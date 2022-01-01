Chicken salad in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicken salad
Pastaria Deli & Wine
7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS
|Little Gem Chopped Salad
|$9.75
chickpeas, green olives, pistachios, dried oregano, pepperoni, pecorino, red wine vinaigrette
|Kris's Chicken Salad
|$12.00
roasted chicken dressed in aioli with pepperoncini, celery, chives, oregano, and Castelvetrano olives served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
|Shaved Kale
|$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, breadcrumbs
City Coffee and Creperie
36 N. Brentwood Blvd, Clayton
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, chicken, tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, red onions, black beans, corn, avocado & tortilla strips with cilantro ranch dressing
Perennial on Lockwood
216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
fontina, prairie breeze cheddar & onion-thyme jam.
Served with fries
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
dill pickle brined chicken thigh, lettuce, gribiche,
choice of spicy or not
|House Salad w/ grilled chicken
|$15.00
little gem lettuce, egg, tomato, cheddar, bacon, pickled red onions, ranch
Snarf's Sandwiches
11512 page service dr, saint louis
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese
|7" Italian
|$7.45
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
|7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone
|$8.75
Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus