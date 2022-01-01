Stoney's Uptown Joint
We are a locally owned, Colorado themed,
sports & music bar located in the heart of Denver. We have all NCAA, NFL & NHL Packages. We are the spot you want to be at to watch your favorites sports!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1035 e 17th Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1035 e 17th Ave
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
La Bouche Wine bar
The only french & american wine bar experience!
The District Marketplace
Come on in and enjoy!
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen is a casual eatery with a focus on reducing food waste. Our mission is to utilize and promote sustainability in food practices, community partnerships, and employees. We collaborate with community resources to decrease food waste and increase our communities’ access to sustainable and delicious nose-to-tail and root to tip cuisine.
Patxi's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!