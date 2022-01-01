Atwater Village restaurants you'll love

Go
Atwater Village restaurants
Toast

Atwater Village's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Vietnamese
Scroll right

Must-try Atwater Village restaurants

Blossom - Atwater Village image

 

Blossom - Atwater Village

3193 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
D8. Ginger Limade$4.25
Ginger tea, fresh lime juice, lemon slice
30. Pho Tai - Rare steak$16.50
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
33. Pho Ga - Chicken$17.00
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
More about Blossom - Atwater Village
MORIHIRO image

SUSHI

MORIHIRO

3133 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chirashi$75.00
Variety of fresh sashimi over a sushi rice bowl, with seasonal appetizer and miso soup
Grilled Salmon Onigiri$5.00
Traditional Japanese white rice ball, with grilled wild sockeye salmon
Sushi Six$65.00
6 pcs nigiri plus one cut roll, with seasonal appetizer and miso soup
More about MORIHIRO
Hail Mary Pizza image

 

Hail Mary Pizza

3219 Glendale Blvd., LA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pep Pep$19.00
pork chorizo + pepperoncini + tom sauce + honey + mozz
broccoli$11.00
broccoli + chimichurri + sesame + lemon
Margherita :)$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, sea salt
More about Hail Mary Pizza
Golden Road image

 

Golden Road

5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cali Chicken Sando$16.00
Your choice of Seared or Crispy chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, onion, pickles and ranch on a potato bun.
Allergens: Gluten, onion, diary, egg, garlic, soy
Vegan Mixed Greens Salad$8.00
Mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, heirloom tomatoes and cucumbers.
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
Crispy fried chicken strips with shoestring fries. Sauce upon request.
Allergens: Gluten, dairy, egg, soy, garlic, onion
More about Golden Road
Moon Room image

 

Moon Room

3000 Los Feliz Bl., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich$10.00
Crispy panko-crusted Green Tomatoes topped with Sautéed Mushrooms and house-made Green Godess dressing on a toasted Bun. (Vegetarian)
Chicken Tenders$9.00
chicken breast tenders with buttermilk batter
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
fried chicken breast with housemade cole slaw, pickles, and chipotle mayo
More about Moon Room

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Atwater Village

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Atwater Village to explore

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pico-Robertson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Westchester

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Hancock Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Echo Park

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

West Adams

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston