Amigos Cantina

Located in the heart of Downtown Kirkwood, we will win you over with our delicious cuisine and inviting atmosphere.

SEAFOOD

120 W Jefferson Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)

Popular Items

Tacos "Americana"$11.99
Three tacos (3) filled with your choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef, or beans, lettuce, diced tomato & Mexican cheese blend. Your choice of tortillas: Flour (soft) or corn (soft or crispy). Served with your choice of rice & beans.
Car Description
Please add your car type and color in Special Instructions Box. We will bring out your food when ready.
Chips and Salsa$6.99
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, & Chihuahua cheeses, marinated guajillo chicken, roasted sweet red peppers, caramelized onions, & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole.
Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99
Chimichanga$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with pureed pinto beans & choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef then deep fried and drizzled with creamy cheese sauce.
Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice and beans.
Homemade Guacamole$6.99
Garnished with pico de gallo and Queso Fresco.
Shredded Chicken Enchilada$12.99
(3) Corn tortillas with shredded chicken, garnished with Queso Fresco, sliced white onion, & cilantro. Topped with red, green, or cheesy red enchilada sauce sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans.
Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Accompanied with lettuce & sour cream.
Mexican Four Cheese Quesadilla$11.99
Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Chihuahua, & Queso Fresco cheeses. Served with shredded lettuce pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole.
Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99
Grilled Fish Tacos$11.99
Grilled spicy white fish on a bed of shredded cabbage. Topped with Queso Fresco, pico de gallo, & our zesty yogurt sauce.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

120 W Jefferson Ave

Kirkwood MO

Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
