Barbeque
American
3 Bay Bbq & Bakery 14195 Clayton Rd
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Full Service BBQ & Bakery.
Location
14195 Clayton Rd, Town And Country, MO 63017
