Daybreak

6212 Memphis Ave

Brooklyn, OH 44144

Order Again

Hearty Breakfasts

Breakfast Combo

$8.99

Mini Breakfasts

$3.49

Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Ham Steak

$8.99

Steak and Eggs

$12.99

Egg Tacos

$7.99

Cornedbeef hash

$8.99

Country Scramble

$5.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

Country Fried Steak

$8.99

Eggs Benedict

$9.99

Gyro Eggs

$7.99

Sausage Biscuits Platter

$10.99

1/2 Bis And Gravy

$3.50

Skillets 

Farmer’s skillet

$8.99

Veggie skillet

$7.99

Mexican skillet

$8.99

Breakfast lovers skillet

$7.99

Spinach Feta Skillet

$7.99

Pastrami Skillet

$10.99

Western Skillet

$9.99

Steak Skillet

$13.99

Chicken Skillet

$13.99

Corned Beef Skillet

$11.99

Greek Skillet

$10.99

Omelets 

Vegetable omelet

$7.99

Western omelet

$7.99

Greek omelet

$7.99

Choose your Meat omelet

$8.99

Mexican omelet

$8.99

Make-your-own omelet

$8.99

Gyro Omelet

$9.99

Pastrami Omelet

$9.99

Corned Beef Omelet

$9.99

Ham Cheese Spin Mush Tom Omelet

$11.35

Crepes 

Hazel-ana-berry crepes

$8.99

Bananutter crepes

$8.99

Caprese crepes

$10.99

Southwestern crepes

$10.99

Sweet Classics 

Belgian Waffle

$6.99

French Toast

$6.99

Golden Pancakes

$6.99

Two Pancakes

$4.99

One Pancake

$2.99

Two French Toast

$4.99

One French Toast

$2.99

Tartines

California Tratines

$8.50

New Jersey Tratines

$8.50

Ohio Tratines

$8.50

Alaska Tratines

$8.50

Sides 

Salad

$3.99

Hash browns

$2.59

Breakfast potatoes

$2.99

Meat

Toast with jelly and butter

$1.99

French Fries

$2.99

English muffin

$1.99

one egg your way

$1.59

Biscuit

$1.99

Oatmeal

$3.99

Grits

$3.99

Corn Beef Hash

$4.59

Side Of Sausage Gravy

$3.59

Side Applesauce

$2.50

Side Of Tomato

$1.00

Small Oatmeal

$2.50

Tom Slices

$1.50

Bananna

$1.00

Pierogis

$3.00

Cfs

$4.50

Choc Milk

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Starters

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Mozzarella Cheese Stix

$5.99

Breaded chicken Strips

$6.99

Bowl Soup

$3.99

Wings

$8.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Patty melt

$7.99

Reuben

$11.99

Tuna melt

$7.99

Chipotle Chicken

$8.99

Veggie Sandwiches

$6.99

Blt

$7.99

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Crispy Chicken

$8.99

Lamb Gyro

$7.99

Italian Chk

$8.99

Chk Wrap

$8.99

Turkey club with FF

$8.99

Bologna sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Cheeses Tom And Bac

$6.74

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Cheese And Tom

$5.99

Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Salads 

Classic house

$7.99

Beets salad

$7.99

Caesar

$7.99

Tuna salad plate

$7.99

Greek

$7.99

Cobb salad

$7.99

Kids 

Kids Chicken tenders with fries

$4.99

Kids Cheese burger with fries

$6.99

Kids Grilled cheese with fries

$4.99

Mickey mouse pancakes Add Choch Chip

$3.25

Kids 1 Egg, hash browns and toast

$2.99

Mickey Cake

$2.50

Cold Pantry & Café

San pelligrino

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pink lemonade

$2.99

raspberry Iced tea

$2.99

coffee

$2.59

hot tea

$2.99

Hot chocolate

$2.99

milk

$2.99

7 Up

$2.99

Diet pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Doctor pepper

$2.99

Classic Iced tea

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Burgers (Deep Copy)

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Double burger

$9.99

Mushroom burger

$8.99

Cowboy Burger

$9.99

From the sea

Fish platter

$12.99

Fish sandwich

$8.99

Cod & pierogis

$9.99

Butterfly shrimp platter

$10.99

Breakfast wraps

Meat burrito

$9.99

Mexican burrito

$8.99

Spinach burrito

$8.99

Cornbeef Burrito

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

6212 Memphis Ave, Brooklyn, OH 44144

