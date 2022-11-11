Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American

3 Bay Bbq & Bakery 14195 Clayton Rd

review star

No reviews yet

14195 Clayton Rd

Town And Country, MO 63017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Sloppy Rib Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich
Hawaiian Pineapple Pecan Cake

Entrées

1/2 Slab Baby Back Smoked Ribs

$20.99Out of stock
3 Bay Mac & Cheese Entree

3 Bay Mac & Cheese Entree

$9.49

(Side Not Included)

Baby Back Smoked Rib Slab

$30.99Out of stock

Carved Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$11.99

Carved Smoked Turkey Breast on a Brioche Bun

All Beef BIG Dog

$7.49

Brat

$7.49

Cheeseburger

$10.49

Double Hamburger

$13.99

Hamburger

$10.49
Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$12.49

Delicious 3 Bay Mac & Cheese Topped With Smoked Pulled Pork (Side Not Included)

Pork Steak Bone-in

$13.49

Pork Steak Sandwich

$11.49

Brisket Sandwich

$14.49

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.49

Southern Pulled Pork

$11.99

(with slaw on top)

The Humping Pig

$11.99

BBQ Burger Topped With Smoked Pulled Pork

The Mother Clucker

$11.49

Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Specials

Brisket Philly Cheese

$14.49

Smoked Brisket on a Toasted Brioche Bun Mayo, Grilled Onions, Red Peppers, Swiss Cheese

GG Burger

$12.49

Grilled Burger Topped with: 3 Bay Cheese Spread, onion rings, BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.49

3 BAY chips, smoked pulled pork, 3 Bay baked beans, jalepeno cheddar cheese, 3 BAY BBQ sauce, jalepenos

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$13.49

3 BAY chips, smoked pulled chicken, 3 Bay baked beans, jalepeno cheddar cheese, 3 BAY BBQ sauce, jalepenos

Grilled Cheese Panini

$6.49

Velveeta Cheese on Brioche Bun Includes 1 side of your choice

Pulled Pork Panini

$11.99

smoked pulled pork & Velveeta Cheese on a Brioche Bun Includes 1 side of your choice

Brisket Panini

$14.49

smoked brisket, swiss cheese & 3 BAY BBQ sauce on a Brioche Bun ​Includes 1 side of your choice

Turkey Panini

$13.49Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce or Honey Mustard

Smoked Whole Turkey Breast

$59.95Out of stock

Feeds 5-7 people (please allow 4 days for orders)

Sloppy Rib Sandwich

Sloppy Rib Sandwich

$12.99

Our Amazing Baby Back Ribs Shredded And Mixed With Our Own Sweet GG'S BBQ Sauce

Who Wants A 3-Some?

$14.49

Your choice of 3 sliders Smoked Pulled Pork Smoked Brisket Smoked Turkey Smoked Pulled Chicken Plus 1 side

Southern Style

$0.60

Sides

3 Bay Baked Beans

$3.49

3 Bay Chips

$3.49

3 Bay Chips Bag - Regular

$4.49

3 Bay Chips Bag - Spicy

$4.49

3 Bay Mac & Cheese Side

$4.69

3 Bay Spicy Chips

$3.49

BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.99Out of stock

Potato Salad

$3.49

Desserts

Apple Chunk Cake

$4.39

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

$3.49

Blueberry White Chocolate Chunk Cake

$4.39Out of stock

Brookie

$4.19

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$4.29

Chocolate Gooey Butter Bar

$4.19

Crispy Peanut Butter Bar

$4.29

David's Cookie 🍪

$2.29

Gluten-Free Super Fudgy Brownie

$4.39

Gooey Butter Bar

$4.19

Gooey Butter Brownie

$4.39

Hawaiian Pineapple Pecan Cake

$4.39

Magic Bar

$4.29

Pumpkin Bread

$3.49

Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bar

$4.29

Raspberry White Chocolate Chunk Cake

$4.39Out of stock

Sugar Cookie Bar

$4.39

Blueberry Bar

$4.29

Carrot Cake

$6.99

MEATS By the Pound & Half Pound

1-LB Smoked Brisket

$19.99

1-LB Smoked Pulled Chicken

$17.49Out of stock

1-LB Smoked Pulled Pork

$17.49

1-LB Smoked Turkey Breast

$18.49Out of stock

1/2LB Smoked Brisket

$9.99

1/2LB Smoked Pulled Chicken

$8.75Out of stock

1/2LB Smoked Pulled Pork

$8.75

1/2LB Smoked Turkey Breast

$9.25Out of stock

SIDES by the Pound & Half Pound

1-1LB Potato Salad

$8.99

1-1LB Sweet & Sour Slaw

$8.99

1-1LB 3 Bay Baked Beans

$8.99

1-1LB Mac & Cheese

$10.99

3 Bay BBQ Potato Chips Bag

$4.49Out of stock

3 Bay BBQ Potato Chips (Spicy) Bag

$4.49Out of stock

1/2 LB Potato Salad

$4.50Out of stock

1/2 LB Sweet & Sour Slaw

$4.50Out of stock

1/2 LB Bay Baked Beans

$4.50Out of stock

1/2 LB Mac and Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Desserts 9 X 13

Chocolate Chunk Brownie Pan

$31.99

Gooey Butter Pan

$30.99

Gooey Butter Brownie Pan

$32.99

Hawaiian Pineapple Pecan Cake Pan

$32.99

**DINE-IN**

**DINE-IN**

**TAKE-OUT**

**TAKE-OUT**

NA Beverages

Fountain

$1.09+

Gold Peak

$2.29

Dasani Water

$1.39

Fitz Rootbeer

$1.49

Bang

$2.99

Ice Sparkling

$1.49

3D Drink

$2.59

Raze

$2.39

Fitz Can 16oz

$2.89

20oz Bottle Soda

$2.39

Calyspo Lemonade

$1.99

Gatorade 28oz

$2.99

16oz Monster 👹

$2.99

Can Soda 12oz

$0.90

Virgils Soda

$1.99

Flying Cauldron

$1.99

Arizona Tea

$0.99

Black Stag

$3.29

Ice + Caffeine

$1.99

Extras

Brioche Bun

$0.50

Delivery

$5.00

Plates/Utensils

$0.25

Serving Tools

$2.75

Slider Bun

$0.30

Cheese Topper 🧀

$0.50

BBQ Sauce 8oz

$2.29

Bacon

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full Service BBQ & Bakery.

Location

14195 Clayton Rd, Town And Country, MO 63017

Directions

Gallery
3 Bay Bbq & Bakery image
3 Bay Bbq & Bakery image
3 Bay Bbq & Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Country Club - 288 Lamp And Lantern Village
orange starNo Reviews
288 Lamp And Lantern Village Town And Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Crushed Red - Chesterfield
orange starNo Reviews
1684 Clarkson Rd. Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Veritas Gateway to Food & Wine
orange starNo Reviews
15860 FOUNTAIN PLAZA DR ELLISVILLE, MO 63011
View restaurantnext
Bishop's Post
orange star4.5 • 2,391
16125 W Chesterfield Parkway Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
The Tavern Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd. Suite 101 St Louis, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
Timothy's - 12710 Olive Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
12710 Olive Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63141
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Town And Country

Bishop's Post
orange star4.5 • 2,391
16125 W Chesterfield Parkway Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - St. Louis-Town & Country MO
orange star4.5 • 2,088
294 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
orange star4.3 • 1,941
550 Chesterfield Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Global Quesadilla Company - Town & Country
orange star4.6 • 1,705
189 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
orange star4.4 • 1,233
14171 Clayton Road Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Viviano's Festa Italiano - Chesterfield
orange star4.7 • 1,000
150 Four Seasons Shopping Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Town And Country
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston