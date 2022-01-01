Soulard bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Soulard
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
908 LAFAYETTE AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Popular items
|Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp
|$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
|BBQ Duck
|$3.95
Slow roasted duck, ancho-agave glaze, pork belly carnitas, smashed avocado, pickled onions, and crisp jalapeño strips, on a corn tortilla.
The Great Grizzly Bear
1027 Geyer Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Garlic Fries
|$6.00
west coast favorite, seasoned with garlic and parsley, served with a buttermilk sauce
|Classic Smashburger
|$12.00
beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
|White Bean Hummus
|$6.00
white bean spread, confit garlic and giardiniera served with grilled ciabatta