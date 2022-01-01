Go
Stoney's Uptown Joint

We are a locally owned, Colorado themed,
sports & music bar located in the heart of Denver. We have all NCAA, NFL & NHL Packages. We are the spot you want to be at to watch your favorites sports!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1035 e 17th Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (729 reviews)

Popular Items

Half House Salad$5.00
Spring Mix, Red Onion, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Goat Cheese, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
Crispy Chix Sammy$12.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Colby Jack, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Stoney's Classic$8.50
Smash Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickle & Tomato on a Potato Bun
Chicken Digits & Fries$12.00
Chicken Tenders served with Waffle Fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Burger & Waffle Fries$6.00
Willy's 1 LB$18.00
9 Traditional Bone-In Wings
Chipotle Brussels$6.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts topped with Bacon, Cotija Cheese & a side of Chipotle Aioli
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
8 Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Marinara
Side Waffle Fries$4.00
Boneless 10$15.00
10 Boneless Wings in your choice of Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Groups
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1035 e 17th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
