Cookies & Milk with Santa

$25.00

Santa will be visiting Colleen's on December 15th from 4pm to 6pm. Have your picture taken with Santa (emailed to family)! Enjoy the coloring book station, cookie decorating station, selfie station, Horizon Milk, and a letter from Santa will be provided to the parents! While the children enjoy the festivities, parents can purchase a glass of wine or beer for some adult cheer! Each package is priced per child and additional cookies are available for purchase.