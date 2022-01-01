University Park restaurants you'll love

Go
University Park restaurants
Toast

University Park's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try University Park restaurants

Nature's Brew image

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PB & J
strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, peanut butter, milk, granola, vanilla
Egg Sandwich$10.00
Two Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon & Ham, Tomato, Lemon Garlic Aioli
Club$11.00
Mary’s Air Chilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Ham, Honey Black Pepper Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Chipotle Spread
More about Nature's Brew
Bacari image

 

Bacari

2308 SOUTH UNION AVE, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacari Burger$10.00
all natural beef, open faced, fresh tomato, caramelized onion, worcestershire aioli, telera roll
Hunter's Mac and Cheese$10.00
five-cheese fondue, toasted panko, white truffle oil, scallion (add bacon +2) (add lobster & crab +6)
Grilled Chicken Breast$12.00
Mary's air chilled, crispy parmesan risotto cake, lemon jalapeño caper sauce
More about Bacari
KOBUNGA image

 

KOBUNGA

929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Kobunga (Pork Belly)$11.95
Tender Roasted Pork Belly with a Burnt Sugar Crust, Cucumber Kimchi Pickles and Honey Soy Carrots
The Mama Kim (Bulgogi)$12.95
Thinly Sliced Beef Bulgogi, Cucumber Kimchi Pickles and Sauteed Corn
The Mama Cho (BBQ Chicken)$10.95
Korean BBQ Marinated Chicken, Korean Slaw and Soy Sauce Pickles
More about KOBUNGA
City Tacos image

 

City Tacos

835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MEXICALI$4.29
Grilled Arrachera steak, onions and poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese and mashed potatoes finished with a crema fresca and cotija cheese sprinkle.
CAMARON ENCHILADO$4.29
Grilled Shrimp and chile de arbol, tomato, onion, cilantro over a bed of melted asadero cheese finished with lime and chipottle aioli.
QUESIBIRRIA NORTE$4.34
Slow cooked pulled beef Quesadilla with double tortilla. Guadalajara style. finished with onion and cilantro!!
More about City Tacos
Everytable image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Everytable

1101 west 23rd street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
Takeout
More about Everytable

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in University Park

Burritos

Pork Belly

Map

More near University Park to explore

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Los Feliz

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mar Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Westchester

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Atwater Village

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Echo Park

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Boyle Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston