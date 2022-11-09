Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot St. Louis-Town & Country MO

2,088 Reviews

$$$

294 Lamp and Lantern Village

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Popular Items

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Regular (serves up to 4)
Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

Fondue Party Boxes

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

$39.95

Our selection of charcuterie dippers and signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, and accompaniments are paired with your choice of cheese fondue. It’s sure to satisfy that cheese fondue craving with your favorite people.

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Regular (serves up to 4)

$39.95

Premium sweet treats, signature dippers, and fresh fruit are served with your choice of decadent chocolate fondue. Nothing’s better than chocolate fondue and your favorite people.

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Regular (serves up to 4)

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Regular (serves up to 4)

$72.95

A special selection of charcuterie dippers, fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, sweet treats, and more come complete with your choice of cheese and chocolate fondue. This duo makes the perfect spread to enjoy with your favorite people for a fondue night in.

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

Cheese Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

$72.95

Our selection of charcuterie dippers and signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, and accompaniments are paired with your choice of cheese fondue. It’s always a hit for get-togethers with friends and family.

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

Chocolate Fondue Party Box - Large (serves up to 8)

$72.95

Premium sweet treats, signature dippers, and fresh fruit are served with your choice of decadent chocolate fondue. Be the hit of your next get together with friends and family.

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Large (serves up to 8)

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue Party Boxes - Large (serves up to 8)

$140.95

A special selection of charcuterie dippers, fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads, sweet treats, and more come complete with your choice of cheese and chocolate fondue. It’s the best mix of sweet and savory spreads for get-togethers with friends and family.

To Go Retail

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$8.95

(0 cal)

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:49 am, 11:50 am - 3:35 pm, 3:36 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:49 am, 11:50 am - 3:35 pm, 3:36 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:49 am, 11:50 am - 3:35 pm, 3:36 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:49 am, 11:50 am - 3:35 pm, 3:36 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:49 am, 11:50 am - 3:35 pm, 3:36 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:49 am, 11:50 am - 3:35 pm, 3:36 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:49 am, 11:50 am - 3:35 pm, 3:36 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Website

Location

294 Lamp and Lantern Village, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Directions

