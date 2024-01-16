Colfax Tacos Ogden 1505 Ogden St
1505 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
SNACKS
- CHIPS & GUACAMOLE$7.00
corn tortilla chips, side homemade guacamole. vegetarian.
- CHIPS & QUESO$7.00
corn tortilla chips, side homemade chili con queso. vegetarian.
- CHIPS & SALSA$5.00
corn tortilla chips, side choice of homemade salsa. vegetarian.
- ELOTE CUP (street corn)$7.00Out of stock
grilled sweet corn, lime-aioli, tajin seasoning, valentina hot sauce, cotija cheese. vegetarian.
STREET TACOS
- BEEF STREET TACO$3.50Out of stock
pulled beef, corn tortilla, choice of salsa, topped with onion & cilantro.
- CHICKEN STREET TACO$3.50
pulled chicken, corn tortilla, choice of salsa, topped with onion & cilantro.
- PORK STREET TACO$3.50
pulled pork, corn tortilla, choice of salsa, topped with onion & cilantro.
- BARBACOA STREET TACO$4.00
beef barbacoa, corn tortilla, choice of salsa, topped with onion & cilantro.
- BLACK BEAN STREET TACO$3.00
black beans, choice of salsa, topped with onion & cilantro. vegetarian.
- PINTO BEAN STREET TACO$3.00Out of stock
pinto beans, choice of salsa, topped with onion & cilantro. vegetarian.
- CHILI & POTATO STREET TACO$3.50
roasted green chili(s) & mashed potato, corn tortilla, choice of salsa, topped with onion & cilantro. vegetarian.
- MEAL COMBO #1$3.00
add choice of beans, choice of rice.
CUSTOM TACOS
- BEEF CUSTOM TACO$4.00Out of stock
pulled beef, choice of tortilla, choice of three toppings, choice of salsa.
- CHICKEN CUSTOM TACO$4.00
pulled chicken, choice of tortilla, choice of three toppings, choice of salsa.
- PORK CUSTOM TACO$4.00
pulled pork, choice of tortilla, choice of three toppings, choice of salsa.
- BARBACOA CUSTOM TACO$4.50
beef barbacoa, choice of tortilla, choice of three toppings, choice of salsa.
- BLACK BEAN CUSTOM TACO$3.75
black beans, choice of tortilla, choice of three toppings, choice of salsa. vegetarian.
- PINTO BEAN CUSTOM TACOOut of stock
pinto beans, choice of tortilla, choice of three toppings, choice of salsa. vegetarian.
- CHILI & POTATO CUSTOM$4.00
roasted green chilis & mashed potato, choice of tortilla, choice of three toppings, choice of salsa. vegetarian.
- MEAL COMBO #1$3.00
add choice of beans, choice of rice.
BURRITOS
- BEEF BURRITO$6.50Out of stock
shredded beef, 10" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of salsa, beans, rice
- CHICKEN BURRITO$6.50
pulled chicken, 10" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of salsa, beans, rice
- PORK BURRITO$6.50
shredded pork, 10" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of salsa, beans, rice
- BARBACOA BURRITO$7.50
beef barbacoa, 10" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of salsa, beans, rice
- BEAN & RICE BURRITO$5.50
double beans & rice, 10" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of salsa. vegetarian.
- CHILI & POTATO BURRITO$6.50
roasted green chili(s) & mashed potato, 10" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of salsa, beans, rice. vegetarian.
- MEAL COMBO #1$3.00
add choice of beans, choice of rice.
GRANDE BURRITOS
- BEEF GRANDE$12.50Out of stock
shredded beef, 14" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of salsa, beans, rice.
- CHICKEN GRANDE$12.50
pulled chicken, 14" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of salsa, beans, rice.
- PORK GRANDE$12.50
pulled pork, 14" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of salsa, beans, rice.
- BARBACOA GRANDE$14.50
beef barbacoa, 14" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of salsa, beans, rice.
- BEAN & RICE GRANDE$10.50
double beans and rice, 14" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of salsa.
- CHILI & POTATO GRANDE$12.50
roasted green chili(s) & mashed potato, 14" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of salsa, beans, rice. vegetarian.
QUESADILLA
- BEEF QUESADILLA$6.50Out of stock
pulled beef, 8" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of side salsa.
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$6.50Out of stock
pulled chicken, 8" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of side salsa.
- PORK QUESADILLA$6.50Out of stock
pulled pork, 8" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of side salsa.
- BARBACOA QUESADILLA$7.50Out of stock
beef barbacoa, 8" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of side salsa.
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$5.00Out of stock
8" flour tortilla, cheese blend, choice of side salsa. vegetarian.
- MEAL COMBO #1$3.00
add choice of beans, choice of rice.
TORTAS
- BEEF TORTA$8.00Out of stock
pulled beef, telera roll, guacamole, lettuce, fresh jalapeño, lime-aioli, mustard.
- CHICKEN TORTA$8.00Out of stock
pulled chicken, telera roll, guacamole, lettuce, fresh jalapeño, lime-aioli, mustard.
- PORK TORTA$8.00Out of stock
pulled pork, telera roll, guacamole, lettuce, fresh jalapeño, lime-aioli, mustard.
- BARBACOA TORTA$9.00Out of stock
pulled beef barbacoa,, telera roll, guacamole, lettuce, fresh jalapeño, lime-aioli, mustard.
- BLACK BEAN TORTA$7.00Out of stock
black beans, telera roll, guacamole, lettuce, fresh jalapeño, lime-aioli, mustard. vegetarian.
- PINTO BEAN TORTA$7.00Out of stock
pinto beans, telera roll, guacamole, lettuce, fresh jalapeño, lime-aioli, mustard. vegetarian.
- MEAL COMBO #1$3.00
add choice of beans, choice of rice.
2oz ADD-ONS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Mom inspired Mexican eats. Tacos, burritos, quesadillas and tortas! Come in and enjoy!
1505 Ogden St, Denver, CO 80218