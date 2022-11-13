Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Salad
The Haus Pizzeria & Bar
409 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:15 am
|Monday
|4:45 pm - 1:15 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:45 pm - 1:15 am
|Thursday
|4:45 pm - 1:15 am
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 1:15 am
|Saturday
|4:45 pm - 1:15 am
Restaurant info
The Haus is your neighborhood Pizzeria and Bar. Good eats handmade from scratch.
Location
14815 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
4.4 • 1,233
14171 Clayton Road Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurant
The Country Club - 288 Lamp And Lantern Village
No Reviews
288 Lamp And Lantern Village Town And Country, MO 63017
View restaurant
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill - Town & Country
4.3 • 615
1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chesterfield
The Melting Pot - St. Louis-Town & Country MO
4.5 • 2,088
294 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurant
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
4.3 • 1,941
550 Chesterfield Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurant
Global Quesadilla Company - Town & Country
4.6 • 1,705
189 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurant
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
4.4 • 1,233
14171 Clayton Road Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurant
More near Chesterfield