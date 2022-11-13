Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Salad

The Haus Pizzeria & Bar

409 Reviews

$$

14815 Clayton Rd

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Popular Items

16" Large
14" Medium
LG Garden Salad

Custom Pizzas

12" Thicker Crust

$12.69

14" Medium

$13.69

14" Thicker Crust

$17.99

16" Large

$15.69

Specialty Pizzas

12" Carnivore

$15.99

12" Carnivore *THICK

$17.99

14" Carnivore

$20.98

14" Carnivore *THICK

$24.99

16" Carnivore

$22.69

12" Garden

$14.29

12" Garden *THICK

$16.24

14" Garden

$16.24

14" Garden *THICK

$22.69

16" Garden

$19.98

12" Supremo

$14.29

12" Supremo *THICK

$16.24

14" Supremo

$19.98

14" Supremo *THICK

$22.99

16" Supremo

$21.69

12" Leroy Spec

$14.29

12" Leroy Spec *THICK

$16.24

14" Leroy Spec

$19.98

14" Leroy Spec *THICK

$22.50

16" Leroy Spec

$20.69

12" Popeye

$14.29

12" Popeye *THICK

$16.59

14" Popeye

$19.98

14" Popeye *THICK

$22.50

16" Popeye Spec

$21.69

12" Toledo Classic

$15.99

12" Toledo Classic *THICK

$17.99

14" Toledo Classic

$20.98

14" Toledo Classic *THICK

$24.50

16" Toledo Classic

$22.69

12" Pesto

$14.99

12" Pesto *THICK

$16.99

14" Pesto

$19.98

14" Pesto *THICK

$22.50

16" Pesto

$21.69

12" Sweet Chick

$14.29

12" Sweet Chick *THICK

$16.24

14" Sweet Chick

$18.98

14" Sweet Chick *THICK

$22.50

16" Sweet Chick

$20.69

12" Chicken Club

$15.29

12" Chicken Club *THICK

$17.24

14" Chicken Club

$19.98

14" Chicken Club *THICK

$22.50

16" Chicken Club

$21.69

12" Jerry's Famous

$13.29

12" Jerry's Famous *THICK

$14.24

14" Jerry's Famous

$17.98

14" Jerry's Famous *THICK

$20.50

16" Jerry's Famous

$19.69

Half and Half Pizzas

14" Half & Half Pizza

16" Half & Half Pizza

Appetizers

Cheese Breadstix

$8.00

Toasted Garlic Sticks

$7.00

10 Oven Baked Wings

$11.50

Plain Jane Nachos

$11.00

Toasted Ravioli

$7.50

Angus Sliders

$11.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.00

Bosco Stix

$7.50Out of stock

Salads

SM Caesar

$5.95

SM Garden Salad

$5.95

SM Chicken Club Salad

$7.95

SM Mediterranean Salad

$6.95

SM Chef Salad

$7.50

SM Strawberry Spinach

$6.95

LG Caesar

$7.95

LG Garden Salad

$7.95

LG Chicken Club Salad

$9.50

LG Mediterranean Salad

$8.50

LG Chef Salad

$8.95

LG Strawberry Spinach

$8.50

Pasta/Wraps/Sands

Pasta Alfafane

$10.00

Chicken Philly

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$10.50Out of stock

Chicken Wrap

$8.50

All American Wrap

$8.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.50

Veggie Wrap

$8.50

Little Tykes

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Toasted Ravioli

$5.00

NA BEVS

Pepsi

$1.95

Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Mtn Dew

$1.95

Root Beer

$1.95

Sierra Mist

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Iced Tea

$1.95

Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Club Soda

$1.95

Tonic

$1.95

Red Bull

$3.50

Weekly Specials

Taco Tuesdays (3)

$7.50

Buffalo Dip

$7.50Out of stock

Haus Burger

$10.50

Holy Aioli Burger

$10.50

Classic Burger

$9.95

Lobster Margarita Pizza

$21.00

Quesadilla

$7.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:15 am
Monday4:45 pm - 1:15 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:45 pm - 1:15 am
Thursday4:45 pm - 1:15 am
Friday4:45 pm - 1:15 am
Saturday4:45 pm - 1:15 am
Restaurant info

The Haus is your neighborhood Pizzeria and Bar. Good eats handmade from scratch.

Website

Location

14815 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Directions

