Breakfast & Brunch
Jenny's Diner
352 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
45 Forum Shopping Center,, Chesterfield, MO 63017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beets & Bones Cold Press Juice & Bone Broth
No Reviews
8401 Maryland Ave Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chesterfield
The Melting Pot - St. Louis-Town & Country MO
4.5 • 2,088
294 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurant
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
4.3 • 1,941
550 Chesterfield Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurant
Global Quesadilla Company - Town & Country
4.6 • 1,705
189 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurant
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
4.4 • 1,233
14171 Clayton Road Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurant
More near Chesterfield