Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.

review star

No reviews yet

2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

The O.G. Pepperoni
Margherita Cansino
House Papas

Wings

Buffalo Hot Wings

Buffalo Hot Wings

$6.00+

Our bold and flavorful original Buffalo recipe tossed on crispy jumbo chicken wings. With your choice of creamy ranch or blue cheese dressing. *Fried in Peanut Oil*

Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$6.00+

Crispy jumbo chicken wings tossed in our classic zesty Lemon Pepper sauce. *Fried in Peanut Oil*

Mole Wings

Mole Wings

$6.00+

Our original crispy buffalo, jumbo chicken wings with a sweet and savory Oaxacan Mole Sauce, with sesame, curtido & pepitas *Fried in Peanut Oil*

Flaming Hot Cheeto Wings

Flaming Hot Cheeto Wings

$7.00+

Our original crispy buffalo, jumbo chicken wings coated with Hot Cheeto dust, nacho cheese drizzle + more cheese. *Fried in Peanut Oil*

Wood Fired Wings

Wood Fired Wings

$7.00+

Our jumbo chicken wings with a side of cilantro herb raisin gremolata cooked in a skillet inside our wood-fired oven.

$2.00

Chipotle Lime Honey Wings

$7.00+

Papas

House Papas

House Papas

$6.00

Our classic thick-cut fries with House Seasoning.

Garlic Parmesan Papas

Garlic Parmesan Papas

$7.00

Our classic thick-cut fries with smothered with pink garlic sauce, lemon, parsley

Chorizo Gravy Papas

Chorizo Gravy Papas

$8.00

Our classic thick-cut fries with beef chorizo, queso fresco, cilantro

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Cucumbers, grape tomatoes. Choice of house vinaigrette, ranch or blue cheese dressing

Cesar Chavez Salad

Cesar Chavez Salad

$9.00

Chipotle Caesar dressing, romaine, cotija, baby croutons

Sweets

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$7.00

Sweet cream, berries, cherry syrup. Topped with a mint leaf

Sauces/Sides

Side Ranch

$1.00

Made in house

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Made in house

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Made in house

Side Marinara

$1.00

Made in house

Side Pesto

$2.00

Made in house

Side Mole

$2.00

Made in house

Side Crema

$1.00

Made in house

Side Carrots

$1.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Crushed Pepper

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Cherry Bomb Peppers

$1.00

Side Oregano

$0.50

Side Parmesan Cheese

Side Garlic Salt

Side Of Cesar Dressing

$1.00

Made in house

Side Of Pink Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Made in house

Side Anchovy

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pepperoni

Kids Pepperoni

$9.00

8" inch, Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Kids Cheese

Kids Cheese

$9.00

8" Inch, Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Breaded & fried chicken breast with house papas.

Kids Papas

Kids Papas

$6.00

Our Classic thick cut fries with House Seasoning.

To-Go Beer

TG Goose Island IPA (21+ only)

TG Goose Island IPA (21+ only)

$5.00

12oz Bottle | 4%

TG Golden Road Mango Cart (21+ only)

TG Golden Road Mango Cart (21+ only)

$7.00

12oz Can | 4% abv

TG Modelo Can (21+ Only)

TG Modelo Can (21+ Only)

$6.00

To-Go Wine

BTL Red Blend

BTL Red Blend

$25.00

Our 2020 red blend is from northern California. It is rich, dark, smooth, and juicy.

Brut/Cava BTL

Brut/Cava BTL

$25.00
BTL Sauv Blanc Btr Half

BTL Sauv Blanc Btr Half

$30.00

Our featured Sauvignon Blanc is bottled by Better Half in New Zealand. A 2019 vintage it has flavors of grapefruit, peach, nectarine & passionfruit

BTL Chard Paris Valley Road

BTL Chard Paris Valley Road

$35.00

Our featured Chardonnay is from Paso Robles, CA. A 2017 vintage, it has hints of citrus green apple, honeydew and white peach.

Pinot Noir Bacchus BTL

Pinot Noir Bacchus BTL

$35.00
BTL Cab Sauv Eco Terreno

BTL Cab Sauv Eco Terreno

$45.00

To-Go NA Beverages

Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke Can

Club Soda

Club Soda

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00+
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
Homemade Lemonade

Homemade Lemonade

$3.00+
Iced tea

Iced tea

$3.00+
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00+
Topo Chico Grapefruit

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.00
Topo Chico Lime

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00

To-Go Agua Fresca

TG Guava-Jamaica Fresca

TG Guava-Jamaica Fresca

$5.00

Make it Boozy: add Mezcal or Bourbon ! Serves 1 (21+ and over only, we ID!)

TG Pineapple Cucumber Fresca

TG Pineapple Cucumber Fresca

$5.00

Make it Boozy: add White Rum or Tequila! Serves 1 (21+ and over only, we ID!)

TG Horchata

TG Horchata

$5.00

Make it Boozy: add Tequila or Brandy! Serves 1 (21+ and over only, we ID!)

Pizza

The O.G. Pepperoni

The O.G. Pepperoni

$17.25

Ezzo pepperoni slices and mozzarella

Margherita Cansino

Margherita Cansino

$14.95

Hand-pulled mozzarella, fresh basil, pecorino pepato

The Sinner

The Sinner

$18.40

House bacon, sweet+spicy pineapple, roasted mushroom

Cherry Bomb

Cherry Bomb

$20.70

Sopressata picante, drizzle of Calabrian chili honey, pickled cherry bomb peppers, mozzarella

Veggie

Veggie

$18.40

Spanish olives, sweet red onion, beets, spinach, bell pepper, mushroom, pesto crust

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$20.70

Meat sauce, Ezzo pepperoni, hatch chicken and pork sausage

Mole Pizza

Mole Pizza

$19.55

Mole, queso Oaxaca, curtido, crema and mozzarella

A La Vodka

A La Vodka

$18.40

Pink vodka sauce, fresh ricotta, shrimp, lemon, chili flakes

La Bianca

La Bianca

$18.40

Fresh Ricotta, hand-pulled mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, sauteed spinach, caramelized onion, lemon zest

Cheese Pizza.

Cheese Pizza.

$13.80

House-made marinara and mozzarella

Pizza For 2 Combo

The O.G Pizza Combo for 2

The O.G Pizza Combo for 2

$36.80

Our famous OG Pizza made with Ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella. Comes with 1 House Salad and 1 Bottle of our house wine.

La Bianca Pizza for 2 Combo

La Bianca Pizza for 2 Combo

$36.80

12" La Bianca Pizza made with Fresh Ricotta, hand-puled mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, sauteed spinach, and caramelized onion. Comes with 1 House Salad and 1 Bottle of our house wine.

Slices

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.45

House-made marinara and mozzarella

O.G. Slice

O.G. Slice

$4.60

Ezzo pepperoni slices and mozzarella

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$8.05

Cucumbers, grape tomatoes. Choice of house vinaigrette, ranch or blue cheese dressing

Cesar Chavez Salad

Cesar Chavez Salad

$10.35

Chipotle Caesar dressing, romaine, cotija, baby croutons

Sweets

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$8.05

Sweet cream, berries, cherry syrup. Topped with a mint leaf

Sides

Side Ranch

$1.15

Made in house

Side Blue Cheese

$1.15

Made in house

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.15

Made in house

Side Marinara

$1.15

Made in house

Side Pesto

$2.30

Made in house

Side Mole

$2.30

Made in house

Side Crema

$1.15

Made in house

Side Carrots

$1.15

Side Celery

$1.15

Side Crushed Pepper

Side Jalapenos

$1.15

Side Cherry Bomb Peppers

$1.15

Side Oregano

$0.58

Side Parmesan Cheese

Side Garlic Salt

Pizza in Paramount

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.00

House-made marinara and mozzarella

O.G. Slice

O.G. Slice

$4.00

Ezzo pepperoni slices and mozzarella

Black and Gold Slice

$5.00

Black and Gold Pizza

$17.00

Mos Favorite Pizza with Pepperoni and Sausage

Fries/Papas in Paramount

House Papas

House Papas

$6.00

Our classic thick-cut fries with House Seasoning.

Wings in Paramount

Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$6.00+

Crispy jumbo chicken wings tossed in our classic zesty Lemon Pepper sauce. *Fried in Peanut Oil*

Buffalo Hot Wings

Buffalo Hot Wings

$6.00

Our bold and flavorful original Buffalo recipe tossed on crispy jumbo chicken wings. With your choice of creamy ranch or blue cheese dressing. *Fried in Peanut Oil*

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. Brings Bomb Pizza To The Corner Of Brooklyn And Mott. Stretching Our Own Dough And Cheese, We Are Firing Up Chicken Wings & Hot Papas. Try The OG Buffalo Wings Or The Bacon Ranch Cheddar Fries. Enjoy With A Cold Beer, Dope Cocktails Or Bottle Of Wine while enjoying our 4k family friendly televisions streaming all sports.

Location

2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. image
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. image
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. image

