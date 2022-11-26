Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Colleen's

review star

No reviews yet

7337 Forsyth Boulevard

Saint Louis, MO 63105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Latte
Turkey Avocado BLT

Tea

House Iced Tea

$3.00

Bedford

$4.00

Blend 333 (Decaf)

$4.00

Blood Orange

$4.00

Coconut Oolong

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Jasmine Green

$4.00

Jasmine Peach

$4.00

King Crimson (Decaf)

$4.00

Moroccan Mint

$4.00

Naughty Vicor

$4.00

Serenity (Decaf)

$4.00

Turmeric Ginger (Decaf)

$4.00

Darjeeling Spring

$4.00

Tea Latte

London Fog

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Apple Chai Latte

$5.50+

Golden Milk Latte - 8 oz

$4.50

Coffee

Drip

$2.50+

Drip Refill

$1.00

Cafe Au Lait

$2.80+

Cold Brew

$5.00

Whole Beans Intelligentsia House Blend

$18.00

Whole Beans Illumination Blend

$20.00

Ethiopia Metad Chelchele

$20.00

Espresso

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino - 6oz

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso

$2.75+

Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

2 shots of espresso, topped with foam

Flat White

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.50+

Steamer

$3.50+

Smoothies

Almond Brew Smoothie

$7.50

Mango Peach Smoothie

$7.50

Kale Pineapple Smoothie

$7.50

Sweet Sunrise Smoothie

$7.50

Non Coffee/Retail

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk Glass (4oz)

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Natalie's Orange Juice 16 oz

$5.50Out of stock

Natalie's Guava Lemonade 16 oz

$5.50

Natalie's Tangerine Juice 16 oz

$5.50

Raspberry Dragonfruit Kombucha 12 oz

$5.50

Strawberry Lemonade Kombucha 12 oz

$5.50

Pom Antioxidant Super Tea

$5.50

Apple juice bottle

$4.00

Horizon chocolate milk

$3.00

Horizon white milk

$3.00

Orange Juice Glass - 4oz

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.50

Boxed Water

$3.50

Curbside Options

Do Not Need Cutlery and/or Napkins

Need Plastic Cutlery

Need Napkins

Morning Rituals

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

two eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar, pepper jack, flour tortilla with choice of spiced braised beef, bacon, sausage or sweet potatoes & spinach

Oats

$5.50

oatmeal, brown sugar, cream

Veggie Quiche Slice

$13.00

scratch made seasonal veggie quiche, mixed greens

Quiche Lorraine Slice

$13.00

scratch made quiche, mixed greens

Waffles

$10.00

Quiche Lorraine - Grab&Go

$40.00

Vegetarian Quiche - Grab&Go

$40.00Out of stock

Seasonal Flavor! Give the cafe a call for quiche of the moment!

Biscuits. Bagels. Toast

Biscuit & Gravy

$12.00

house made buttermilk biscuit, house made sausage gravy, two over easy eggs

Biscuit & Jam

$5.00

scratch made biscuit, house made strawberry jam, honey butter

Bacon Biscuit

$10.00

two eggs, cheddar, and bacon on house made biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$10.00

two eggs, cheddar, and sausage on house made biscuit

Veggie Sausage Biscuit

$11.00

two eggs, cheddar, and veggie sausage on house made biscuit

Ham Biscuit

$10.00

two eggs, cheddar, and country ham on house made biscuit

Egg & Cheddar Biscuit

$10.00

two eggs and cheddar on house made biscuit

Tomato & Spinach Biscuit

$10.00

two eggs, fresh tomato, and spinach on house made biscuit

Lox & Bagel

$12.00

lox, tomato, dill cream cheese, lettuce, red onion, caper berries, on plain or everything bagel

Avocado Toast

$10.00

fresh avocado, chili flakes, maldon salt flakes, arugula, lemon olive oil drizzle, egg

Toast & Jam

$3.00

Eggs

Classic

$12.00

2 eggs, bacon, home fries, toast & jam

Farmer Brown

$12.00

3 eggs scrambled, home fries, cheddar, sausage, pepper, onion, toast & jam

314 Omelette

$12.00

3 eggs, 1 protein - bacon, ham, or sausage, four extras - spinach, tomato, onion, peppers, mushrooms, jalapeno, cheddar, goat cheese, pepperjack, toast & jam

Soft Scramble

$11.00

two soft scrambled eggs, avocado, arugula, sourdough toast, pecorino cheese, black pepper

Sweet Potato Hash

$12.00

roasted sweet potatoes, bacon, two poached eggs, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese

Southwest Skillet

$12.00

home fries tossed with chorizo, caramelized onions, bell peppers, jalapeno, cheddar jack cheese, two over easy eggs, pico de gallo

Sandwiches

BLT

$12.00

thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic mayo, toasted sourdough

Birria Beef Sandwich

$14.00

birria beef, pickled red onions, mozzarella, cilantro, ciabatta

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

cheddar, havarti, mozzarella, parmesan crusted sourdough toast

Turkey Avocado BLT

$12.00

bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, roasted garlic mayo, toasted sourdough

Bowls & Greens

Romaine Crunch

$10.00

crisp romaine lettuce, house made buttermilk dressing, breadcrumbs, pecorino cheese, heirloom tomatoes, house made focaccia

Beets & Berries Salad

$12.00

roasted red & gold beets, fresh strawberries, goat cheese, pistachios, orange vinaigrette, arugula served with house made focaccia

Chimichurri Rice Bowl

$14.00

Pro Bowl

$15.00

avocado, black beans, cucumber, red & gold beets, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, roasted chicken, rice tossed in lemon vinaigrette, feta cheese, over easy egg

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

*REQUIRES 30 MINUTE COOK TIME* house made herb infused crust filled with roasted chicken, carrots, celery, and onion

Soup

Focaccia Side

$3.00

Tortilla Side

$1.50

Seasonal Soup - Bowl

$8.00

Seasonal Soup - Cup

$6.00

Cheese Topping

$0.50

Sour Cream Topping

$0.50

Denver Green Chili - Bowl

$8.00

Denver Green Chili - Cup

$6.00

Pick 2

1/2 Sand & 1/2 Salad

$12.00

1/2 Sand & Cup Soup

$12.00

1/2 Salad & Cup Soup

$12.00

1/2 Salad & Cup Chili

$12.00

1/2 Sand & Cup Chili

$12.00

Breakfast Sides

Egg

$2.00

Bacon

$3.50

Ham

$3.50

Roasted Turkey

$3.50

Toast & Jam

$3.00

Bagel

$3.50

Biscuit

$3.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Tomato Slices

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Banana

$1.50

Strawberries

$5.00

Cheese

$2.00

Jam

$2.00

Maple Syrup Side

$1.00

Side Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Side White Rice

$4.00

Toasted Walnuts

$2.00

Side of Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side of Gravy

$5.00

Sides

Billy Goat Chips

$2.00

Side Buffalo Cauliflower

$3.00

Romaine Crunch - Side Salad Size

$5.00

Mixed Greens - Side Salad Size

$4.00

Breakfast Pastries

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50
Strawberry Scone

Strawberry Scone

$4.00

with Lemon Glaze

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Cranberry Scone

$4.00

with orange glaze

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$4.00

Asiago & Herb Scone

$4.25

savory scone with asiago cheese, chives, & parsley

New York Crumb Muffin

New York Crumb Muffin

$4.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.25Out of stock
Banana Muffin

Banana Muffin

$3.75
**Cinnamon Rolls** weekends only

**Cinnamon Rolls** weekends only

$6.00Out of stock

with cream cheese frosting

7" Blueberry Lemon Coffee Cake

$20.00Out of stock

7" Cranberry Orange White Chocolate Coffee Cake

$22.00

Sweets

Macaron Brownie

$5.00

Salted Caramel Apple Pie Bar

$5.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake

$6.50

Hello Dolly Bar

$5.50

Cranberry Gooey Browned Butter Bar

$4.75

Candy Bar Blondie

$5.00

blondie stuffed with halloween candy topped with house made marshmallow buttercream *contains peanuts*

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$5.50

Peanut Butter Blondie *GF

$4.50

Raspberry Oat Bar

$4.50

Salted Brown Butter Rice Krispie Treat

$4.00

Granola - 4 oz

$4.50

oats, pecans, almonds, walnuts, dried cranberries, coconut, chia seeds, maple syrup. *Gluten friendly & vegan*

Scarborough Faire Shortbread Tubbie - 10 ct

$8.50

Lemon Lavender Shortbread Tubbie - 10 ct

$8.50

Cranberry Orange Pistachio Biscotti

$3.00

Cookie Jar

Death by Chocolate

Death by Chocolate

$2.00
Colleen's Chocolate Chip

Colleen's Chocolate Chip

$2.00
Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chunk

$2.00
Simply Sugar

Simply Sugar

$2.00
S'mores

S'mores

$2.00
Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$2.00
Gooey Butter

Gooey Butter

$2.00
Peanut Butter M&M

Peanut Butter M&M

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin Walnut

$2.00
Cranberry Oat Pecan

Cranberry Oat Pecan

$2.50

*Vegan

White Chocolate Cranberry

$2.00

French Macarons

Birthday Cake Macaron

$2.00

filled with vanilla buttercream

Honey Lavender Macaron

$2.00

filled with cream cheese icing and blueberry jam

Chocolate Macaron

$2.00

filled with chocolate ganache

Cookies & Cream Macaron

$2.00

filled with cookies and cream buttercream (not GF)

Earl Gray Macaron

$2.00

Pumpkin Macaron

$2.00

filled with jasmine peach tea buttercream

Nutella Macaron

$2.00

filled with nutella

S'mores Macaron

$2.00

Raspberry Macaron

$2.00

filled with buttercream and raspberry jam

Salted Caramel Macaron

$2.00

filled with salted caramel buttercream

Strawberry Macaron

$2.00

filled with vanilla buttercream and strawberry jam

White Chocolate Peppermint

$2.00

Box of 12

$25.00

Cookies & Milk with Santa

Cookies & Milk with Santa

$25.00

Santa will be visiting Colleen's on December 15th from 4pm to 6pm. Have your picture taken with Santa (emailed to family)! Enjoy the coloring book station, cookie decorating station, selfie station, Horizon Milk, and a letter from Santa will be provided to the parents! While the children enjoy the festivities, parents can purchase a glass of wine or beer for some adult cheer! Each package is priced per child and additional cookies are available for purchase.

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

Colleen’s is a quaint neighborhood cafe that loves being a part of this community! We take great pride in making house made pastries, breakfast and lunch, along with serving high quality coffee from local roasters and Intelligentsia coffee. Colleen's specializes in Signature Shortbread cookies, decorating them into beautiful works of art! See you soon...

Website

Location

7337 Forsyth Boulevard, Saint Louis, MO 63105

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Colleen's image
Colleen's image
Colleen's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kaldi's Coffee - Crescent
orange star4.5 • 277
187 Carondelet CLAYTON, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
City Coffee and Creperie
orange starNo Reviews
36 N. Brentwood Blvd Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Kaldi's Coffee - Demun
orange starNo Reviews
700 De Mun Avenue CLAYTON, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Revel Kitchen - Brentwood
orange star4.7 • 2,434
8388 Musick Memorial Dr Brentwood, MO 63144
View restaurantnext
Kaldi's Coffee - Skinker
orange starNo Reviews
270 North Skinker Boulevard Saint Louis, MO 63112
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Saint Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston