Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coba Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

5028 Old Taylor Mill Rd.

Latonia, KY 41015

Order Again

Popular Items

Fajitas
Chicken Tinga Taquitos (6)
Street Taco (3)

Appetizer

Spinach & Artichoke

$8.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.00

Chicken Bites

$8.00

Garlic Cheese BItes

$8.00

Onions Petal

$9.00
Elote Street Corn

$9.00

Fried Sushi (6)

$9.00

Bone-In Wings (8 pc)

$12.00

Boneless Wings (10 pc)

$10.00

Guacamole & Chips

$7.00

White Queso & Chips

$6.00

Bowls and salads

Mango Salmon Bowl

$14.99

slightly charred lime salmon with the sweet fruity mango pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro lime rice

Chicken Avocado Bowl

$13.49

chicken breast, avocado, black beans, mango pico de gallo on a bed of cilantro lime rice

Cheese Steak Bowl

$12.49

steak strips topped with cheese sauce on a bed of rice with lettuce sour cream and mango pico de gallo

Fajita Bowl

$12.99

steak or grilled chicken, sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli and carrots on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$13.99

Cheese Steak Salad

$11.99

Cesar Salad

$5.49

House Salad

$5.49

Tapas

Chicken Tinga Taquitos (6)

$9.00

Chicken tinga taquitos, topped with pickled onions & Parmesan cheese served with sour cream, serrano pepper sause & chipotle ranch

Mango-Ceviche

$14.00

Tropical shrimp ceviche served with mango avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, serrano pepper & lime juice.

Mini Bowls (4)

$10.99

Mini bolws of fried corn tortilla served with steak, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomato & tomatillo sause.

Pinchos (3)

$11.00

skewers on a bed of rice made it with chicken, steak or pork belly. With a choise of a teriyaki sause, bbq, sour sweet sause or plain

Quesa Birrias (2)

$9.00

corn quesadillas with birria cilantro, onion and consomé to dip in.

Steak Mulitas (2)

$9.00

corn quesadillas with steak, cilantro and onions

Gringas (Pastor) (2)

$9.00

flour quesadilla with our famous pastor meat served with cilantro and onions.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp (3)

$14.00

crispy bacon wrapped shrimp drizzled in an irresistible sticky honey garlic sauce sitting on mini guaca-tostada

Pork Belly Bites

$14.00

Pork belly served with honey sriracha sauce, green sause & corn tortilla.

Sides

Broccoli

$2.49

French Frys

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Mashed Potato

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.49

Sweet Baked Potato

$2.49

Black beans

$2.49

Refried Beans

$2.49

Rice

$2.49

Cilantro Lime Rice

$2.49

Steam Vegetables

$2.49

Side Salad

$2.49

Caesar Salad

$2.49

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$5.49

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$5.49

Asparagus

$5.49

Corn on the Cob

$5.49

Brusselbsprouts

$5.49

Mini Guacamloe

$2.99

Quesadilla

$3.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

Jalapenos

$1.99

Tortillas

$0.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

From grill

Sirloin

$13.99+

Ribeeye

$21.99+

NY Strip (12oz)

$23.99

Filet (6 oz)

$23.99

Bone-in Ribeye (20 oz)

$27.99

Porter House (18 oz)

$26.99

Chicken Breasts Cheese-Chorizo

$14.99

onlled chicken looped with our creamy cheese and grilled chorizo

Chicken Breasts Cheese-Spinach

$14.99

grilled chicken topped with our creamy cheese and grilled spinach

Chicken Breast Cheese-Broccoli& Mushrooms

$14.99

grilled chicken topped with our creamy cheese and grilled broccoli and mushrooms

Smothered Chicken Breast

$14.99

topped with grilled peppers onions, mushrooms and cheese

Baby Back Ribs

$15.99+

Bone In Pork Chop (8 oz)

$18.99

Salmon

$20.99

Tilapia

$22.99

Shrimp Skewers

$14.99+

Scallop Skewers

$15.99+

Kids Meals

Kraft Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Queese quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Tender

$6.00

Burgers and pastas

Classic Burger

$11.99

Smoked-BBQ Burger

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Linguini diablo

$14.99

Chicken brócoli Alfredo

$14.49

Chicken grilled Sandwich

$11.49

Fajitas

Fajitas

$14.99

Seafood Fajita

$16.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.49

Burrito Fajita

$12.49

Nachos Fajita

$12.99

Fajita Shrimp

$14.99

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$11.49

Fish Tacos (3)

$11.49

Street Taco (3)

$9.99

House Favorites

Chicken and Cheese

$13.49

Santa Fe Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Burrito California

$12.99

Coba Nachos

$12.49

Cho Nachos

$13.00

Melus Fries

$12.99

Burrito Tinga

$12.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.00

3 Leches Cake

$6.00

Flan

$5.00

Cinnamon Churros

$5.00

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Beer

Bud light

$3.49

Budweiser

$3.49

Michelob Ultra

$3.49

Coors Light

$3.49

Miller Lite

$3.49

Samuel adams

$3.49

Stella

Angry orchard

Corona

$4.49

Corona Light

$4.49

Corona Premier

$4.49

Corona Familiar

$4.49

Modelo Especial

$4.49

Modelo Negra

$4.49

Victoria

$4.49

Pacifico

$4.49

Bohemia

$4.49

XX lager

$4.49

XX Amber

$4.49

Tecate

$4.49

Heineken

$4.49

Stella

Angry orchard

Heineken 00

$4.49

Heineken

Specialty Drinks

Vodka-Rita

$9.99

Spiced Pina Colada

$8.99

Top Shelft Margarita

$11.99

Don Julio Margarita

$11.99

Captain- Malibu Margarita

$9.99

Trio Margarita

$10.99

Flag Margarita

$10.99

Rose Margarita

$11.99

Italian Margarita

$10.99

House Margarita 48oz

$18.00

Well Vodka

$5.99

Old Fashion

$8.99

Margarita House

$8.99

Canadian Club

$6.99

Mojito

$7.99

Titos

$6.99

Long Island

$7.99

Wc

$3.99

Pixi

$7.99

Skinny Margarita

$10.99

Jalapno

$10.99

Asour

$6.99

Wisky Sour

$7.99

Jack & Coke

$6.99

12oz Margarita

$5.99

Michelada

$7.99

Fireball

$2.55

Herradura

$7.99

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.99

Mezcal

$10.99

Bloody Mary

$7.99

Infused Margarita

$10.99

Burbon

$8.99

Martinni

$11.99

Don Julio

$8.99

Green Tea Shot

$5.99

Makers Double

$9.99

Patron Silver

$8.99

Sx N Beach

$7.99

High Noon

$4.99