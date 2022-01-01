Boyle Heights restaurants you'll love
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
La Michoacana Boyle Heights
2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
Popular items
Fresas con Crema
|$6.50
Serve with shredded coconut, granola, raisins and home made Lechera. Whip cream on the side upon request.
Mangoñadas
|$6.50
Mangonada serve with Mango Sorbet fresh mango chunks, Chamoy, tajin, tamarind candies, fresh lime, amd tamaring stick
Esquite Small
|$4.00
Hot Steam Corn off the Cob. Serve with mayo, cotija cheese, melted butter and spicy chili powder. Want extra cheese or chili? Selected ADD on. No need to selected only if you want extra add-ons
El Tepeyac Cafe
812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles
Popular items
#6 Taco & Enchilada
|$10.50
Original Hollenbeck
|$13.85
Hollenbeck Asada
|$13.99
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
Popular items
House Papas
|$6.00
Our Classic thick cut fries with House Seasoning.
La Bianca
|$15.00
Fresh Ricotta, hand-pulled mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, sauteed spinach, caramelized onion,
Buffalo Hot Wings
|$12.00
Our bold and flavorful original Buffalo recipe tossed on crispy Jumbo Chicken Wings. With your choice of creamy ranch or blue cheese dressing. *Fried in Peanut Oil*