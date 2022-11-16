Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

El Gaucho Inca Estero Restaurant

107 Reviews

$$

22909 LYDEN DR

ESTERO, FL 33928

Order Again

Popular Items

Arroz Chaufa Fried Rice Oriental style
Empanadas Turnovers Chicken or Beef
Fried Yucca

APPETIZERS

Pulpo

$17.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00
Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Arugula Marina Shrimp

$16.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00
Caprese Del Gaucho

Caprese Del Gaucho

$14.00

Caprese Marina

$19.00
Burrata Frutale

Burrata Frutale

$15.00
Carpaccio Di Lomo Filet Mignon

Carpaccio Di Lomo Filet Mignon

$16.00

Choros a la Chalaca Mussels Ceviche

$13.00
Anticuhos De Lomo Filet Mignon Kebabs

Anticuhos De Lomo Filet Mignon Kebabs

$24.00

Anticucheros Calamari or Shrimp

Al Chimichurri Calamari or Shrimp

Al Chimichurri Calamari or Shrimp

Deep Fried Chicharrones

Deep Fried Chicharrones

Calamari A La Huancaina

Calamari A La Huancaina

$18.00
Provoleta Grill Provolone choice of

Provoleta Grill Provolone choice of

Huancaina

Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina Catay

Papa a la Huancaina Catay

$13.00
Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$14.00
Empanadas Turnovers Chicken or Beef

Empanadas Turnovers Chicken or Beef

$4.00
Calamar al Tiradito

Calamar al Tiradito

$16.00

CEVICHES

Ceviche

Ceviche

Trio Costa Sierra

Trio Costa Sierra

$27.00
Trio Tiradito

Trio Tiradito

$27.00
Tiradito Fish

Tiradito Fish

$18.00
Tiradito Shrimp

Tiradito Shrimp

$20.00
Tiradito Fish/Shrimp

Tiradito Fish/Shrimp

$20.00
Ceviche del Chef

Ceviche del Chef

$20.00
Ceviche de Barrio

Ceviche de Barrio

$22.00

Leche de tigre

$17.00

EspecialTrio tiradito

$25.00

PERUVIAN

Arroz Chaufa Fried Rice Oriental style

Arroz Chaufa Fried Rice Oriental style

Pescado a lo Macho Fish with Seafood

Pescado a lo Macho Fish with Seafood

Camarones a lo Macho Fish and Shrimp

Camarones a lo Macho Fish and Shrimp

$26.00
Camarones a lo Macho (Shrimp)

Camarones a lo Macho (Shrimp)

$27.00
Picante de Mariscos Fish with Seafood

Picante de Mariscos Fish with Seafood

Picante de Camarones

Picante de Camarones

$25.00
Picante Fish and Shrimp

Picante Fish and Shrimp

Pasta a lo Macho

Pasta a lo Macho

Pasta al Picante

Jalea Mixta Deep fried Seafood

Jalea Mixta Deep fried Seafood

$22.00
Parihuela Seafood Soup

Parihuela Seafood Soup

$22.00
Chupe de Camarones Shrimp Boullabiese soup

Chupe de Camarones Shrimp Boullabiese soup

$24.00
A lo Pobre Meat with 4 sides

A lo Pobre Meat with 4 sides

$19.00
Tallarin Verde

Tallarin Verde

$18.00
Pollo a la Plancha / Grill Chicken with one side

Pollo a la Plancha / Grill Chicken with one side

$16.00
Chuleta a la Parrilla / Grill pork chops with 1 side

Chuleta a la Parrilla / Grill pork chops with 1 side

$16.00
Fetuccini Verde con Entrana

Fetuccini Verde con Entrana

$35.00
Fetuccini a la Huancaina with Entrana Steak Anticuchero

Fetuccini a la Huancaina with Entrana Steak Anticuchero

$42.00
Fetuccini Mar yTierra Surf & Turf with Huancaina Sauce

Fetuccini Mar yTierra Surf & Turf with Huancaina Sauce

$45.00
Pescado a la Plancha / Fish Grill with 1 side

Pescado a la Plancha / Fish Grill with 1 side

Quinoa a la Huancaina

Grill Anticuchero

$18.00
Tacu Tacu Crispy rice and bean with meat

Tacu Tacu Crispy rice and bean with meat

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$20.00

Saltados

Tallarin Saltado

Tallarin Saltado

Filet A Lo Macho

Filet A Lo Macho

$45.00
Filet Picante

Filet Picante

$45.00

Filet A Lo Macho Lobster

$70.00

Trigoto a la Huancaina

Salmon with Burrata Frutale

Salmon with Burrata Frutale

$38.00

Bisteck

$16.00

ARGENTINEAN GRILL

NY Steak Bife de Chorizo

NY Steak Bife de Chorizo

$29.00

Filet Mignon 8 Oz Center Cut

$38.00
Picanha Steak

Picanha Steak

$27.00
Churrasco de Vacio Skirt Steak

Churrasco de Vacio Skirt Steak

$24.00

Rib Eye Steak

$35.00

Entrana Churrasco Outside Skirt Steak

$32.00

Tiras de Asado Short Ribs Beef

$23.00

Tomahawk 3 pounds Steak

$99.00

Tomahawk Marina 3 pound steak

$120.00

Parrillada Grill Platter

$75.00

Parrillada Mar y Tierra Surf & Turf Grill Fam. Platter

$95.00

Meat Lovers Parrillada Grill Fam. Platter

$95.00

Poseidon Meat Lovers Parrillada Grill Fam. Platter

$110.00

Chorizo Sausage

$8.00

Morcilla Blood Sausage

$8.00

Molleja Grill Sweetbreads

$13.00

Especial loster 10oz Filet a lo Macho

$70.00

Seafood Parrillada

$150.00

Homemade Italian Pasta

Gnoquis de Papa / Potato

Cheese Ravioles

$15.00

Beef Ravioles

$16.00

Spinach Ravioles

$18.00

A la Bolognesa

$17.00

Linguini

Fetuccini

Milanesa (Breaded)

$17.00

Milanesa a Caballo (Breaded with fried Eggs)

$19.00

Milanesa a la Napolitana

$22.00

VEGGIE

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Arroz Chaufa Veggie Fried Rice

$16.00

Quinoa Chaufa

$18.00

Lomo Saltado veggie

$16.00

Tallarin Saltado veggie

$16.00

Gnoquis de Papa Potato

$16.00

Pasta with sauce

$13.00

Cheese Ravioles

$15.00

Spinach Raviole

$18.00

SIDES

Cancha side

$2.99

Extra bread and Huacatay

$1.99

French Fries

$4.99

Rice / Arroz blanco

$4.99

Plantains

$4.99

salad

$4.99

Grilled Vegetables

$4.99

Fried Yucca

$4.99

Mashed Potato

$4.99

Black Beans Frijol

$4.99

2 Fried eggs

$4.99

Fried Swee Potato Camote frito

$4.99

Tostones

$4.99

Tallarin verde / Green Spaguitti

$12.99

Huacatay Jar

$15.99

Chimichurri Jar

$14.99

Rocoto Jar

$17.99Out of stock

Sample Huacatay

$0.50

DESSERTS

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Flan Argentinean style

$8.00

Mango Guava Cheesecake

$8.00

Trio Dessert

$23.00

Ice cream

$7.00

Churros with Ice cream

$11.00

KIDS MENU

Salchipapas

$9.00

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Spaguetti with Meatballs Kids

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Water Panna

$3.50

Pellegrino Water

$3.99

Inca Kola

$3.99

Diet Inca Kola

$3.99

Mango Nectar

$3.99

Maracuya Nectar

$3.99

Chicha Morada

$3.99

Hot tea

$3.99

Unsweet tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

AppleJuice

$2.99

Coffee

Espresso

$3.99

Doble Espresso

$4.99

Capuccino

$4.99

Cortadito

$3.99

American Coffee

$4.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

El Gaucho Inca offer the best Argentinean and Peruvian Fine Cuisine, come and enjoy an explosion of flavors!

Website

Location

22909 LYDEN DR, ESTERO, FL 33928

Directions

El Gaucho Inca Estero image

