Colleen's
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
Colleen’s is a quaint neighborhood cafe that loves being a part of this community! We take great pride in making house made pastries, breakfast and lunch, along with serving high quality coffee from local roasters and Intelligentsia coffee. Colleen's specializes in Signature Shortbread cookies, decorating them into beautiful works of art! See you soon...
7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis, MO 63105
