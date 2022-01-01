University Park restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|PB & J
strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, peanut butter, milk, granola, vanilla
|Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
Two Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon & Ham, Tomato, Lemon Garlic Aioli
|Club
|$11.00
Mary’s Air Chilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Ham, Honey Black Pepper Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Chipotle Spread
Bacari
2308 SOUTH UNION AVE, Los Angeles
|Bacari Burger
|$10.00
all natural beef, open faced, fresh tomato, caramelized onion, worcestershire aioli, telera roll
|Hunter's Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
five-cheese fondue, toasted panko, white truffle oil, scallion (add bacon +2) (add lobster & crab +6)
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$12.00
Mary's air chilled, crispy parmesan risotto cake, lemon jalapeño caper sauce
KOBUNGA
929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610, Los Angeles
|The Kobunga (Pork Belly)
|$11.95
Tender Roasted Pork Belly with a Burnt Sugar Crust, Cucumber Kimchi Pickles and Honey Soy Carrots
|The Mama Kim (Bulgogi)
|$12.95
Thinly Sliced Beef Bulgogi, Cucumber Kimchi Pickles and Sauteed Corn
|The Mama Cho (BBQ Chicken)
|$10.95
Korean BBQ Marinated Chicken, Korean Slaw and Soy Sauce Pickles
City Tacos
835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735, LOS ANGELES
|MEXICALI
|$4.29
Grilled Arrachera steak, onions and poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese and mashed potatoes finished with a crema fresca and cotija cheese sprinkle.
|CAMARON ENCHILADO
|$4.29
Grilled Shrimp and chile de arbol, tomato, onion, cilantro over a bed of melted asadero cheese finished with lime and chipottle aioli.
|QUESIBIRRIA NORTE
|$4.34
Slow cooked pulled beef Quesadilla with double tortilla. Guadalajara style. finished with onion and cilantro!!