Atwater Village restaurants you'll love

More about Blossom - Atwater Village
Blossom - Atwater Village
3193 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|D8. Ginger Limade
|$4.25
Ginger tea, fresh lime juice, lemon slice
|30. Pho Tai - Rare steak
|$16.50
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
|33. Pho Ga - Chicken
|$17.00
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
More about MORIHIRO
SUSHI
MORIHIRO
3133 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chirashi
|$75.00
Variety of fresh sashimi over a sushi rice bowl, with seasonal appetizer and miso soup
|Grilled Salmon Onigiri
|$5.00
Traditional Japanese white rice ball, with grilled wild sockeye salmon
|Sushi Six
|$65.00
6 pcs nigiri plus one cut roll, with seasonal appetizer and miso soup
More about Hail Mary Pizza
Hail Mary Pizza
3219 Glendale Blvd., LA
|Popular items
|Pep Pep
|$19.00
pork chorizo + pepperoncini + tom sauce + honey + mozz
|broccoli
|$11.00
broccoli + chimichurri + sesame + lemon
|Margherita :)
|$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, sea salt
More about Golden Road
Golden Road
5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Cali Chicken Sando
|$16.00
Your choice of Seared or Crispy chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, onion, pickles and ranch on a potato bun.
Allergens: Gluten, onion, diary, egg, garlic, soy
|Vegan Mixed Greens Salad
|$8.00
Mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, heirloom tomatoes and cucumbers.
|Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$10.00
Crispy fried chicken strips with shoestring fries. Sauce upon request.
Allergens: Gluten, dairy, egg, soy, garlic, onion
More about Moon Room
Moon Room
3000 Los Feliz Bl., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
|$10.00
Crispy panko-crusted Green Tomatoes topped with Sautéed Mushrooms and house-made Green Godess dressing on a toasted Bun. (Vegetarian)
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
chicken breast tenders with buttermilk batter
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
fried chicken breast with housemade cole slaw, pickles, and chipotle mayo