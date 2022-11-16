Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

The Tavern Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd. Suite 101

St Louis, MO 63122

Popular Items

TKB STEAK BURGER
CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA
OAK PLANK

APPETIZERS

SURF & TURF SUSHI

$22.00

AHI TUNA, SEARED FILET MIGNON, TEMPURA, ASPARAGUS,AVOCADO,SRIRACHA, AIOLI, TRUFFLED MICROGREENS

AHI POKE

$22.00

SESAME SOY SAUCE, CUCUMBER, ONION, AVOCADO, CRISPY PROSCIUTTO & LOTUS ROOT, YUM YUM SAUCE, CALROSE RICE

FILET MIGNON POTSTICKERS

$17.00

PAN SEARED, SRIRACHA AIOLI, SPICY GINGER SOY DIPPING SAUCE

LOBSTER ARANCINI

$20.00

MAINE LOBSTER RISOTTO, TOMATO CONFIT, LOBSTER BISQUE, PECORINO ROMANO, CRISPY BASIL

PAPAS BRAVAS

$16.00

PORK BELLY, CRISPY SHOESTRING POTATOES, SUNNYSIDE EGG, PARMESAN, SMOKED PAPRIKA AIOLI, PICKLED RED ONION

SHORT RIB TOASTED RAVIOLI

$17.00

ASIAGO & PARMESAN, GIARDINIERA, TOMATO CONFIT

SALADS & SOUP

BABY SPINACH

$11.00

CRIMINI MUSHROOM, EGG, RED ONION, GRUYERE, WARM BACON VINAIGRETTE

ROMAINE

$11.00

GARLIC CROUTONS,RED ONION, ASIAGO, CRISPY PROSCIUTTO, HOUSE CAESAR DRESSING

BEET SALAD

$12.00

Arugula, Whipped Goat Cheese, Candied Walnut, Lemon Vinaigrette

GUMBO

$12.00

Andouille Sausage, Crawfish, Okra, Calrose Rice, Crispy Pork Rind

TASTING BOARDS

SEAFOOD TRIO

$35.00

SESAME SEARED AHI TUNA, SALMON FLORENTINE, BLACKENED MAHI MAHI

SURF & TURF

$39.00

CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA, SESAME SEARED MAHI MAHI, FILET MIGNON, SALMON FLORENTINE

OAK PLANK

$37.00

BRAISED SHORT RIB, FILET MIGNON, CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA

TKB FISH

SIZZLING SOY

GINGER, CALROSE RICE, STIR FRY WOK VEGETABLES, CILANTRO, SPICY SOY

BLACKENED

TAMALE CAKE, RED CHILI, MOJO ZUCCHINI, AVOCADO MOUSSE, CORN TORTILLA CRUST

SESAME SEARED

GREEN THAI CURRY, CALROSE RICE, WOK VEGETABLES, PINEAPPLE CHUTNEY

CAST IRON FLORENTINE

HOUSE CURED BACON, SPINACH, FINGERLING POTATOES, HOLLANDAISE

GUMBO

Coconut Crust, Quinoa, Candied Fresno Chile, Avocado, Passion Fruit Aguachile

ENTREES

7 OZ FILET MIGNON

$43.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS, MUSHROOM CREAM SAUCE, KATAIFI POTATO

FILET IMPERIAL

$57.00

7 oz. Filet, Lobster Imperial, Butternut Squash & Ricotta Agnolotti, Lobster Sauce

BEEF & BROCCOLI

$25.00

SLICED FILET MIGNON, BROCCOLINI, BACON FRIED RICE, SUNNY SIDE EGG

BERKSHIRE PORK CHOP

$36.00

Braised Greens, Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Sage Pan Sauce

Lamb Chop Special

$62.00Out of stock

CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA

$25.00

PROSCIUTTO, SAGE & PEA RISOTTO, PARMESAN FONDUE, MARSALA DEMI GLAZE

TKB Grilled Meatloaf

$36.00

Tenderloin, Sweet Potato & Brussels Sprout hash, Romesco, Charred Tomato Demi-Glace

TKB STEAK BURGER

$15.00

DOUBLE STEAK PATTY, BACON, AMERICAN CHEESE, LTOP, PEPPERCORN AIOLI (+EGG $3)

SIDES

ASPARAGUS, NUESKE'S HAM

$12.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS & ALMONDS

$10.00

KUNG PAO CAULIFLOWER

$9.00

HAND CUT WAFFLE FRIES

$7.00

BACON FRIED RICE

$8.00

TATER TOT CASSEROLE

$10.00

DESSERTS

CARROT CAKE

$10.00

DONUTS

$10.00

HALF BAKED COOKIE

$10.00

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$3.00

KIDS MENU

KID CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

KID GRILL CHEESE

$10.00

KID FISH STICKS

$10.00

KID MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

KID CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.00

KIDS SUNDAE

APPETIZERS

GF SURF & TURF SUSHI

$22.00

AHI TUNA, SEARED FILET MIGNON, TEMPURA, ASPARAGUS,AVOCADO,SRIRACHA, AIOLI, TRUFFLED MICROGREENS

GF PORK BELLY PAPAS BRAVAS

$16.00

CRISPY FINGERLING POTATOES, SUNNY SIDE EGG, PARMESAN, SMOKED PAPRIKA AIOLI, PICKLED RED ONION

GF EDAMAME - LARGE

$8.00

TOGARASHI BUTTER SAUCE SEA SALT

GF EDAMAME - SMALL

$3.00

SALADS

GF BABY SPINACH

$11.00

CRIMINI MUSHROOM, EGG, RED ONION, GRUYERE, WARM BACON VINAIGRETTE

GF ROMAINE

$11.00

GARLIC CROUTONS,RED ONION, ASIAGO, CRISPY PROSCIUTTO, HOUSE CAESAR DRESSING

GF BEET

$12.00

ARUGULA, WHIPPED GOAT CHEESE, CANDIED WALNUT, LEMON VINAIGRETTE

TASTING BOARDS

GF SEAFOOD TRIO

$35.00

SESAME SEARED AHI TUNA, SALMON FLORENTINE, BLACKENED MAHI MAHI

GF SURF & TURF

$36.00

CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA, SESAME SEARED MAHI MAHI, FILET MIGNON, SALMON FLORENTINE

TKB FISH

GF SIZZLING SOY

GINGER, CALROSE RICE, STIR FRY WOK VEGETABLES, CILANTRO, SPICY SOY

GF BLACKENED

TAMALE CAKE, RED CHILI, MOJO ZUCCHINI, AVOCADO MOUSSE, CORN TORTILLA CRUST

GF SESAME SEARED

GREEN THAI CURRY, CALROSE RICE, WOK VEGETABLES, PINEAPPLE CHUTNEY

GF CAST IRON FLORENTINE

HOUSE CURED BACON, SPINACH, FINGERLING POTATOES, HOLLANDAISE

ENTREES

GF 7 OZ FILET MIGNON

$43.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS, MUSHROOM CREAM SAUCE, KATAIFI POTATO

GF FILET IMPERIAL

$57.00

7 OZ FILET WITH LOBSTER IMPERIAL, LOBSTER SAUCE, BROCCOLINI

GF TKB STEAK BURGER

$15.00

DOUBLE STEAK PATTY, BACON, AMERICAN CHEESE, LTOP, PEPPERCORN AIOLI (+EGG $3)

GF BERKSHIRE PORK CHOP

$36.00

BRAISED GREENS, SWEET POTATOES, SAGE PAN SAUCE

SIDES

GF ASPARAGUS, NUESKE'S HAM

$12.00

GF BRUSSELS SPROUTS & ALMONDS

$10.00

DESSERTS

GF HALF BAKED COOKIE

$10.00

GF SCOOP ICE CREAM

$2.00

KIDS MENU - GLUTEN FREE

GF KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

GF KIDS GRILL CHEESE

$10.00

APPETIZERS

VEGGIE SUSHI

$13.00

ASPARAGUS, AVOCADO, SRIRACHA AIOLI, TRUFFLED MICRO GREENS

VEGGIE TOASTED RAVIOLI

$15.00

EGGPLANT, ASIAGO & PARMESAN, GIARDINIERA, TOMATO CONFIT, GOAT CHEESE BASIL FONDUE

VEGGIE AGNOLOTTI

$17.00

BUTTER NUT SQUASH & RICOTTA, SHALLOTS, SAGE BROWN BUTTER

TKB EDAMAME - LG

$8.00

TOGARASHI BUTTER SAUCE, SEA SALT

TKB EDAMAME - SM

$3.00

SALADS

VEGGIE BABY SPINACH

$9.00

CRIMINI MUSHROOM, EGG, RED ONION, GRUYERE, WARM BACON VINAIGRETTE

VEGGIE ROMAINE

$9.00

GARLIC CROUTONS,RED ONION, ASIAGO, CRISPY PROSCIUTTO, HOUSE CAESAR DRESSING

VEGGIE BEET

$12.00

ARUGULA, WHIPPED GOAT CHEESE, CANDIED WALNUT, LEMON VINAIGRETTE

ENTREES

VEGGIE SIZZLING WOK VEGETABLES

$15.00

GINGER, CALROSE RICE, STIR FRY WOK VEGETABLES, CILANTRO, SPICY SOY SAUCE

VEGGIE BLACKENED TAMALE

$15.00

TAMALE CAKE, RED CHILI, MOJO ZUCCHINI, AVOCADO MOUSSE, CORN TORTILLA CRUST

VEGGIE PARISAN GNOCCHI

$19.00

ROASTED BROCCOLINI, MUSHROOM, ONION, PECORINO

SIDES

VEGGIE ASPARAGUS & EGG

$9.00

VEGGIE BRUSSELS SPROUTS & ALMONDS

$10.00

VEGGIE KUNG PAO CAULIFLOWER

$9.00

VEGGIE HAND CUT WAFFLE FRIES

$7.00

VEGGIE LOADED TATER TOT CASSEROLE

$8.00

KIDS MENU - VEGGIE

VEGGIE KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

VEGGIE KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Tavern Kitchen and Bar is an innovative take on the traditional fine dining restaurant – mixing a modern aesthetic with classic service to deliver exceptional globally inspired fare. Our menus change seasonally, highlighting the best ingredients; from locally sourced produce to seafood flown in fresh daily, USDA Prime Cut steaks, and an extensive wine list curated by our in house certified wine specialist.

Location

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd. Suite 101, St Louis, MO 63122

Directions

