American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Cobalt Smoke & Sea

323 Reviews

$$

12643 Olive Blvd

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Order Again

Popular Items

Ezra Brooks Hurricane Relief Bottle
SLBS Starlight Double Oak
Good Times Double Oak Heavy Char - Bourbon

* Hurricane Ian Relief *

Ezra Brooks Hurricane Relief Bottle

Ezra Brooks Hurricane Relief Bottle

$48.00

Ezra Brooks Distiller's Collection! ALL profits and donations go toward relief of Hurricane Ian.

**B-17**

**B-17**

$90.00Out of stock

Whiskey Bottles

For pick-up only. Must be 21+ to pick up. Available while supplies last.

Good Times Armagnac & Cognac Barrel Finish - Bourbon

$75.00

Good Times Caramel Apple Brandy Finish - Rye

$75.00

Good Times Cigar Finish - Rye

$90.00

Good Times Double Oak - Bourbon

$75.00

Good Times Double Oak Heavy Char - Bourbon

$75.00

Good Times Mango & Brandy Finish - Rye

$75.00

Good Times Maple Finish - Rye

$75.00

Good Times Raspberry Brandy Finish - Rye

$75.00

Good Times Toasted Rye

$75.00

Good Times Vanilla Cherry Brandy Finish - Rye

$75.00

SLBS Starlight Double Oak

$70.00

Gift Boxes Online

"Tour of Scotch" Box

$70.00Out of stock

Coming Soon! Take a tour through tasting of the five regions of Scotland and Scotch Whisky making. Learn the ins and outs of what makes this spirit one of the most consumed in the world and the vast history behind it. From Campbeltown to Islay, taste the differences!!

1792 Small Batch Bourbon - The Old-Fashioned Box

1792 Small Batch Bourbon - The Old-Fashioned Box

$125.00

Old-Fashioned Cocktail Kit! (1) 750ml 1792 Small Batch Bourbon (1) 8 oz Bourbon Cocktail Cherries (1) 4 oz Housemade Cocktail Mixer (1) 2 oz Aromatic Bitters Serving Glass, Mixing Glass, Spoon, Jigger, & Strainer Must be 21 to order & pick up.

Barrell Seagrass Rye Whiskey - The Old-Fashioned Box

Barrell Seagrass Rye Whiskey - The Old-Fashioned Box

$150.00Out of stock

Old-Fashioned Cocktail Kit! (1) 750ml Barrell Seagrass Rye Whiskey (1) 8 oz Bourbon Cocktail Cherries (1) 4 oz Housemade Cocktail Mixer (1) 2 oz Aromatic Bitters Serving Glass, Mixing Glass, Spoon, Jigger, & Strainer Must be 21 to order & pick up.

GOOD TIMES Tasting Box

GOOD TIMES Tasting Box

$75.00

Pick up begins Thursday 7/28 at 2pm. No tasting boxes will be available prior to this date. Cobalt is available for pick ups Tuesday through Saturday starting at 2 PM.

Appetizers

Feature - Lobster Dip

$18.00Out of stock

Yellowfin Carpaccio

$17.00

cold smoked - apple - yuzu - tarragon - shallot - toast

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

lemon - fish sauce - sesame

Crab Cakes

$19.00

street corn - chimichurri

Smoked Trout

$19.00

farmer's cheese - seasonal jam - capers - crackers

Truffle Fries

$13.00

asiago - lemon & garlic aioli

Breads & Spreads

$9.00

assortment of breads & flavored butters

Soup & Salad

Soup du Jour

$8.00

chef's daily creation

Asparagus & Burrata

$13.00

prosciutto - egg - onion - balsamic - lemon

Autumn Salad

$12.00

smoked pecans - apple - point reyes blue - onion - burnt honey vinaigrette

Missouri Harvest

$13.00

root vegetables - smoked creme fraiche - rye soil - pistachio - greens - herbed oil

Roma Crunch Caesar

$10.00Out of stock

asiago - crouton - house dressing

Entrée

Alaskan Halibut

$32.00

yukon gold smash - tapenade - haricot verts - blistered tomato

Chilean Sea Bass

$40.00

gnocchi - basil pesto - asparagus - tomato & onion - calabrian chili oil

Duck & Foie

$38.00

lemon & thyme tartlet - beet pave - plum

Espresso Smoked Pork

$30.00

berkshire loin - polenta - cranberry - brussels - kohlrabi

Gnocchi

$22.00

ozark forest mushroom - pesto - tomato - burnt shallot - asparagus - farmer's cheese

Lobster Pot Pie

$36.00

smoked knuckle & claw - root vegetable hash - creamed corn - love

Ruby Trout

$27.00

squid ink linguine - pistachio - tomato - ozark forest mushroom - honey ginger slaw

Sea Scallops

$44.00

risotto - grapefruit - chimichurri - brown butter

Surf & Turf

$96.00

australian wagyu denver strip - sea scallops - brussels slaw - herb risotto - pistachio

Dessert

Blood Orange Cheesecake

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Mocha Pot de Creme

$11.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

large scoop of house-made seasonal ice cream

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

THANK YOU for choosing to dine at a local independent restaurant. Bernadette Faasen | Owner

Website

Location

12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Directions

