Hudson Hill

The finest coffee, cocktails, wine, beer and spirits in Capitol Hill.

619 E 13th Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (812 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$5.50
Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Espresso and your choice of milk.
Americano$3.75
(8oz) Espresso and Hot water. Can be served on ice.
Batch Brew$3.50
(12 oz) Your typical drip or filtered coffee, can be served black or with cream and sugar.
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Chai$5.00
Equal parts milk and a spicy house made chai concentrate. Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz)
Cold Brew$4.50
(16 oz) While using the toddy method and using a 18 hour steep time our cold brew is bright and fruity.
Matcha Latte$5.00
Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Made with Tea Spot's organic Japanese matcha powder, slightly sweetened with a house made vanilla syrup, and milk of your choice.
London Fog$5.00
Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz). Made with a housemade earl grey tea concentrate (Tea Spot's Earl Grey), a house made vanilla syrup, and the milk of your choice.
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Dalgona Whipped Coffee$5.50
(16 oz) A beautiful combination of water, sugar, and instant coffee whipped together and layered ontop of ice and milk. Stir it all together and you essentially have a sweet latte. DISCLAIMER, this beverage can be very sweet and has a very dominating flavor. Additional flavors don't always come through.
Location

619 E 13th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
