cask Strength Whiskey
Clyde Mays 110 Whiskey
Eh Taylor Small Batch Bourbons
Cooper Chase Bourbon
Templeton Rye Whiskey
Four Roses Bourbon
Devils River Bourbon
Cut Spike Whiskey
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Ezra Brooks Bourbon
Weed Bourbon
whiskey double
Jim beam
Seagrams 7
8 Ball Chocolate
Knucklenoggin Salted Caramel
Chivas 12
Chivas 18
Blantins
Well Whiskey -DBL
Jack Daniels Black Whiskey -DBL
Jack Daniels Fire Whiskey -DBL
Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey -DBL
Jack Daniels Apple Whiskey -DBL
Jack Daniels -DBL
Jack Daniels Single Barrel -DBL
Uncle Nearest 1856 Whiskey -DBL
Crown Royal -DBL
Crown Peach -DBL
Crown Apple -DBL
Fistful of Bourbons -DBL
Jesse James Whiskey -DBL
Windsor Whiskey -DBL
Hudson Short Stack Whiskey -DBL
Knob Creek Rye Bourbon -DBL
Bulleit Rye -DBL
Bulleit Bourbon -DBL
Makers Mark Bourbon -DBL
Stolen Rock & Rye Whiskey -DBL
Woodford Bourbon -DBL
Dr. Mcgillicuddy Apple Whsckey -DBL
Fireball Whiskey -DBL
Soldier Valley Whiskey -DBL
Clyde Mays Cask Strength Whiskey -DBL
Clyde Mays 110 Whiskey -DBL
Eh Taylor Small Batch Bourbons -DBL
Cooper Chase Bourbon -DBL
Templeton Rye Whiskey -DBL
Four Roses Bourbon -DBL
Devils River Bourbon -DBL
Cut Spike Whiskey -DBL
Buffalo Trace Bourbon -DBL
Ezra Brooks Bourbon -DBL
Weed Bourbon -DBL
Chivas 12
Chivas 18
Dewars
Balvenie 12 Doublewood
J&B
Johnnie Walker
Monkey Shoulder Blended
Laphroaig
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet14
Glenlivet Caribbean
Glenlivet Founders
Glenfiddich12
Glenfiddich IPA
Jameson Irish
Jameson Black Barrel Irish
Jameson Caskmates IPA irish
Jameson Caskmates Stout Irish
McConnells
Paddys
Powers
RedBreast 12 Irish
scotch double
Bunnahabhain 12
Chivas 12 -DBL
Chivas 18 -DBL
Dewars -DBL
Balvenie 12 Doublewood -DBL
J&B -DBL
Johnnie Walker -DBL
Monkey Shoulder Blended -DBL
Laphroaig -DBL
Glenlivet 12 -DBL
Glenlivet14 -DBL
Glenlivet Caribbean -DBL
Glenlivet Founders -DBL
Glenfiddich12 -DBL
Glenfiddich IPA -DBL
Jameson Irish -DBL
Jameson Black Barrel Irish -DBL
Jameson Caskmates IPA irish -DBL
Jameson Caskmates Stout Irish -DBL
McConnells -DBL
Paddys -DBL
Powers -DBL
RedBreast 12 Irish -DBL
Grand Marnier
Martell vs
Bailey
Paul Masson
Drambuie
Frangelico
Passoa Passion Fruit
Cointreau
Frangelico
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Caravelle Lemoncello
Kahlua Midnight
Kahlua
Disaronno Amaretto
Galliano
Croft Distinction Reserve
Foncesa 10yr Tawney
Sandmans Founders
Taylor Fladgate LBV
Margarita
Korbel -DBL
Paul Masson -DBL
Drambuie -DBL
Frangelico -DBL
Passoa Passion Fruit -DBL
Cointreau -DBL
Frangelico -DBL
Jagermeister -DBL
Caravelle Lemoncello -DBL
Disaronno Amaretto -DBL
Galliano -DBL
Croft Distinction Reserve -DBL
Foncesa 10yr Tawney -DBL
Sandmans Founders -DBL
Taylor Fladgate LBV -DBL
Vodka
Whiskey
Gin
Rum
Scotch
Cocktails
Cosmopolitan
Lemon Drop Martini
Bloody Mary
Rasberry Lemonade Martini
Millionare Martini
Woodforf Manhattan
Strawberry Daiquiri
Cascio's Sweet Old Fashion
Hendrick's Gin Gimlet
Cucumber Limeade
The Bailey
Cascio's Freshest Margarita
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Moscow Mule
ScrewDriver
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Colorado bull
Alfie
Frozen Margerita
Beer
New Belgium Fat Tire
New Belgium 1554
Guinness
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
O'Douls
Goose Island IPA
Boulevard Wheat
Lucky Bucket Lager
Stella Artiois
Blue Moon
Corona
Moretti Italian
Sam Adams
Coors Light
Budweiser
Bud Light
Zipline IPA
Zipline Copper
Busch light
Cardinal
Hamms
Brickway coffee vanilla
Truly
Mike’s hard lemonade
Dos eseques
Wine
Cabernet
Merlot
Lambrusco
Sangria
Pinot noir
Chianti
White Zin
Pinot Grigio
Pinot Noir SIDURI
Cabernet Sauvignon AUSTIN HOPE
Cabernet Sauvignon Quilt
Cabertnet Sauvignon
Merlot DUCKHORN
Chianti STRACCALI
Lambrusco RIUNITE
Pinot Noir 667
Pinot Noir KENDALL JACKSON
Malbec CASILLERO DEL DIABLO
Merlot 181
Red Blend Murphy Goode
Essential red Bogle
Ered Blend Bourbon Barrel 1000 Stories
Shiraz Red Diamond
Cabernet Sauvignon Robert Mondavi
Cabernet 337
Cabernet Sauvignon Drumheller
Cabernet Sauvignon Murphy Goode
Zinfandel SEGHESIO
Cabernet Sauvignon CAKEBREAD
Cabernet Sauvignon TRINCHERO
Cabernet Sauvignon JORDAN
Bar Dog Cabernet
Caymus
14 Hands Cabernet
LaStoria
B-R Cohn
Kunde Merlot 2018
Borne Of Fire
Artemis
Prayers of Sinners Cab
Casillero Del Diablo Malbec 2018
Coppola Shiraz
Chablis
White Zinfandel
Chardonnay
Moscato
Grigio
Reisling
Chateau Ste Michelle Reisling
Piesporter Michelsberg
Pinot Grigio (14 Hands)
Pinot Grigio (Benvolio)
Horse Heaven Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc (liquid Light)
Chardonnay
Chardonnay (kendall jackson)
Rose Bread & butter
Yulupa Brut, KENWOOD
Prosecco BENACETTO
Sparkling Wine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thanks for your business
1620 S. 10th st., Omaha, NE 68108