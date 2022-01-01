City Tacos imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

City Tacos LA USC

review star

No reviews yet

835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735

LOS ANGELES, CA 90089

Order Again

Popular Items

CALI MUNCH BURRITO
CAMARON ENCHILADO
POLLO ASADO

TACOS

MEXICALI

MEXICALI

$4.50

Grilled Arrachera steak, onions and poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese and mashed potatoes finished with a crema fresca and cotija cheese sprinkle.

CHORIZO ASADO

CHORIZO ASADO

$4.50

Grilled pork chorizo with caramelized pineapple over melted Oaxaca cheese.

SD CARNE ASADA

SD CARNE ASADA

$4.50
POLLO ASADO

POLLO ASADO

$3.85

Grilled chicken breast topped with Guacamole, tomato, onion and cilantro.

CARNITAS PUERCO

CARNITAS PUERCO

$3.85

Slow-cooked pork carnitas topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole, & crunchy chicharron.

AHUEVO TACO

AHUEVO TACO

$3.55

Break Fast Taco any time of the day. Sunny side up egg over bed of refried chorizo beans finished with avocado and pico de gallo.

COCHINITA PIBIL

COCHINITA PIBIL

$3.85

Slow Cooked pull pork in a traditional mayan achiote sauce, with cilantro and pickled onions finished with a creamy green salsa.

Pollo City

Pollo City

$3.95

Grilled chicken Breast, in a bed of arugula topped with golden raisins, toasted almonds and tomato finished with a tamarindo aioli.

SHANK YOU

$4.50
PESCADO

PESCADO

$4.50

Golden fried mahi-mahi with cabbage, pickled red onions, habanero and strawberries drizzled with cilantro, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro.

CAMARON ENCHILADO

CAMARON ENCHILADO

$4.75

Grilled Shrimp and chile de arbol, tomato, onion, cilantro over a bed of melted asadero cheese finished with lime and chipottle aioli.

VERACRUZ MAHI

VERACRUZ MAHI

$4.75

Grilled Mahi Filet topped with tomatoes, green olives, capers, garlic and chives in a white wine herb sauce finished with a lime aioli.

SURF & TURF

SURF & TURF

$5.50

Grilled Arachera steak, garlic spicy sauteed shrimp over melted asadero cheese topped with cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro and avocado finished with lime aioli.

SCALLOP DREAMS TACO

$5.95

CRUNCH TIME SHRIMP

$4.50
PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES

PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES

$4.50

Grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, onion and tomato over melted asadero cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli.

CHILE RELLENO

CHILE RELLENO

$3.95

Beer battered chili guero filled with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses with a bed of arugula topped with diced tomato, onion and cilantro finished with a lime aioli.

CITY ZUCCHINI

$3.75
AVOCADO CITY

AVOCADO CITY

$4.00
MACHACA DE POLLO

MACHACA DE POLLO

$6.29

Two golden fried rolled tacos served with original Mike Hess Solis IPA fondue and a semi spicy serrano creamy green salsa within a corn tortilla. Topped with Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato & Cotija Cheese. Pulled Chicken

PORK QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with pulled pork.

STEAK QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese Flour quesadilla with Steak.

QUESADILLAS (2)

QUESADILLAS (2)

$3.50

two home made corn tortilla quesadillas.

BEAN QUESITACOS

$3.29

Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with pinto beans.

CHICKEN QUESITACOS

$3.85

Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with grilled chicken.

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$5.29

Pinto Beans and Cheeses in a green flour burrito tortilla.

COCITO CALIFORNIANO

COCITO CALIFORNIANO

$9.95

Cheese crusted spinach wrap filled with your choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, arugula, pico de gallo and our lime and chipotle aioli.

CALI MUNCH BURRITO

CALI MUNCH BURRITO

$9.85

Flour tortilla Burrito Wrap with Mozzarella Cheese, Pinto Beans, Pico de gallo, Guacamole, serrano chilis, french fries & chipotle aioli. With Choice of Protein -Veggies -Carne Asada -Carnitas -Pollo Asado -Spicy Shrimp

QUESIBIRRIA NORTE

QUESIBIRRIA NORTE

$4.50

Slow cooked pulled beef Quesadilla with double tortilla. Guadalajara style. finished with onion and cilantro!!

Taco Of The Month - NOV

Taco Of The Month - NOV

$4.75

SIDES

CHURROS

CHURROS

$4.95

Traditional dough spears rolled in cinnamon and sugar paired with homemade cajeta (Mexican caramel)

ELOTE ASADO

ELOTE ASADO

$4.45Out of stock

Traditional street corn on the cob covered in a lime aioli, cotija cheese and tajin.

FRIJOLES CHARROS

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$6.25

Pinto beans with pork trio (chorizo, ham, carnitas), Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, finished with tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollita and serrano chili.

FRIJOLES VEGGIE

FRIJOLES VEGGIE

$4.75

Pinto beans with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollitas and serrano chili.

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$6.95

Fresh made guacamole topped with onion, cilantro, tomato and cotija cheese sprinkle.

Side Of Chips

$1.50

NON ALCOHOL

BOTTLED SODA

$2.79

All Sorts of Mexican Bottle Jarritos and Mexican Coke.

CAN SODA

$1.79

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite.

SAN PELLEGRINO CAN

$2.79

Orange, Limonata & BloodOrange

AGUA FRESCA

$2.29

Made Daily, differs each day.

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

SODA FOUNTAIN

$2.75

500 ml MEXICAN COKE

$2.99

ALCOHOL

ON TAP BEER

$6.59

Variety of different style local taps. Ask server for further explanation. Hard-Kombucha Available.

MX BEER

$4.29

Wide selection of Mexican bottle beers. Ask for more details.

MARGARITA

MARGARITA

$7.29

Sake infused with tequila Lime Margarita.

SANGRIA

$7.29

Delicious Alcoholic Sangria wine Blend.

WINE BY THE GLASS

WINE BY THE GLASS

$7.29

Sav Blanc. Chardonnay. Rose. Malbec. Cabernet Sav.

MICHELADA

MICHELADA

$7.59

Our Home Made Michelada Mix paired with a Mexican Bottle Beer.

Caguama 320z

$8.25

KOMBUCHA

$5.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

City Tacos USC Village Taqueria #STREETFOODMADEWITHLOVE @CITYTACOSSD

Location

835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735, LOS ANGELES, CA 90089

Directions

Gallery
City Tacos image

Map
