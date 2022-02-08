Saint Louis American restaurants you'll love

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding$9.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
Chocolate Layer Cake$8.50
with chocolate ganache
Hi-Pointe Single Burger$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Midwestern Meat & Drink image

 

Midwestern Meat & Drink

900 Spruce St., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Cheesesteak$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
CHIP Nacho$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
Chris' Pancake & Dining image

 

Chris' Pancake & Dining

5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Stack Plate$9.00
served with two eggs any style and full order of breakfast meats
Country Omelet$11.00
sausage, onion, cheddar stuffed with hashbrown and topped with country gravy
SD Bacon (4 pc)$3.99
Three Kings Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three Kings Wings$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
Pretzel Sticks$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
The Big Red$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Three Kings Public House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli$9.99
Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch
King's Signature Smash Burger$11.99
Two 3 oz smashed burger patties, topped with American cheese, pickles and our special King's smash sauce on a brioche bun!
The Big Red$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
The Parkmoor Drive-In image

 

The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Famous Chili Bowl$6.25
Ground steak burger chili with beans
The Spicy Chick$12.50
Tender juicy chicken breast golden fried and tossed with our sweet and spicy sauce served with pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Buffalo Queso Toasted Ravioli$9.75
Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, hot sauce and seasonings, served with ranch
Bootleggin' Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bootleggin' Tavern

1933 Washington Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.4 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Parker's Birds w/tax$9.00
Sliced smoked chicken and smoked turkey topped with KC Gold sauce and pickles on a brioche.
Pretzel Boys Pretzels w/tax$6.75
Pretzels from STLs own Pretzel Boys. Served with choice of Dipper.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/tax$9.50
Large tortilla stuffed with smoked chicken breast, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and ranch dressing.
Crushed Red - Creve Coeur image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crushed Red - Creve Coeur

11635 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Play Gloria$11.59
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
Regular Farmer's Market$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken$10.49
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
Chris' at the Docket image

 

Chris' at the Docket

100 N Tucker Blvd, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken UFO
Smoked chicken, onions, jalepeno, tomato, cheddar cheese topped with salsa
SD Bacon$4.99
4 Pieces
Short Pancake Plate$10.00
2 pancakes with two cage free eggs and side of meat
Cobalt Smoke & Sea image

SEAFOOD

Cobalt Smoke & Sea

12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur

Avg 4.3 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Godfather Night: Dinner & Bourbon Pairing Ticket$110.00
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
6-9pm
five-course meal, paired with bourbon tastings presented by LUXCO, and after party cigars, with a premium pour nightcap at Cobalt.
Plus raffles, bottle purchasing opportunities, and more, all set to a Rat Pack soundtrack.
Limited seating available on a first come basis. Parties of 2 thru 4.
$110 per person
Chilean Sea Bass$38.00
pan seared, champagne risotto, wilted arugula, shaved fennel, watermelon radish, saffron beurre blanc
Holiday 2021 BOX SET THREE$100.00
Box Set THREE includes a 1 oz sampling of the following:
Sam Houston 15 yr, Weller Special Reserve, Shenk's, McKenna 10yr, Blanton's Bourbon, High West Rendezvous Rye, Daviess County Cabernet Finish, Old Forester Statesman. Jack Daniels Barrel Proof, and Yellowstone.
Add a Pappy Van Winkle Handmade Cigar for $20!
Three Kings Public House image

 

Three Kings Public House

40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Three Kings Wings$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
Pretzel Sticks$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
Garlic French Dip$13.99
King sized portion of thinly sliced oven-roasted beef. Topped with melted provolone and served on French garlic cheese bread with a side of au jus
Crushed Red - Clayton image

 

Crushed Red - Clayton

8007 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular This Pear is on Fire$12.59
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Small This Pear is on Fire$9.49
Spiced pears, dried cranberries, bacon, goat cheese, avocado with spinach and house mix. Tossed with jalapeno honey dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Regular BYO Salad$9.69
Regular -Premium toppings subject to additional charge
Olive + Oak image

 

Olive + Oak

216 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LG New House, New Salad$15.00
mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white cheddar + sweet onion vinaigrette
(GF)
Chicken Wings$19.00
maple-red curry glaze
(GF, DF)
The Cloud Cake$12.00
vanilla chiffon cake, coconut pastry cream,
coconut + whipped cream icing
Schlafly Bottleworks image

 

Schlafly Bottleworks

7260 Southwest Ave, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hefeweizen, 6pk$9.99
Made with American winter wheat, it's balanced with sweet golden malted barley and hops from Oregon. The cloudiness comes from the absence of filtration, giving it a smooth body and a prominent grain flavor that offers superb drinkability.
ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 16
Jagerschnitzel$17.00
Crisp pork cutlet topped with a rich mushroom-bacon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
Goat Cheese Pizza$13.50
Olive oil base covered with goat cheese, thin-sliced granny smith apple, Schlafly Oatmeal Stout caramelized onion & balsamic reduction
New York Grill (2) image

 

New York Grill (3)

9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Wings$0.99
Bottle Vess$1.69
T-Bone Steak$13.99
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee image

 

O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee

100 W Lockwood, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
OG Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Hot Honey + Calabrian Chile
Shaved Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Cherries, Apples, White Cheddar, Candied Pecans & Maple Vinaigrette
Toasted Ravioli$15.00
Beef, tessa, and fontina stuffed ravioli, fried and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with tomato ragu. 6 per order.
Milo's Bocce Garden image

 

Milo's Bocce Garden

5201 Wilson, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Custom Pizza$14.75
Breaded Chicken Strips$8.50
French Fries$2.95
Good Day image

 

Good Day

3730 Foundry Way Food Stall # 9, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Excel - Ski$3.00
Strawberry Chocolate$11.00
B.L.T$11.00
Big Sky Cafe image

TAPAS

Big Sky Cafe

47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves

Avg 4.6 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Skillet Seared Crab Cakes$12.90
shallot dill pickle tartar sauce
Blackberry BBQ Grilled Salmon Sandwich$14.50
curry aioli and Breadsmith brioche bun
Dark Chocolate Mousse$7.00
with fresh berries (vegetarian, gluten free)
Truffles Restaurant image

 

Truffles Restaurant

9202 Clayton Road, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Risotto$16.00
roasted wild mushrooms, white truffle oil
Roasted Chicken Breast$32.00
crispy polenta cake, braised cremini mushrooms, herb jus
Truffles Frites$18.00
truffle “dust”, white truffle oil, shaved parmesan, herbs, béarnaise
Beffa's image

 

Beffa's

2700 Olive St., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$15.00
Seeded rye, house made corned beef, whole grain slaw, Swiss, 1000 island
Double Smash Burger$14.00
Brioche bun, American cheese, pickles, onions
Pub Burger$15.00
Havarti, Boursin, American, Cheddar, Sourdough
Square One Brewery & Distillery image

 

Square One Brewery & Distillery

1727 Park Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Pack Wings$11.50
Seasoned chicken wings with your choice of Buffalo, Honey-Sriracha or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or Gorgonzola dipping sauce
Sm SQ1 Salad$5.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, croutons, Parmesan and sriracha straw onions served with your choice of dressing
Beer Pretzels$7.00
Warm buttery soft pretzels with our Pale Ale Mustard & jalapeno cheese sauce
The Great Grizzly Bear image

 

The Great Grizzly Bear

1027 Geyer Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Fries$6.00
west coast favorite, seasoned with garlic and parsley, served with a buttermilk sauce
Classic Smashburger$12.00
beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
White Bean Hummus$6.00
white bean spread, confit garlic and giardiniera served with grilled ciabatta
Little Fox image

 

Little Fox

2800 Shenandoah Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Royal Trumpet Mushrooms$16.00
grilled wild Ozark Forest mushrooms, soubise, frisée, sherry vinaigrette, chive oil
Brussels Sprouts Salad$14.00
shaved brussels, kale, mint, ricotta salata, spiced pepitas, maple cider vinaigrette
'Nduja Croquettas$9.00
Spanish bomba rice, spicy prosciutto, aioli, pecorino (3 pieces)
Crushed Red image

 

Crushed Red

140 S. Kirkwood Rd., Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Farmer's Market$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Regular Health Nut$8.39
Broccoli, edamame, carrots, almonds, cranberries & chickpeas with spinach & romaine. Cranberry Poppyseed Dressing.
Pick Up Stix$4.29
Our signature dough is stuffed, rolled & baked then brushed with agave & kosher salt
BooCoo image

 

BooCoo

1031 Lynch Street, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich Your Way$13.00
Single Build Your Own Burger$10.00
Subdivision Sandwich Co. image

 

Subdivision Sandwich Co.

3730 Foundry Way Food Stall #2, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Boathouse image

 

The Boathouse

6101 Government Dr, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Timothy's image

 

Timothy's

12710 Olive Blvd., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Olive and Oak

216 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
