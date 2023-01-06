Coba Bar and Grill
5028 Old Taylor Mill Rd.
Latonia, KY 41015
Popular Items
Appetizer
Bowls and salads
Mango Salmon Bowl
slightly charred lime salmon with the sweet fruity mango pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro lime rice
Chicken Avocado Bowl
chicken breast, avocado, black beans, mango pico de gallo on a bed of cilantro lime rice
Cheese Steak Bowl
steak strips topped with cheese sauce on a bed of rice with lettuce sour cream and mango pico de gallo
Fajita Bowl
steak or grilled chicken, sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli and carrots on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Cheese Steak Salad
Cesar Salad
House Salad
Tapas
Chicken Tinga Taquitos (6)
Chicken tinga taquitos, topped with pickled onions & Parmesan cheese served with sour cream, serrano pepper sause & chipotle ranch
Mango-Ceviche
Tropical shrimp ceviche served with mango avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, serrano pepper & lime juice.
Mini Bowls (4)
Mini bolws of fried corn tortilla served with steak, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomato & tomatillo sause.
Pinchos (3)
skewers on a bed of rice made it with chicken, steak or pork belly. With a choise of a teriyaki sause, bbq, sour sweet sause or plain
Quesa Birrias (2)
corn quesadillas with birria cilantro, onion and consomé to dip in.
Steak Mulitas (2)
corn quesadillas with steak, cilantro and onions
Gringas (Pastor) (2)
flour quesadilla with our famous pastor meat served with cilantro and onions.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp (3)
crispy bacon wrapped shrimp drizzled in an irresistible sticky honey garlic sauce sitting on mini guaca-tostada
Pork Belly Bites
Pork belly served with honey sriracha sauce, green sause & corn tortilla.
Sides
Broccoli
French Frys
Sweet Potato Fries
Mashed Potato
Baked Potato
Sweet Baked Potato
Black beans
Refried Beans
Rice
Cilantro Lime Rice
Steam Vegetables
Side Salad
Caesar Salad
Bacon Mac & Cheese
Kraft Mac & Cheese
Asparagus
Corn on the Cob
Brusselbsprouts
Mini Guacamloe
Quesadilla
Sour Cream
Jalapenos
Tortillas
From grill
Sirloin
Ribeeye
NY Strip (12oz)
Filet (6 oz)
Bone-in Ribeye (20 oz)
Porter House (18 oz)
Chicken Breasts Cheese-Chorizo
onlled chicken looped with our creamy cheese and grilled chorizo
Chicken Breasts Cheese-Spinach
grilled chicken topped with our creamy cheese and grilled spinach
Chicken Breast Cheese-Broccoli& Mushrooms
grilled chicken topped with our creamy cheese and grilled broccoli and mushrooms
Smothered Chicken Breast
topped with grilled peppers onions, mushrooms and cheese