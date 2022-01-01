Go
Hamburger Mary's Denver

Hamburger Mary’s is an open-air bar and grille for open-minded people, serving a full menu of tasty items. Big and juicy gourmet burgers, apps, salads and more

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1336 East Seventeenth Avenue • $$

Avg 4.4 (1731 reviews)

Popular Items

Mary Burger$13.95
Our humble beginner. With only pickles, lettuce and Mary's sauce, customize any way you like!
Pretzel Bites$12.45
Warm pretzel puffs freshly salted and served with house queso for dipping.
Barbra-Q Bacon Cheeseburger$15.95
Bacon, cheddar & jack cheeses and a big onion ring, all smothered with BBQ sauce.
Gouda Morning, Denvah!$14.45
Bacon, tomato, arugula, honey mustard, and smoked gouda cheese, topped with a fried egg.
Miss Mary Mac ‘n Chz$12.95
An eye-popping portion of our scrumptious house made mac ‘n cheese.
SD Mac 'N Cheese$6.45
A smaller portion of our made-to-order 4 cheese mac
SD Ranch$0.50
Buffy The Burger Slayer$15.45
Roasted garlic cloves, Swiss cheese, red wine reduction and roasted garlic aioli.
Love Me Tenders$14.95
Nearly a pound of crispy breaded tenders with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
Meaty Mushroom Burger$14.95
Grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese and Mary's sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

Denver CO

Denver CO

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
