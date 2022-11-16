American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
The Tavern Kitchen & Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Tavern Kitchen and Bar is an innovative take on the traditional fine dining restaurant – mixing a modern aesthetic with classic service to deliver exceptional globally inspired fare. Our menus change seasonally, highlighting the best ingredients; from locally sourced produce to seafood flown in fresh daily, USDA Prime Cut steaks, and an extensive wine list curated by our in house certified wine specialist.
Location
2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd. Suite 101, St Louis, MO 63122
Gallery
