Soulard bars & lounges you'll love

Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.5 (4552 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
BBQ Duck$3.95
Slow roasted duck, ancho-agave glaze, pork belly carnitas, smashed avocado, pickled onions, and crisp jalapeño strips, on a corn tortilla.
More about Mission Taco Joint
The Great Grizzly Bear image

 

The Great Grizzly Bear

1027 Geyer Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Fries$6.00
west coast favorite, seasoned with garlic and parsley, served with a buttermilk sauce
Classic Smashburger$12.00
beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
White Bean Hummus$6.00
white bean spread, confit garlic and giardiniera served with grilled ciabatta
More about The Great Grizzly Bear
BooCoo image

 

BooCoo

1031 Lynch Street, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich Your Way$13.00
Single Build Your Own Burger$10.00
More about BooCoo
