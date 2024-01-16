- Home
El Indio- Manchester
9865 Manchester Road
St. Louis, MO 63119
Food
Appetizer
- Queso Dip$4.29
Start your journey through our authentic Mexican cuisine with our home-made
- Bean Dip$5.99
- El Indio Dip$6.99
Seasoned ground beef and pico de gallo smothered in cheese sauce
- Guacamole Dip$5.29
Start your journey through our authentic Mexican cuisine with our home-made
- Chunky Guacamole$7.99
Made-to-order with ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and fresh-squeezed lime juice
- Queso Fundido$7.99
Grilled chorizo (Mexican sausage) mixed with pico de gallo and cheese dip
- Salsa Tomatillo$2.29
- Medium Chunky Guacamole$8.99
- Medium Smooth Guac$8.99
- Chiles Toreados$4.99
- Chips & Salsa$0.99
- Small Chips$1.99
New. Juicy, grilled chicken served on top of seasoned fries. Topped with cheese dip, green sauce, cilantro, onion, and sour cream
- Family Chips$5.99
- Medium Cheese Dip$8.99
- Medium Salsa$4.99
- Family Cheese Dip$13.99
- Family Smooth Guac$13.99
- Family Chunky Guacamole$13.99
- Family Salsa$5.99
- Salsa$0.99
- Medium Tomatillo Salsa$5.99
- shredded cheese$1.29
- Grilled chicken$5.99
- Grilled steak$6.99
- pico de gallo$1.50
- orden de chorizo$6.99
- cilantro$1.29
- grilled pepper$2.29
- grilled onion$2.29
- limes$0.99
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Monterrey$10.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, grilled chicken, and mushrooms, smothered with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of Mexican rice or french fries
- Quesadilla Al Carbon$10.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled chicken smothered with cheese sauce
- Quesadilla Fajita$11.99
Tender grilled chicken strips cooked with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers stuffed into a cheese quesadilla. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, and guacamole
- Quesadilla Vegetariana$10.99
A cheese quesadilla stuffed with mushrooms and a mix of vegetables, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice
Soups and Salad
- Mexican Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chicken and guacamole. Available with ranch or French dressing
- Chicken Soup$11.99
Chunks of chicken with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeño, cilantro and avocado
- Shrimp Soup$12.99
Chunks of shrimp with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeño, cilantro & avocado
- Taco salad$10.99
Nachos
- Nachos El Indio$10.99
Cheese nachos topped with beef, chicken & beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- Nachos El Roble$10.99
Cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken and sour cream
- Nachos Fajitas$11.99
Cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken, cooked onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Papas Eddy$9.99
Juicy, grilled chicken served on top of seasoned fries. Topped with cheese dip, green sauce, cilantro, onion, and sour cream.
Especialidades El Indio
- Taquitos Mexicanos$13.99
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef tips or shredded chicken and deep-fried. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Torta$11.99
Mexican sandwich with grilled chicken, lettuce, mayo, beans, jalapeños, tomato and fresh avocado. Served with french fries
- Chile Colorado$12.99
Grilled chicken cooked in our special red ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Jalisco Special$15.99
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served over a bed of rice and covered with our special cheese sauce
- Chiles Poblanos$13.99
Two poblano peppers stuffed with white Mexican cheese, dipped in egg whites & fried. Topped with green sauce. Served with rice, beans & flour tortillas
- El Numero Tres$11.99
Two tacos, one enchilada & chile con queso
- Durango Special$15.99
Juicy, marinated grilled chicken breast smothered with melted Monterrey jack cheese. Served with grilled shrimp, rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Tacos De Birria$10.99
Three tacos with beef birria, onion, cilantro, house-made tomatillo salsa and lime. Served with your choice of rice or beans
- Quesa Birria$9.99
A 10" flour tortilla tortilla filled with melted cheese, birria, cilantro, onion, and a side of consommé for dipping
Burritos, Enchiladas & Chimichangas
- Burrito Loco$10.99
A 10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice
- El Indio Fajita Burrito$11.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and sour cream
- Burrito California$10.99
A burrito stuffed with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken & smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole
- Giant Burrito Ranchero$12.99
A huge flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Smothered with cheese sauce
- Yolandas$11.49
Three enchiladas with your choice of beef or chicken smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Mexican Flag Combo$11.49
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with our special green sauce, cheese sauce and red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Enchiladas Acapulco$12.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork, bell peppers, tomatoes, sautéed onion, and your choice of red ranchero sauce or green sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole
- Enchiladas Suizas$11.99
Three grilled chicken enchiladas smothered in cheese dip and green salsa. Topped with cilantro, diced onions and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole
- Chimichanga$11.99
A stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken, deep-fried to a golden brown and smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Chimichangas Supremas$12.99
Four small chimis, one chicken, one beef, one bean & one shrimp. Served with a salad of lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- Chimichanga Fajita$12.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled fajita chicken & veggies, deep fried until golden brown & smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole & pico de gallo
Kids Menu
Savory Tamales
Gringas
Plates - Steak
- Tacos De Carne Asada$13.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with steak. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce and beans
- Carne Asada$17.99
Served with flour tortillas. Thinly sliced steak served with rice, beans, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Arandas Cheese Steak$14.99
Three flour tortillas filled with thinly sliced steak, cooked with pico de Gallo, and topped with our special cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice
Plates - Pork
- Chile Verde$10.99
Served with flour tortillas. Shredded pork cooked with our special green sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Carnitas$13.99
Served with flour tortillas. Pork tips served with rice, beans, lettuce, onions, and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, and guacamole
- Tacos Pastor$13.99
Three tacos with marinated pork, onion, cilantro, house-made tomatillo salsa and lime. Served with your choice of rice or beans
Plates - Chicken
- La Gaviota$10.99
A bed of rice topped with juicy marinated chicken and smothered with cheese sauce
- Chicken Fiesta$11.99
Grilled chicken with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots & cheese dip
- Pollo Feliz$12.99
Juicy and tender grilled chicken smothered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Plates - Seafood
Plates - Create a Combo
From the Grill - Fajitas
- chicken fajita$16.99
Cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans & flour tortillas
- Fajitas El Indio$19.99
Steak, chicken and shrimp
- Fajitas Mexicanas$19.99
Steak, chicken, and chorizo smothered in cheese sauce
- Fajitas Tropicanas$20.99
Tender strips of steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo (spicy Mexican sausage) cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with sweet pineapple
- Vegetarian Fajitas$13.99
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots
- steak fajita$17.99
- mixed fajita$17.99
- shrimp fajita$19.99
Desserts
Sides / A La Carte
- Beef Taco$1.50
Hard or soft
- Chicken Taco$1.50
Hard or soft
- Fish Taco$3.29
Hard or soft
- Taco Mexicano$3.29
- Tamal$3.99
- Chile Relleno$4.99
- Tostada$3.59
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
- Sour Cream$1.29
- Flauta$1.99
- Avocado Slices$2.29
- Mexican Rice$2.29
- Tortillas$1.29
- Refried Beans$2.29
- Refried Beans & Mexican Rice$4.29
- Bean Burrito$3.99
- Shredded Chicken Burrito$4.99
- Beef Burrito$4.99
- Burrito with Grilled Chicken$6.29
- Burrito with Steak$6.29
- Taco Deluxe$3.29
Grilled chicken taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese
- Hard Taco Supremo$2.99
Beef or chicken taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese
- Soft Taco Supremo$2.99
Beef or chicken taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese
- 1 Cheese Enchilada$2.99
- 3 Cheese Enchilada$7.99
- 1 Beef Enchilada$2.99
- 3 Beef Enchilada$7.99
- 1 Chicken Enchilada$2.99
- 3 Chicken Enchilada$7.99
- 1 Grilled Chicken Enchilada$3.99
- 3 Grilled Chicken Enchilada$9.99
- 1 Steak Enchilada$3.99
- 3 Steak Enchilada$9.99
- 1 Shrimp Enchilada$3.99
- 3 Shrimp Enchilada$9.99
- shrimp taco$3.29
- Grilled Quesadilla$6.99
- Grilled chicken taco$3.29
- grilled steak taco$3.29
- chicken flauta$1.99
- beef flauta$1.99
- fautas$1.99
- a la carta chimi$6.99
- Quesadillas$5.99
- a la carta nachos$7.99
Lunch
- Lunch Special #1$10.49
One chile relleno, one taco, beans, and guacamole salad
- Lunch Special #2$9.49
One burrito with rice and beans
- Lunch Special #3$9.49
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and rice
- Lunch Special #4$9.49
One burrito with your choice of beef tips, shredded chicken or ground beef smothered with cheese sauce and enchilada sauce. Served with rice
- Lunch Special #5$9.49
One quesadilla stuffed with shredded chicken or beef tips & smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice
- Lunch Special #6$9.49
Two enchiladas stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, smothered with cheese sauce and our special enchilada sauce. Served with rice
- Lunch Fajitas$9.99
Tender strips of marinated chicken or beef cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and a Mexican salad
- Taco Salad$9.99
A fried flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, beef tips or beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream
- Lunch Chimichanga$9.99
A stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken, deep-fried to a golden brown and smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Cocktails
Margaritas
- Regular House Margarita$2.50
- Jumbo House Margarita$10.99
- House Margarita Pitcher$24.99
- Regular Flavored Margarita$8.99
- Jumbo Flavored Margarita$12.99
- Flavored Margarita Pitcher$27.99
- Regular Top Shelf Margarita$9.99
- Jumbo Top Shelf Margarita$13.99
- Top Shelf Margarita Pitcher$39.99
- Regular Skinny Margarita$9.99
- Jumbo Skinny Margarita$12.99
- Margarona$14.99
- spicy jumbo$13.99
- spicy regular$9.99
- orange regular$14.99
- orange jumbo$16.99
Premium Margaritas
- Regular Silver Tequila Margarita$10.99
Don Julio, tequila 1800, Herradura, patron
- Jumbo Silver Tequila Margarita$15.99
Don Julio, tequila 1800, Herradura, patron
- Regular Reposado Tequila Margarita$11.99
Don Julio, tequila 1800, herradura, patron, cazadores
- Jumbo Reposado Tequila Margarita$16.99
Don Julio, tequila 1800, herradura, patron, cazadores
Cocktails
Beer
Beer & Beer Cocktails
Specials
Wednesday Specials
Thursday Specials
Friday
Saturday
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
