Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country

FROZEN SAUSAGE, MUSHROOM, AND UNCURED BACON PIZZA

$13.50

Ingredients: Naturally Leavened '00' Wheat Flour Dough + Wood Fired Crust + Olio Nuovo + Italian Sausage + Shiitake Mushrooms + Bacon + Parmesan + Roasted Garlic *Sausage, Mushroom, and Uncured Bacon Pizza contains wheat, milk STORAGE AND PREPARATION: TO STORE: Pizzas are shipped with very special temperature-controlled insulated packaging and dry ice. Most if not all dry ice evaporates during transit. Use caution when opening. Pizzas will arrive perfectly chilled. Freeze immediately. TO COOK: Keep frozen until ready to cook. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Remove packaging. Cook directly on rack for crispier crust. Cook on baking sheet or stone for softer crust. Bake 8-12 minutes. Cook to an internal temperature of 160 degrees measured by a food thermometer. Slice and enjoy. Do not microwave.