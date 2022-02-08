Saint Louis American restaurants you'll love
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Popular items
|Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding
|$9.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$8.50
with chocolate ganache
|Hi-Pointe Single Burger
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Midwestern Meat & Drink
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
|CHIP Nacho
|$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
Chris' Pancake & Dining
5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Short Stack Plate
|$9.00
served with two eggs any style and full order of breakfast meats
|Country Omelet
|$11.00
sausage, onion, cheddar stuffed with hashbrown and topped with country gravy
|SD Bacon (4 pc)
|$3.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Popular items
|Three Kings Wings
|$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
|Pretzel Sticks
|$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
|The Big Red
|$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli
|$9.99
Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch
|King's Signature Smash Burger
|$11.99
Two 3 oz smashed burger patties, topped with American cheese, pickles and our special King's smash sauce on a brioche bun!
|The Big Red
|$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Popular items
|Famous Chili Bowl
|$6.25
Ground steak burger chili with beans
|The Spicy Chick
|$12.50
Tender juicy chicken breast golden fried and tossed with our sweet and spicy sauce served with pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
|Buffalo Queso Toasted Ravioli
|$9.75
Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, hot sauce and seasonings, served with ranch
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bootleggin' Tavern
1933 Washington Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Parker's Birds w/tax
|$9.00
Sliced smoked chicken and smoked turkey topped with KC Gold sauce and pickles on a brioche.
|Pretzel Boys Pretzels w/tax
|$6.75
Pretzels from STLs own Pretzel Boys. Served with choice of Dipper.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/tax
|$9.50
Large tortilla stuffed with smoked chicken breast, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and ranch dressing.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crushed Red - Creve Coeur
11635 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur
|Popular items
|Regular Play Gloria
|$11.59
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
|Regular Farmer's Market
|$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
|Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken
|$10.49
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
Chris' at the Docket
100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken UFO
Smoked chicken, onions, jalepeno, tomato, cheddar cheese topped with salsa
|SD Bacon
|$4.99
4 Pieces
|Short Pancake Plate
|$10.00
2 pancakes with two cage free eggs and side of meat
SEAFOOD
Cobalt Smoke & Sea
12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur
|Popular items
|Godfather Night: Dinner & Bourbon Pairing Ticket
|$110.00
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
6-9pm
five-course meal, paired with bourbon tastings presented by LUXCO, and after party cigars, with a premium pour nightcap at Cobalt.
Plus raffles, bottle purchasing opportunities, and more, all set to a Rat Pack soundtrack.
Limited seating available on a first come basis. Parties of 2 thru 4.
$110 per person
|Chilean Sea Bass
|$38.00
pan seared, champagne risotto, wilted arugula, shaved fennel, watermelon radish, saffron beurre blanc
|Holiday 2021 BOX SET THREE
|$100.00
Box Set THREE includes a 1 oz sampling of the following:
Sam Houston 15 yr, Weller Special Reserve, Shenk's, McKenna 10yr, Blanton's Bourbon, High West Rendezvous Rye, Daviess County Cabernet Finish, Old Forester Statesman. Jack Daniels Barrel Proof, and Yellowstone.
Add a Pappy Van Winkle Handmade Cigar for $20!
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Three Kings Wings
|$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
|Pretzel Sticks
|$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
|Garlic French Dip
|$13.99
King sized portion of thinly sliced oven-roasted beef. Topped with melted provolone and served on French garlic cheese bread with a side of au jus
Crushed Red - Clayton
8007 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Popular items
|Regular This Pear is on Fire
|$12.59
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
|Small This Pear is on Fire
|$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
|Regular BYO Salad
|$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
Olive + Oak
216 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Popular items
|LG New House, New Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white cheddar + sweet onion vinaigrette
(GF)
|Chicken Wings
|$19.00
maple-red curry glaze
(GF, DF)
|The Cloud Cake
|$12.00
vanilla chiffon cake, coconut pastry cream,
coconut + whipped cream icing
Schlafly Bottleworks
7260 Southwest Ave, St Louis
|Popular items
|Hefeweizen, 6pk
|$9.99
Made with American winter wheat, it's balanced with sweet golden malted barley and hops from Oregon. The cloudiness comes from the absence of filtration, giving it a smooth body and a prominent grain flavor that offers superb drinkability.
ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 16
|Jagerschnitzel
|$17.00
Crisp pork cutlet topped with a rich mushroom-bacon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
|Goat Cheese Pizza
|$13.50
Olive oil base covered with goat cheese, thin-sliced granny smith apple, Schlafly Oatmeal Stout caramelized onion & balsamic reduction
New York Grill (3)
9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis
|Popular items
|Whole Wings
|$0.99
|Bottle Vess
|$1.69
|T-Bone Steak
|$13.99
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves
|Popular items
|OG Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
Cherries, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette
|Toasted Ravioli
|$15.00
Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.
Milo's Bocce Garden
5201 Wilson, St. Louis
|Popular items
|14" Custom Pizza
|$14.75
|Breaded Chicken Strips
|$8.50
|French Fries
|$2.95
Good Day
3730 Foundry Way Food Stall # 9, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Excel - Ski
|$3.00
|Strawberry Chocolate
|$11.00
|B.L.T
|$11.00
TAPAS
Big Sky Cafe
47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves
|Popular items
|Skillet Seared Crab Cakes
|$12.90
shallot dill pickle tartar sauce
|Blackberry BBQ Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$14.50
curry aioli and Breadsmith brioche bun
|Dark Chocolate Mousse
|$7.00
with fresh berries (vegetarian, gluten free)
Truffles Restaurant
9202 Clayton Road, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Truffle Risotto
|$16.00
roasted wild mushrooms, white truffle oil
|Roasted Chicken Breast
|$32.00
crispy polenta cake, braised cremini mushrooms, herb jus
|Truffles Frites
|$18.00
truffle “dust”, white truffle oil, shaved parmesan, herbs, béarnaise
Beffa's
2700 Olive St., St. Louis
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$15.00
Seeded rye, house made corned beef, whole grain slaw, Swiss, 1000 island
|Double Smash Burger
|$14.00
Brioche bun, American cheese, pickles, onions
|Pub Burger
|$15.00
Havarti, Boursin, American, Cheddar, Sourdough
Square One Brewery & Distillery
1727 Park Ave., St. Louis
|Popular items
|6 Pack Wings
|$11.50
Seasoned chicken wings with your choice of Buffalo, Honey-Sriracha or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or Gorgonzola dipping sauce
|Sm SQ1 Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, croutons, Parmesan and sriracha straw onions served with your choice of dressing
|Beer Pretzels
|$7.00
Warm buttery soft pretzels with our Pale Ale Mustard & jalapeno cheese sauce
The Great Grizzly Bear
1027 Geyer Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Garlic Fries
|$6.00
west coast favorite, seasoned with garlic and parsley, served with a buttermilk sauce
|Classic Smashburger
|$12.00
beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
|White Bean Hummus
|$6.00
white bean spread, confit garlic and giardiniera served with grilled ciabatta
Little Fox
2800 Shenandoah Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Royal Trumpet Mushrooms
|$16.00
grilled wild Ozark Forest mushrooms, soubise, frisée, sherry vinaigrette, chive oil
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$14.00
shaved brussels, kale, mint, ricotta salata, spiced pepitas, maple cider vinaigrette
|'Nduja Croquettas
|$9.00
Spanish bomba rice, spicy prosciutto, aioli, pecorino (3 pieces)
Crushed Red
140 S. Kirkwood Rd., Kirkwood
|Popular items
|Regular Farmer's Market
|$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
|Regular Health Nut
|$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
|Pick Up Stix
|$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
BooCoo
1031 Lynch Street, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich Your Way
|$13.00
|Single Build Your Own Burger
|$10.00
Subdivision Sandwich Co.
3730 Foundry Way Food Stall #2, ST. LOUIS
