Breakfast & Brunch

Jenny's Diner

352 Reviews

$

45 Forum Shopping Center,

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Farm Fresh Eggs

We serve only country fresh eggs, pan-fried in no cholesterol butter and served with home fries, buttered toast and jelly. (English Muffin, Rye, Raisin, or Biscuit $1.00 extra)
1 Egg

1 Egg

$6.99

Choice includes 1 egg (any style), home fries, buttered toast and jelly.

2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$7.99

Choice includes 2 eggs (any style), home fries, buttered toast and jelly.

3 Eggs

3 Eggs

$8.89

Choice includes 3 eggs (any style), home fries, buttered toast and jelly.

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$9.29

Comes with 1 egg over hard, home fries and bacon

Sausage and Egg Sandwich

Sausage and Egg Sandwich

$8.99

Comes with 1 egg over hard, home fries and bacon

Steve's Breakfast Sandwich

Steve's Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Ham, egg & cheese on Texas Toast with home fries

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.49
1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy

1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy

$4.49
ChiChi Gravy Train

ChiChi Gravy Train

$10.99

1/2 order of Biscuits & Gravy, 2 eggs, 2 pieces of bacon or 2 links or 1 patty

Breakfast Specials

Chopped Sirloin & Eggs

$13.99

Served with 2 eggs, home fries, toast and jelly

Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Served with 2 eggs, home fries, toast and jelly

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$10.59

Served with 2 eggs, home fries, toast and jelly

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$13.89

2 poached eggs & Canadian Bacon on an English Muffin with Hollandaise Sauce on the side. Served with Home Fries

West County Beignets

West County Beignets

$5.59

3 deep fried nuggets of sweetened dough sprinkled with confectioner sugar.

Jenny's Healthy Selections

2 Fresh Egg Whites with Spinach

$13.99

2 scrambled egg whites with fresh spinach & turkey bacon. Served with choice of fresh tomato, fresh fruit, or cottage cheese

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$13.99

2 poached eggs & fresh spinach on English Muffine with hollandaise sauce. Served with tomato or cottage cheese

Lox & Bagel

$13.99

Smoked Salmon, fresh tomatoes and onions on a bagel with cream cheese on the side.

Country Skillet Breakfast

Farm Skillet

$9.99

Home fried potatoes, topped with 2 eggs, sausage, onions, and green peppers

Skillet Scramble

$9.99

2 scrambled eggs & grilled ham on a bed of home fried potatoes, topped with cheddar cheese

Southern Skillet

$10.29

Old favorite! Sausage patties on biscuits, 2 eggs, white gravy.

Country Junction Skillet

$9.99

Sauteed onions, smoked ham and country fried potatoes with eggs and seasoned to taste

Fiesta Skillet

$11.99

Seasoned home fries, chili with beans, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, cheddar cheese, and topped with choice of 2 eggs

Ultimate Skillet

$12.99

Peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese on a bed of home fries topped with eggs of your choice.

Vegetable Skillet

$8.99

Onions, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms on top of home fries and topped with country fresh eggs

Pony Shoe Skillet

$10.99

Home fries covered with white gravy, topped with 2 eggs and your choice of meat

All Meat Skillet

$10.99

Bacon, sausage and ham on top of home fries with country fresh eggs

East Euro Skillet

$12.99

Gyro meat, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and feta cheese topped with eggs (your choice)

Omelets

Popeye Omelet

$9.99

Spinach & Bacon omelet

Western Omelet

$9.99

Onion, green peppers, and ham

Meat Lover's Omelet

$10.99

Bacon, sausage, and ham

Farmer's Omelet

$12.99

4 eggs with ham, bacon, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese

Mediterranean Omelet

$11.99

Gyro meat, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese

Veggie Omelet

$9.29

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes & mushrooms

Single Item Omelet

$9.09

Choice of any cheese, veggie or meat

BYO Omelet

$9.99

Choice of any cheese, veggie or meat

House Specials

Country Boy Breakfast

$11.99

Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs (any style), two strips of bacon or sausage

Double-Up Special

$11.99

Two eggs, four strips of bacon or four sausage links & french toast served with home fries

Farmers Breakfast

$10.39

Two slices of french toast, two eggs (any style), and two strips of bacon or sausage

French Toast

$6.99

Three slices of french toast

Pancake Sandwich

$9.99

Baked ham and 2 buttermilk pancakes topped with 2 country fresh eggs

Pigs in a Blanket

$8.99

Three sausage links wrapped in buttermilk pancakes

Sides

1 Fresh Egg

$2.29

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.89

Biscuit

$2.09

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

Bowl of Grits

$4.39

Bowl of Oatmeal

$4.39

Bowl of Soup

$4.29

Cheese

$1.20

Corned Beef Hash

$5.59

Cottage Cheese

$3.09

Cup of Chili

$3.19

Cup of Grits

$2.99

Cup of Oatmeal

$3.19

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$2.69

Cup of Soup

$3.29

English Muffin

$2.09

French Fries

$3.29

Ham

$3.99

Home Fries

$3.59

Honey

$1.00

Raisin Toast

$2.09

Rye

$2.09

Side of Bacon

$5.69

Side of Fruit

$3.99

Side of Sausage

$5.59

Steak Side

$6.19

Texas Toast

$2.19

Toast

$1.99

Beverages

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf Coffee

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Green Tea

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.29

Iced Tea

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Pepsi

$2.59

Root Beer

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Sm Orange Juice

$2.99

Sm Milk

$2.99

Sm Chocolate Milk

$3.09

Sm Tomato Juice

$2.99

Sm Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Sm Grape Juice

$2.99

Sm Apple Juice

$2.99

Lg Apple Juice

$3.19

Lg Chocolate Milk

$3.19

Lg Cranberry Juice

$3.19

Lg Grape Juice

$3.19

Lg Milk

$3.19

Lg Orange Juice

$3.19

Lg Tomato Juice

$3.19

Appetizers

West Country Beignets

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Onions Rings

$9.99

Toasted Ravioli

$9.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.89

Cup - Soup of the Day

$3.29

Bowl - Soup of the Day

$4.29

Fresh From The Garden

Add a Garden Salad

$5.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Gourmet Country Burgers

A1 Burger

$9.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Bleu Cheese Burger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

ChiChi's Burger

$9.29

Classic Burger

$9.59

Country Burger

$10.99

Western Burger

$10.99

Join The Club & Mighty Melts

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato Club

$11.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Turkey Melt

$10.99

Kids Menu - 12 & Under

1 Egg Breakfast

$7.99

1 Mickey Mouse Pancake

$7.99

1 French Toast

$7.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Fries

$7.99

Cheeseburger with Fries

$8.99

Hot Dog with Fries

$7.99

Super Sandwiches

Mr. Reuben

$10.99

Philadelphian Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Philadelphian Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog

$7.19

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.39

Lunch Specials

Liver & Onions

$13.99

Fried Tilapia

$13.49

Grilled Tilapia

$13.49

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.99

Chopped Steak with Onions

$14.99

Sirloin Steak

$17.99

All Day Specials

Waffles

$4.89Out of stock

Nathan Famous HOTDOG

$7.99

French Dip

$9.49

Sirloin Roast Beef served on Hoagie bun with Swiss cheese

Beef Pies

$4.89

3 MEATS BRK Special

$10.99

2 Bacon, 2 Sausage Links, 1 Sausage Served with Home Fries and 2 Eggs your choice

Burrito Special

$8.99

Chin-Chin

Chin-Chin

$6.99

Appfront Items

App order notes

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

45 Forum Shopping Center,, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Directions

