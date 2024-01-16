- Home
Cover Two Sports Cafe
100 Church Hill Road
Sandy Hook, CT 06482
Wings
- 10 Crispy Fried Wings$12.50
Served with our specialty sauces, celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch
- 15 Crispy Fried Wings$18.75
Served with our specialty sauces, celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch
- 25 Crispy Fried Wings$31.25
Served with our specialty sauces, celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch
- 50 Crispy Fried Wings$62.50
Served with our specialty sauces, celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch
- 100 Crispy Fried Wings$125.00
Served with our specialty sauces, celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch
Quesadillas
- Cajun Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Cajun Shrimp Quesadilla$16.00
served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Chili Quesadilla$15.00
served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla$16.00
served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Steak Quesadilla$15.00
served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and bleu cheese dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons, shaved romano cheese
- Chicken Cheddar Ranch Wrap$15.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing
- Chicken Chipotle Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bacon and avocado
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese and chipotle ranch dressing
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Melted pepper jack cheese, buffalo wing sauce and bacon on a ciabatta roll
- Chicken Cutlet Deluxe Sandwich$15.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese and thousand island dressing on a wedge
- Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$15.00
Served on a wedge
- Chicken Philly Sandwich$15.00
Sliced grilled chicken, grilled peppers and onions with cheddar cheese on a wedge
- Chili Cheddar Cheese Dog$12.00
- Double Chili Cheddar Cheese Dog$16.00
- French Dip Sandwich$15.00
Grilled roast beef and swiss cheese served on a garlic wedge with a side of au jus sauce
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken cutlet, coleslaw, pickles, chipotle mayo sauce on a brioche bun
- Gladiator Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken, pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella cheese and roasted red peppers on a wedge
- Grilled Cheese & Soup Combo$17.00
A bacon and tomato grilled cheese served with fries and your choice of chili, French onion soup or the soup of the day
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.00
- Italian Cutlet Sandwich$16.00
Chicken Cutlet, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and balsamic dressing on a ciabatta roll
- Lobster Grilled Cheese Sandwich$15.00
Lobster, cheddar cheese and homemade tarragon mayo served on fresh Italian bread – MP
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$15.00
Grilled peppers, onions and cheddar cheese on a wedge
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Served with pickles on a ciabatta roll with a side of coleslaw
- Reuben Sandwich$15.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on rye
Sides
- Baked Potato$5.00
After 4:00 pm
- Broccoli$6.00
- Coleslaw$6.00
- Loaded Potato$6.00
After 4:00 pm
- Macaroni & Cheese (side)$6.00
- Mixed Vegetables$6.00
- Onion Rings$8.00
- Rice Pilaf$6.00
- Sauteed Green Beans$6.00
- Straight Fries$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Tater Tots$6.00
- Truffle Fries$9.00
Romano cheese, white truffle oil
- Waffle Fries$7.00
- Side Pickles$3.00
Appetizers
- Breaded Street Shrimp$11.00
Served with brewpub mustard sauce
- Buffalo Calamari$14.00
Tossed in buffalo wing sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing
- Cheese Fries$10.00
- Cheese Nachos$12.00
topped with jalapenos, olives, chives and tomatoes served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Chicken Nachos$15.00
topped with jalapenos, olives, chives and tomatoes served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
Served with honey mustard sauce
- Chili Nachos$15.00
topped with jalapenos, olives, chives and tomatoes served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Chips & Salsa$8.00
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Served with a side of garlic aioli
- Fried Calamari$14.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Fried Mac & Cheese$11.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Fried Pickles$10.00
Served with ranch
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Pulled Pork Nachos$16.00
topped with jalapenos, olives, chives and tomatoes served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Rhode Island Calamari$15.00
Spicy cherry peppers tossed with garlic butter and served with marinara sauce
- Soft Pretzel Sticks$11.00
Served with brewpub mustard - or - mac & cheese sauce
- Specialty Egg Rolls$14.00
- Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls$14.00
Served with chili sauce and honey mustard
- Steamed Clams$14.00
Clams cooked with garlic, extra virgin olive oil and white wine
Salads
- Apple Walnut Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken, apples, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries and candied walnuts, served with a side of balsamic dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Buffalo chicken cutlet, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese and tortilla strips served with a side of ranch dressing
- Burger Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, bacon, fries, dressed with thousand island dressing.
- Chicken Cheddar Ranch Salad$15.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, served with a side of ranch dressing
- Chopped Kale Salad$11.00
Sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, grated romano cheese and dressed with lemon and extra virgin olive oil
- Cobb Salad$15.00
Fried chicken, eggs, bacon bits, corn, tomatoes, avocado and cheddar jack cheese served with a side of avocado ranch dressing
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken, croutons, roasted red peppers and shaved romano cheese
- Large Caesar Salad$11.00
- Large House Salad$10.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and red onions
- New York Strip Salad$19.50
An 8oz NY Strip served over romaine lettuce, topped with tomatoes, red onions, gorgonzola cheese and a side of balsamic dressing
- Small House Salad$7.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and red onions
- Southwest Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese and tortilla strips served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing
- Taco Salad$16.00
Seasoned beef, tortilla strips, lime juice, served o ver shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, corn, sour cream and guacamole inside of a taco bowl
Entrees
- 8oz NY Strip Fajitas$25.00
Served with grilled onions and peppers, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and a side of sour cream and guacamole
- Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Served with grilled onions and peppers, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and a side of sour cream and guacamole
- Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Served over penne pasta with a side of garlic bread
- Chicken Tacos$16.00
- Chicken Tenders with Fries$14.00
Served with honey mustard sauce
- Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer-battered filet of cod served with seasoned fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
- Fish Tacos$17.00
Beer-battered cod fish diced under lime juice, lettuce and tomatoes inside tortilla wraps served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Grilled Chicken Breast$16.00
Twin blackened, jerk, plain or cajun chicken breasts served with your choice of two sides
- Grilled Salmon Dinner$25.00
An 8oz piece of grilled salmon under a homemade lemon-wine sauce with your choice of two sides
- Macaroni & Cheese$14.00
- Penne alla Vodka$17.00
Served with garlic bread
- Pork Tacos$17.00
BBQ pulled pork, pico de gallo, corn, avocado inside tortilla wraps served with sour cream and salsa
- Shrimp Fajitas$25.00
Served with grilled onions and peppers, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and a side of sour cream and guacamole
- St. Louis Style BBQ Ribs Full Rack$28.00
Served with a side of fries and house-made coleslaw
- St. Louis Style BBQ Ribs Half Rack$18.00
Served with a side of fries and house-made coleslaw
- Steak & Shrimp Dinner$38.00
- Steak Dinner$28.00
12oz New York Strip with your choice of two sides
- Ziti with Marinara Sauce$14.00
Served with garlic bread
Burgers
- Bacon Cheddar Burger$15.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- Beyond Burger$16.00
Plant based burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, chipotle sauce on a brioche bun
- Big Papi Burger$16.00
A double burger served with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup
- California Burger$16.00
Chipotle sauce, avocado, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on a brioche roll
- Nighthawk Burger$15.00
Grilled cheese sandwich with a burger in the middle
- Quesadilla Burger$15.00
Served inside of a quesadilla topped with cheddar cheese, chipotle sauce, bacon and a side of sour cream and salsa
- Rodeo Burger$15.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon and barbecue sauce served on a brioche roll with a side of onion rings
- Steakhouse Burger$15.00
Steakhouse seasoned burger, gruyure cheese and sauteed mushrooms on a brioche roll
- Veggie Burger$13.00
Served with lettuce and tomatoes
- Wing Burger$15.00
Pepper jack cheese, bacon and wing sauce
A local sports cafe in Sandy Hook Center committed to making a great atmosphere, dining experience and sports hub for the Newtown community & beyond.
100 Church Hill Road, Sandy Hook, CT 06482