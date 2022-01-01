Chicken salad in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicken salad

Pastaria Deli & Wine image

 

Pastaria Deli & Wine

7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Little Gem Chopped Salad$9.75
chickpeas, green olives, pistachios, dried oregano, pepperoni, pecorino, red wine vinaigrette
Kris's Chicken Salad$12.00
roasted chicken dressed in aioli with pepperoncini, celery, chives, oregano, and Castelvetrano olives served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
Shaved Kale$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, breadcrumbs
More about Pastaria Deli & Wine
City Coffee and Creperie image

 

City Coffee and Creperie

36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, chicken, tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, red onions, black beans, corn, avocado & tortilla strips with cilantro ranch dressing
More about City Coffee and Creperie
Perennial on Lockwood image

 

Perennial on Lockwood

216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese$15.00
fontina, prairie breeze cheddar & onion-thyme jam.
Served with fries
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
dill pickle brined chicken thigh, lettuce, gribiche,
choice of spicy or not
House Salad w/ grilled chicken$15.00
little gem lettuce, egg, tomato, cheddar, bacon, pickled red onions, ranch
More about Perennial on Lockwood
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

11512 page service dr, saint louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rotisserie Chicken Salad$8.95
Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese
7" Italian$7.45
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone$8.75
Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus
More about Snarf's Sandwiches

