Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches
Caniglia’s A Mano
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11425 South 72nd Street, 101, Papillion, NE 68046
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Papillion
More near Papillion