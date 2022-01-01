Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Steakhouses

Cascio’s Steak House 1620 S. 10th st.

1620 S. 10th st.

Omaha, NE 68108

Popular Items

King Prime Rib
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
SPUMONI

LUNCHEON FEATURES

LUNCHEON STEAK

$22.95

SIRLOIN 8 OZ.

WORKING MAN'S STEAK

$20.95Out of stock

SIRLOIN 11 OZ.

BEEF BROCHETTES

$23.95

8 OZ.

New York Strip

$22.95

11 OZ.

PORK CHOP

$19.95

14 OZ.

HAMBURGER STEAK

$16.95

SMOTHERED IN ONION

FRIED CALF LIVER

$16.95

SMOTHERED IN ONION

BREADED ITALIAN BEEF CUTLET

$17.95

BROILED BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST

$17.95

Grilled HADDOCK

$20.95

FRIED OR GRILLED

FRESH ATLANTIC SALMON

$22.95

Ribeye 11oz

$24.95

FRIED OR GRILLED

Fried Haddock

$20.95

SOUP AND SALAD

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$18.95

CHOICE OF DRESSING

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$19.95

CHOICE OF DRESSING

GRILLED STEAK SALAD

$19.95

CHOICE OF DRESSING

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$16.95

CHOICE OF DRESSING

LARGE SALAD

$6.95

CHOICE OF DRESSING

LUNCHEON SALAD

$4.50

CHOICE OF DRESSING

SOUP BOWL

$5.95

SOUP CUP

$3.95

LUNCHEON SALAD AND SOUP BOWL

$11.95

LUNCHEON SALAD AND SOUP CUP

$9.95

APPETIZERS

TOASTED RAVIOLI

$11.95

(1/2) ORDER $2.00 LESS

ONION RINGS

$10.95

(1/2) ORDER $2.00 LESS

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$10.95

(1/2) ORDER $2.00 LESS

COMBINATION PLATE

$18.95

(3 ABOVE)

MEATBALLS (5)

$10.95

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$18.95

1/2 onion Ring

$6.95

1/2 Toasted Ravioli

$6.95

1/2 Cheese Stick

$6.95

PASTAS

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$15.95

SPAGHETTI ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$17.95

MOSTACCIOLI AND MEATBALLS

$15.95

MOSTACCIOLI ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$17.95

FETT ALFREDO AND SHRIMP

$19.95

FETT ALFREDO AND CHICKEN

$18.95

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO

$16.95

CHICKEN PARMIGIANO

$18.95

MARCO POLO

$21.95

CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$19.95

Beef Parmesan

$19.95

Fettuccine alfredo

$15.95

SANDWICH SPECIALS

HOT BEEF SANDWICH

$16.95

WITH MASHED POATATO AND GRAVY

ITALIAN SAUSAGE Pepper Sand

$16.95

SERVED WITH PEPPERS AND FRIES

STEAK SANDWICH

$20.95

8 OZ

CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$15.95

FRIED OR GRILLED

DELUXE CHEESBURGER

$15.95

SERVED WITH FRIES

PORK TENDERLOIN SANDWICH

$15.95

SERVED WITH FRIES

Hamburger

$14.95

BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$2.00

TEA

$2.00

ICE OR HOT

MILK

$3.00

16 OZ.

SOFT DRINKS

$3.00

(COKE PRODUCT)

TO GO

SPAGHETTI SAUCE

$7.00

QUART

SALAD DRESSING

$5.00

QUART

SOUP TO GO

$7.00

QUART

DESSERT

SPUMONI

$6.95

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.50

CHOCOLATE SUNDAE

$5.95

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$8.95

CREME BRULEE

$7.95

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.95

Kids steak

$15.95

Kids Most meatball

$10.95

Kids Spag meatball

$10.95

Mini corn dogs

$10.95

Kids Chicken strips

$10.95

Kids fettuccine Alfredo

$10.95

Kids fett w/chicken

$15.95

Sides

Baked

$3.25

Side spag

$3.25

Side most

$3.25

Side sausage

$3.95

Side veggie

$3.25

Side fries

$3.25

Side rice

$3.25

Double most

$4.25

Double spag

$4.25

Double fries

$4.25

Loaded baked

$4.95

1 meatball

$1.50

APPETIZERS

TOASTED RAVIOLI

$11.95

(1/2) ORDER $2.00 LESS 8 or 4

ONION RINGS

$10.95

(1/2) ORDER $2.00 LESS

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$11.95

(1/2) ORDER $2.00 LESS 8 or 4

COMBINATION PLATE

$19.95

(3 ABOVE)

MEATBALLS (5)

$10.95

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$18.95

1/2 toasted ravioli

$6.95

1/2 Onion Ring

$6.95

Steaks and Chops

Top Sirloin -8 oz

$27.95

8 oz. (certified angus)

Top Sirloin - 11 oz

$28.95Out of stock

11 oz. (certified angus)

Ribeye

$41.95

14 oz. (certified angus)

Whiskey Ribeye

$42.95

14 oz. ribeye with house made whiskey marinate (certified angus)

New York Strip

$40.95

14 oz. (certified angus)

T-Bone

$45.95

20 oz. (certified angus)

King Prime Rib

$41.95

14 oz. (certified angus) *fridays and saturdays only*

Filet Mignon

$40.95

8 oz. (certified angus)

Tenderloin Brochettes

$34.95

11oz. of meat served in bed of AU JUS and mushrooms

Pork Chop

$25.95

14 oz. (certified angus)

Bone~in. Ribeye

$42.95

Specials

Chopped Hamburger Steak

$20.95

served with grilled onions and au jus

Italian beef cutlet

$21.95

Broiled Boneless Chicken Breast

$21.95

Liver Onions

$19.95

4pc Chicken Strip

$16.95

Pork Cutlet

$16.95

Meatloaf

$17.95

Seafood

5 piece Jumbo Shrimp

$28.95

5 (pc) Fried or Grilled

Grilled Halibut

$33.95

Fried or Grilled

Fresh Atlantic Salmon

$28.95

Grilled served with sweet and sour sauce

Grilled Walleye

$25.95

Fried or Grilled

Grilled Haddock

$25.95

3 Pc Fried Chicken

$18.95Out of stock

Fried Haddock

$25.95

Fried Halibut

$33.95

Baked Haddock

$20.95Out of stock

Italian Specialties

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS

$19.95

MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI WITH SAUSAGE

$20.95

MOSTACCIOLI WITH MEATBALLS

$19.95

MOSTACCIOLI WITH SAUSAGE

$20.95

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO

$20.95

CHICKEN PARMIGIANO

$21.95

MARCO POLO

$25.95

BED OF LINGUINI, 8OZ SIRLOIN, MARINARA SAUCE WITH MUSHROOM RED PEPPER ONION DICED TOMATO

CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$23.95

BED OF LINGUINI, CHICKEN, MARINARA SAUCE WITH MUSHROOM RED PEPPER ONION DICED TOMATO

LASAGNA

$23.95

BEEF PARMESAN

$22.95

Mostaccioli and sauce

$14.95

Spaghetti and sauce

$14.95

Toasted ravioli dinner

$16.95

Spaghetti and meat sauce

$15.95Out of stock

Chicken parm pan

$60.00

Mo Ball Pan

$40.00

Mos Alf Chix pan

$50.00

Mostaccioli meat sauce

$15.95Out of stock

Fett Alfredo

$17.95

Fett Alfredo

$19.95

Fett W/chicken

$22.95

Fett W/ Shrimp

$23.95

TO GO

SPAGHETTI SAUCE

$7.00

QUART

House dressing

$5.00

QUART (italian,ranch,1000,blue cheese, creamy blue, dorothy.

BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$2.00

TEA

$2.00

ICE OR HOT

MILK

$3.00

16 OZ.

SOFT DRINKS

$3.00

(COKE PRODUCT)

DESSERT

SPUMONI

$7.95

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$6.00

CHOCOLATE SUNDAE

$4.95

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$8.95

Tiramisa

$8.95

Kids

Kids Chix Finger Wff

$11.95

Kids steak

$17.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.95

Kids mini corn dog

$9.95

Kids fett Alfredo

$11.95

Kids Spag meatball

$11.95

Kids Most meatball

$11.95

Kids Chicken Fried Steak

$12.95

Kids Hamb

$12.95

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$14.95

Pork Cutlet Sand

$14.95

Hamburger

$13.95

Steak sandwich

$21.95

Fried Chixsand

$15.95

Blt

$14.95

Sides

Baked

$3.25

Spag

$3.25

Most

$3.25

Fries

$3.25

Veggie

$3.25

Bleu Cheese

$1.25

Loaded baked

$4.25

Bowl Soup

$3.95

Sausage

$4.95

Jumbo Shrimp (Fried) 3 Pc

$12.95

1 Meatball

$1.95

Shrimp Grilled 3pc

$12.95

Chicken Breast (Grilled)

$5.95

Chicken Breast (Fried)

$5.95

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.95

Mush/onion

$3.50

Salads

Chicken salad

$16.95

Steak salad

$23.95

Shrimp salad

$18.95

Salmon salad

$20.95

Side salad

$3.95

Side anchovies

$1.95

Cup soup

$2.95

Add cheese

$1.25

Liquor

Double

$16.00

Absolut Watermelon

$8.00

Absolut Rasberry

$8.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Absolut Peppar

$8.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$8.00

Absolut Pear

$8.00

Absolut Apeach

$8.00

Absolut Apple Juice

$8.00

Absolut Pear Juice

$8.00

Dripping Springs Orange

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Pearl Cucumber

$8.00

Chase Vodka

$8.00

Stoli's

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

vodka double

$12.00

Absolut Lime

$8.00

Absolut Mandrin

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut 80

$10.00

Well Vodka -DBL

$11.00

Absolut 80 -DBL

$12.00

Absolut Citron -DBL

$11.00

Absolut Mandrin -DBL

$11.00

Absolut Lime -DBL

$11.00

Absolut Watermelon -DBL

$11.00

Absolut Raspberry -DBL

$11.00

Absolut Vanilla -DBL

$11.00

Absolut Peppar -DBL

$11.00

Absolut Grapefruit -DBL

$11.00

Absolut Pear -DBL

$11.00

Absolut Apeach -DBL

$11.00

Absolut Apple Juice -DBL

$11.00

Absolut Pear Juice -DBL

$11.00

Dripping Springs Orange -DBL

$11.00

Grey Goose -DBL

$12.00

Titos -DBL

$12.00

Kettle One -DBL

$12.00

Pearl Cucumber -DBL

$11.00

Chase Vodka -DBL

$10.00

Stoli's -DBL

$12.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Hendricks Lunar

$8.00

Monkey 47

$10.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Damrak

$8.00

Damrak Virgin

$8.00

gin double

$12.00

Tanq

$10.00

McQueen and the Violet Fog

$10.00

Well Gin -DBL

$10.00

Hendricks -DBL

$12.00

Hendricks Lunar -DBL

$11.00

Monkey 47 -DBL

$10.00

Beefeater -DBL

$12.00

Damrak -DBL

$9.50

Damrak Virgin -DBL

$9.50

Well Rum

$8.00

Bumbu

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Malibu Flavors

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Southern comfort

$8.00

double rum

$12.00

Well Rum -DBL

$10.00

Bumbu -DBL

$9.50

Mount Gay -DBL

$9.50

Malibu Coconut -DBL

$10.00

Malibu Flavors -DBL

$9.50

Sailor Jerry -DBL

$9.50

Bacardi -DBL

$10.00

Bacardi Limon -DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan -DBL

$10.00

Southern comfort -DBL

$10.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Campo Bravo Silver

$9.00

Campo Bravo Reposado

$8.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Olmaca Altos Reposado

$10.00

tequila double

$14.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Well Tequila -DBL

$8.50

Campo Bravo Silver -DBL

$9.50

Campo Bravo Reposado -DBL

$9.50

El Jimador Silver -DBL

$9.50

Avion Silver -DBL

$12.00

Patron -DBL

$14.00

Milagro Silver -DBL

$12.00

Herradura Reposado -DBL

$14.00

Olmaca Altos Reposado -DBL

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniels Black Whiskey

$9.00

Jack Daniels Fire Whiskey

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey

$9.00

Jack Daniels Apple Whiskey

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$9.00

Uncle Nearest 1856 Whiskey

$11.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Fistful of Bourbons

$8.00

Jesse James Whiskey

$10.00

Windsor Whiskey

$8.00

Hudson Short Stack Whiskey

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$10.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Woodford Bourbon

$8.50

Dr. Mcgillicuddy Apple Whsckey

$8.00

Fireball Whiskey

$8.00

Soldier Valley Whiskey

$8.00

Clyde Mays Cask Strength Whiskey

$10.00

Clyde Mays 110 Whiskey

$12.00

Eh Taylor Small Batch Bourbons

$10.00

Cooper Chase Bourbon

$10.00

Templeton Rye Whiskey

$10.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$9.00

Devils River Bourbon

$8.00

Cut Spike Whiskey

$8.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$10.00

Ezra Brooks Bourbon

$7.00

Weed Bourbon

$7.00

whiskey double

$16.00

Jim beam

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

8 Ball Chocolate

$8.00

Knucklenoggin Salted Caramel

$8.00

Chivas 12

$10.00

Chivas 18

$10.00

Blantins

$12.00

Well Whiskey -DBL

$10.00

Jack Daniels Black Whiskey -DBL

$10.00

Jack Daniels Fire Whiskey -DBL

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey -DBL

$10.00

Jack Daniels Apple Whiskey -DBL

$10.00

Jack Daniels -DBL

$11.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel -DBL

$11.00

Uncle Nearest 1856 Whiskey -DBL

$14.00

Crown Royal -DBL

$11.00

Crown Peach -DBL

$10.00

Crown Apple -DBL

$10.00

Fistful of Bourbons -DBL

$10.00

Jesse James Whiskey -DBL

$12.00

Windsor Whiskey -DBL

$10.00

Hudson Short Stack Whiskey -DBL

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye Bourbon -DBL

$14.00

Bulleit Rye -DBL

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon -DBL

$10.00

Makers Mark Bourbon -DBL

$12.00

Stolen Rock & Rye Whiskey -DBL

$10.00

Woodford Bourbon -DBL

$11.00

Dr. Mcgillicuddy Apple Whsckey -DBL

$9.50

Fireball Whiskey -DBL

$11.00

Soldier Valley Whiskey -DBL

$10.00

Clyde Mays Cask Strength Whiskey -DBL

$14.00

Clyde Mays 110 Whiskey -DBL

$16.00

Eh Taylor Small Batch Bourbons -DBL

$12.00

Cooper Chase Bourbon -DBL

$12.00

Templeton Rye Whiskey -DBL

$12.00

Four Roses Bourbon -DBL

$14.00

Devils River Bourbon -DBL

$9.50

Cut Spike Whiskey -DBL

$9.50

Buffalo Trace Bourbon -DBL

$12.00

Ezra Brooks Bourbon -DBL

$8.50

Weed Bourbon -DBL

$8.50

Chivas 12

$10.00

Chivas 18

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00

Balvenie 12 Doublewood

$14.00

J&B

$10.00

Johnnie Walker

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder Blended

$10.00

Laphroaig

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenlivet14

$12.00

Glenlivet Caribbean

$10.00

Glenlivet Founders

$10.00

Glenfiddich12

$12.00

Glenfiddich IPA

$12.00

Jameson Irish

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel Irish

$10.00

Jameson Caskmates IPA irish

$10.00

Jameson Caskmates Stout Irish

$10.00

McConnells

$10.00

Paddys

$10.00

Powers

$10.00

RedBreast 12 Irish

$10.00

scotch double

$16.00

Bunnahabhain 12

$10.00

Chivas 12 -DBL

$12.00

Chivas 18 -DBL

$14.00

Dewars -DBL

$12.00

Balvenie 12 Doublewood -DBL

$16.00

J&B -DBL

$12.00

Johnnie Walker -DBL

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder Blended -DBL

$12.00

Laphroaig -DBL

$14.00

Glenlivet 12 -DBL

$16.00

Glenlivet14 -DBL

$16.00

Glenlivet Caribbean -DBL

$12.00

Glenlivet Founders -DBL

$12.00

Glenfiddich12 -DBL

$14.00

Glenfiddich IPA -DBL

$14.00

Jameson Irish -DBL

$12.00

Jameson Black Barrel Irish -DBL

$12.00

Jameson Caskmates IPA irish -DBL

$12.00

Jameson Caskmates Stout Irish -DBL

$12.00

McConnells -DBL

$12.00

Paddys -DBL

$12.00

Powers -DBL

$12.00

RedBreast 12 Irish -DBL

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Martell vs

$10.00

Bailey

$8.00

Paul Masson

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Passoa Passion Fruit

$9.50

Cointreau

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Caravelle Lemoncello

$10.00

Kahlua Midnight

$9.50

Kahlua

$9.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00

Galliano

$10.00

Croft Distinction Reserve

$12.00

Foncesa 10yr Tawney

$12.00

Sandmans Founders

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate LBV

$10.00

Margarita

$9.50

Korbel -DBL

$12.00

Paul Masson -DBL

$12.00

Drambuie -DBL

$12.00

Frangelico -DBL

$12.00

Passoa Passion Fruit -DBL

$11.50

Cointreau -DBL

$12.00

Frangelico -DBL

$12.00

Jagermeister -DBL

$9.50

Caravelle Lemoncello -DBL

Disaronno Amaretto -DBL

$12.00

Galliano -DBL

$12.00

Croft Distinction Reserve -DBL

$14.00

Foncesa 10yr Tawney -DBL

$14.00

Sandmans Founders -DBL

$12.00

Taylor Fladgate LBV -DBL

$12.00

Vodka

$8.00

Whiskey

$8.00

Gin

$8.00

Rum

$8.00

Scotch

$8.50

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Rasberry Lemonade Martini

$8.50

Millionare Martini

$9.50

Woodforf Manhattan

$8.50

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.50

Cascio's Sweet Old Fashion

$10.00

Hendrick's Gin Gimlet

$8.50

Cucumber Limeade

$8.50

The Bailey

$8.50

Cascio's Freshest Margarita

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Moscow Mule

$9.50

ScrewDriver

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.50

Colorado bull

$9.50

Alfie

$10.00

Frozen Margerita

$8.00

Beer

New Belgium Fat Tire

$5.50

New Belgium 1554

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$5.50

O'Douls

$5.00

Goose Island IPA

$5.50

Boulevard Wheat

$5.50

Lucky Bucket Lager

$5.50

Stella Artiois

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Moretti Italian

$5.50

Sam Adams

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Zipline IPA

$5.50

Zipline Copper

$5.50

Busch light

$4.00

Cardinal

$5.00

Hamms

$5.00

Brickway coffee vanilla

$5.50

Truly

$5.50

Mike’s hard lemonade

$5.50

Dos eseques

$5.50

Wine

Cabernet

$8.50

Merlot

$8.50

Lambrusco

$8.50

Sangria

$8.50

Pinot noir

$8.50

Chianti

$8.50

White Zin

$8.50

Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Pinot Noir SIDURI

$60.00

Cabernet Sauvignon AUSTIN HOPE

$70.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Quilt

$90.00

Cabertnet Sauvignon

$90.00

Merlot DUCKHORN

$60.00

Chianti STRACCALI

$28.00

Lambrusco RIUNITE

$28.00

Pinot Noir 667

$28.00

Pinot Noir KENDALL JACKSON

$30.00

Malbec CASILLERO DEL DIABLO

$30.00

Merlot 181

$28.00

Red Blend Murphy Goode

$28.00

Essential red Bogle

$28.00

Ered Blend Bourbon Barrel 1000 Stories

$28.00

Shiraz Red Diamond

$28.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Robert Mondavi

$30.00

Cabernet 337

$28.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Drumheller

$28.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Murphy Goode

$28.00

Zinfandel SEGHESIO

$30.00

Cabernet Sauvignon CAKEBREAD

$120.00

Cabernet Sauvignon TRINCHERO

$100.00

Cabernet Sauvignon JORDAN

$90.00

Bar Dog Cabernet

$28.00

Caymus

$90.00

14 Hands Cabernet

$28.00

LaStoria

$50.00

B-R Cohn

$49.99

Kunde Merlot 2018

$100.00

Borne Of Fire

$39.99

Artemis

$90.00

Prayers of Sinners Cab

$28.00

Casillero Del Diablo Malbec 2018

$28.00

Coppola Shiraz

$28.00

Chablis

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Grigio

$8.00

Reisling

$8.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Reisling

$28.00

Piesporter Michelsberg

$28.00

Pinot Grigio (14 Hands)

$28.00

Pinot Grigio (Benvolio)

$28.00

Horse Heaven Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc (liquid Light)

$28.00

Chardonnay

$28.00

Chardonnay (kendall jackson)

$28.00

Rose Bread & butter

$28.00

Yulupa Brut, KENWOOD

$8.00

Prosecco BENACETTO

$8.00

Sparkling Wine

Yulupa Brut, KENWOOD

$8.00

Prosecco OGIO

$8.00

DAILY SPECIAL

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.95

Italian Chicken Cutlet

$15.95

Fried Chicken

$15.95

Meatloaf

$15.95

Beef Stroganoff

$15.95

Baked Rigatoni

$15.95

Baked Haddock

$18.95

Chicken Parm

$16.95

Fried haddock

$18.95

Grilled haddock

$18.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.95

PORK CUTLET

$15.95

Hot Beef

$15.95

Baked Ham

$15.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
1620 S. 10th st., Omaha, NE 68108

