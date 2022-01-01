Watercourse Foods

Go
Denver's Original Vegan Restaurant. Watercourse's philosophy, like our food, is simple and accessible. We work to create an atmosphere that welcomes everyone.

FRENCH FRIES

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103 • $$

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)

Popular Items

Blackened Caesar Wrap$14.00
Kale & green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, Caesar dressing, blackened tofu, walnut parmesan.
HAS DELI/PASTRY
Smoked Turkey & Brie$15.00
House smoked turkey with brie, mixed lettuces, fig vinaigrette, cracked pepper aioli on a baguette.
Pastrami & Gouda$15.00
Pastrami with gouda, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, horseradish aioli on marbled rye.
HAS DRINK/SHAKE
Cuban Sandwich$15.00
Shaved marinated seitan, pickles, pepperoncinis, mustard, monterey jack cheese, on a hoagie roll.
Seitan Wings$13.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ or 1/2 & 1/2. Served with ranch.
Cauliflower Wings$12.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ or 1/2 & 1/2. Served with ranch.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy chicken cutlet, truffle hot sauce, truffle hot sauce aoili and pickles on a challah bun.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Kale & green leaf lettuce, Caesar dressing, herbed croutons, walnut parmesan. Not served with a side. Add grilled tofu, blackened tofu, BBQ seitan, buffalo seitan, or country fried seitan to your salad for 3.
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
