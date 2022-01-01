Boyle Heights restaurants you'll love

Go
Boyle Heights restaurants
Toast

Boyle Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Boyle Heights restaurants

La Michoacana Boyle Heights image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

La Michoacana Boyle Heights

2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresas con Crema$6.50
Serve with shredded coconut, granola, raisins and home made Lechera. Whip cream on the side upon request.
Mangoñadas$6.50
Mangonada serve with Mango Sorbet fresh mango chunks, Chamoy, tajin, tamarind candies, fresh lime, amd tamaring stick
Esquite Small$4.00
Hot Steam Corn off the Cob. Serve with mayo, cotija cheese, melted butter and spicy chili powder. Want extra cheese or chili? Selected ADD on. No need to selected only if you want extra add-ons
More about La Michoacana Boyle Heights
El Tepeyac Cafe image

 

El Tepeyac Cafe

812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (4569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#6 Taco & Enchilada$10.50
Original Hollenbeck$13.85
Hollenbeck Asada$13.99
More about El Tepeyac Cafe
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. image

 

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.

2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House Papas$6.00
Our Classic thick cut fries with House Seasoning.
La Bianca$15.00
Fresh Ricotta, hand-pulled mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, sauteed spinach, caramelized onion,
Buffalo Hot Wings$12.00
Our bold and flavorful original Buffalo recipe tossed on crispy Jumbo Chicken Wings. With your choice of creamy ranch or blue cheese dressing. *Fried in Peanut Oil*
More about Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
Map

More near Boyle Heights to explore

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Eagle Rock

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

University Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mar Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Echo Park

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Harvard Heights

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston