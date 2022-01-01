- Home
City Tacos LA USC
835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735
LOS ANGELES, CA 90089
Popular Items
TACOS
MEXICALI
Grilled Arrachera steak, onions and poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese and mashed potatoes finished with a crema fresca and cotija cheese sprinkle.
CHORIZO ASADO
Grilled pork chorizo with caramelized pineapple over melted Oaxaca cheese.
SD CARNE ASADA
POLLO ASADO
Grilled chicken breast topped with Guacamole, tomato, onion and cilantro.
CARNITAS PUERCO
Slow-cooked pork carnitas topped with cilantro, onion, guacamole, & crunchy chicharron.
AHUEVO TACO
Break Fast Taco any time of the day. Sunny side up egg over bed of refried chorizo beans finished with avocado and pico de gallo.
COCHINITA PIBIL
Slow Cooked pull pork in a traditional mayan achiote sauce, with cilantro and pickled onions finished with a creamy green salsa.
Pollo City
Grilled chicken Breast, in a bed of arugula topped with golden raisins, toasted almonds and tomato finished with a tamarindo aioli.
SHANK YOU
PESCADO
Golden fried mahi-mahi with cabbage, pickled red onions, habanero and strawberries drizzled with cilantro, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro.
CAMARON ENCHILADO
Grilled Shrimp and chile de arbol, tomato, onion, cilantro over a bed of melted asadero cheese finished with lime and chipottle aioli.
VERACRUZ MAHI
Grilled Mahi Filet topped with tomatoes, green olives, capers, garlic and chives in a white wine herb sauce finished with a lime aioli.
SURF & TURF
Grilled Arachera steak, garlic spicy sauteed shrimp over melted asadero cheese topped with cabbage, tomato, onion, cilantro and avocado finished with lime aioli.
SCALLOP DREAMS TACO
CRUNCH TIME SHRIMP
PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES
Grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, onion and tomato over melted asadero cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli.
CHILE RELLENO
Beer battered chili guero filled with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses with a bed of arugula topped with diced tomato, onion and cilantro finished with a lime aioli.
CITY ZUCCHINI
AVOCADO CITY
MACHACA DE POLLO
Two golden fried rolled tacos served with original Mike Hess Solis IPA fondue and a semi spicy serrano creamy green salsa within a corn tortilla. Topped with Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato & Cotija Cheese. Pulled Chicken
PORK QUESITACOS
Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with pulled pork.
STEAK QUESITACOS
Grilled asadero cheese Flour quesadilla with Steak.
QUESADILLAS (2)
two home made corn tortilla quesadillas.
BEAN QUESITACOS
Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with pinto beans.
CHICKEN QUESITACOS
Grilled asadero cheese flour quesadilla with grilled chicken.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
Pinto Beans and Cheeses in a green flour burrito tortilla.
COCITO CALIFORNIANO
Cheese crusted spinach wrap filled with your choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, arugula, pico de gallo and our lime and chipotle aioli.
CALI MUNCH BURRITO
Flour tortilla Burrito Wrap with Mozzarella Cheese, Pinto Beans, Pico de gallo, Guacamole, serrano chilis, french fries & chipotle aioli. With Choice of Protein -Veggies -Carne Asada -Carnitas -Pollo Asado -Spicy Shrimp
QUESIBIRRIA NORTE
Slow cooked pulled beef Quesadilla with double tortilla. Guadalajara style. finished with onion and cilantro!!
Taco Of The Month - NOV
SIDES
CHURROS
Traditional dough spears rolled in cinnamon and sugar paired with homemade cajeta (Mexican caramel)
ELOTE ASADO
Traditional street corn on the cob covered in a lime aioli, cotija cheese and tajin.
FRIJOLES CHARROS
Pinto beans with pork trio (chorizo, ham, carnitas), Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, finished with tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollita and serrano chili.
FRIJOLES VEGGIE
Pinto beans with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses, tomato, onion, cilantro, grilled cebollitas and serrano chili.
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
Fresh made guacamole topped with onion, cilantro, tomato and cotija cheese sprinkle.
Side Of Chips
NON ALCOHOL
ALCOHOL
ON TAP BEER
Variety of different style local taps. Ask server for further explanation. Hard-Kombucha Available.
MX BEER
Wide selection of Mexican bottle beers. Ask for more details.
MARGARITA
Sake infused with tequila Lime Margarita.
SANGRIA
Delicious Alcoholic Sangria wine Blend.
WINE BY THE GLASS
Sav Blanc. Chardonnay. Rose. Malbec. Cabernet Sav.
MICHELADA
Our Home Made Michelada Mix paired with a Mexican Bottle Beer.
Caguama 320z
KOMBUCHA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
City Tacos USC Village Taqueria #STREETFOODMADEWITHLOVE @CITYTACOSSD
835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735, LOS ANGELES, CA 90089