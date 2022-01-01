Twisted Ranch
Lets Ranch this Country
GRILL
1731 S 7th St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1731 S 7th St
St. Louis MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mission Taco Joint
#crushmissiontaco
The Woodshack Soulard
Wood smoked meat and veggies put into sandwiches
The Great Grizzly Bear
Come in and enjoy!
Midwestern Meat & Drink
Located in the Spruce Street Bar district, the Midwestern is a traditional approach to a sports bar. Twenty plus TV’s allow for optimal viewing of any regional or national sporting event. Our proximity to both Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center make it the ultimate spot to pregame before and after your favorite team’s game.