Half & Half 8135 Maryland Avenue

8135 Maryland Avenue

Clayton, MO 63105

Veggie Hash

Starters

Doughnuts

$5.50

cinnamon sugar, chocolate

Avocado Toast

$5.50

wheat, feta, cilantro, lime, cracked black pepper

Lox Avocado Toast

$12.00

rye, avocado, house cured lox, dill, everything spice

Fresh Fruit Salad

$8.25

strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, grapes, pineapple, whipped cream

Ham Biscuit

$7.25

buttermilk biscuit, ham, raspberry preserves

Breakfast Fried Rice

$9.25

scrambled eggs, sausage, jalapeno, onion, pineapple, cilantro

Sweets

Granola

$7.75

house made granola, berries, milk

Oven Baked Oatmeal- Original

$7.75

oatmeal, raspberry compote, fruit, pecans, maple

Oven Baked Oatmeal- Banana

$7.75

oatmeal, roasted bananas, walnuts, sweet cream

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.50

3 blueberry pancakes, blueberry butter, maple

Clara Cakes

$12.25

3 plain pancakes, raspberry compote, mascarpone, granola

Plain Pancakes

$9.00

3 plain pancakes, sweet butter, maple

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.00

3 chocolate chip pancakes, sweet butter, maple

Brioche French Toast

$10.75

2 slices of french toast, sweet butter, maple

Tess' Toast

$12.00

2 slices of french toast, lemon curd, blueberries

Blackberry Cheesecake French Toast

$12.50

2 slices of french toast layered with cream cheese, blackberry compote, graham cracker crumble, white chocolate

1 pc Blue Cake

$3.85

1 pc Clara Cake

$4.25

1 pc Plain Cake

$3.25

1 pc Choc Chip Cake

$3.50

1 pc French Toast

$5.25

1 pc Tess Toast

$5.50

1 pc Blackberry Cheesecake French Toast

$5.50

Quart of Granola

$9.00

Eggs

Half & Half

$9.00

2 eggs, potatoes, toast

Fried Egg Sandwich

$10.00

brioche bun, overeasy egg, bacon, cheddar, aioli, potatoes

Roasted Tomato & Egg Sandwich

$12.50

sourdough, tomato aioli, overeasy eggs, lemon oil dressed aruluga, gruyere, potatoes

Cali Omelette

$12.50

pinto beans, cheddar, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro

BLT Omelette

$12.50

cheddar, bacon, tomato, sriracha slaw

Greek Omelette

$12.50

feta, red onion, arugula, kalamata olives

Brussel & Cheddar Omelette

$12.50

Ham & Gruyere Omelette

$13.00

roasted tomato aioli slaw

Special Omelette

$8.00

plain omelette, potatoes

Biscuit & Gravy

$11.25

buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, 2 eggs

Sausage Biscuit

$12.50

buttermilk biscuit, sausage links, scrambled eggs, cheddar, aioli, potatoes

Ham & Spinach Benedict

$13.50

english muffin, poached eggs, hollandaise, potatoes

Spinach & Avocado Benedict

$13.50

english muffin, poached eggs, hollandaise, potatoes

Chorizo & Avocado Benedict

$15.00

english muffin, poached eggs, hollandaise, potatoes

Lox Benedict

$17.75

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

2 eggs, flat iron steak, roasted brussels, mushrooms, onions, herb butter, toast

Hashes

Veggie Hash

$13.00

brussels, spinach, onion, potatoes, 2 eggs, toast

Salmon Hash

$21.00

salmon, potatoes, spinach, onion, cream, capers, 2 eggs, hollandaise, toast

Flat Iron Hash

$22.00

flat iron steak, onion, garlic, spinach, potatoes, balsamic cream, 2 eggs, toast

Desayuno

Breakfast Tacos

$12.25

chorizo, scrambled eggs, queso fresco, poblano corn relish, pico de gallo, avocado lime ranch, potatoes

Borracho Breakfast

$22.00

flat iron steak, chorizo beans, spicy ranchero sauce, 2 eggs, flour tortillas

Extras

Avocado

$1.00

Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Sauce

$0.50

Onion

$1.00

Spinach

$1.00

Tomato

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Mushrooms

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Gruyere Cheese

$1.00

Feta Cheese

$1.00

Side of Greens

$3.00

Side of Lemon Arugula

$3.00

Side of Brussels

$3.50

Side of Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Crispy Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Toast

$1.50

Side of Gravy

$3.00

Side of Fruit

$4.50

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Crispy Bacon

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Fried Pickle

$2.00

Extra Syrup

$0.25

Side of Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Side of Ham

$3.00

Side of chorizo

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$5.50

Side of Steak

$7.50

Side of Lox

$7.50

Side of Salmon

$7.50

Side of Raspberry Compote

$1.00

Side of Blackberry Compote

$1.00

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Strawberries

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Grapes

$2.00

Blueberries

$2.00

Blackberries

$2.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, roasted tomato, gorgonzola, ham, chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg,

Greek Salad

$10.50

arugula, greens, feta, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, greek vinaigrette

Chicken Salad Salad

$13.00

house roasted chicken, pecans, red grapes, celery, onion, aioli, mixed greens, lemon vinaigrette, brioche croutons, fresh herbs

Fajita Salad

$13.00

romaine, poblano corn relish, pinto beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted chicken, avocado lime ranch, tortilla strips

Sandwiches

Plain Burger

$13.00

Cheddar Burger

$13.50

aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun

Gruyere Burger

$13.50

aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun

Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Burger

$15.00

aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun

Carmelized onion, Jalapeno, Cheddar Burger

$14.50

aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

cheddar, tomato on brioche, fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

chicken, cheddar, avocado slaw on brioche bun, fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle, dill aioli, brioche bun, fries

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

house roasted chicken, pecans, red grapes, celery, onion, aioli, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, croissant bun, fries

BBLT

$13.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, over easy egg, aioli, wheat, fries

Grilled Salmon BLT

$21.00

salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, aioli, brioche bun, fries

Coffee

8 oz Coffee

$2.30

8 oz drip

12 oz Coffee

$3.25

12 oz drip

Bag of Beans

$23.00

retail bag

Au Lait

$3.25

drip coffee + steamed milk

Cold Brew

$4.00

coffee brewed cold

Latte

$4.50

double shot + steamed milk

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

double shot + steamed milk + vanilla

Mocha

$5.25

double shot + steamed milk + chocolate

Americano

$3.00

double shot + hot water

Double Shot

$2.75

double shot

Macchiato

$3.00

double shot + small amount of steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.90

single shot + steamed milk

Sidecar

$4.25

cappuccino + double shot on the side

Cortado

$3.20

equal amounts of espresso + steamed milk

Iced Honey Vanilla Latte

$6.00

espresso + honey + vanilla + cinnamon + milk

French Toast Latte

$6.00

espresso + honey + maple + cinnamon + milk

Dirty Chai

$5.10

chai + espresso + steamed milk

Cortado

$4.50

Featured Coffee

Feat Latte

$4.50Out of stock

double shot + steamed milk

Feat Vanilla Latte

$5.25Out of stock

double shot + steamed milk + vanilla

Feat Mocha

$5.25Out of stock

double shot + steamed milk + chocolate

Feat Americano

$3.00Out of stock

double shot + hot water

Feat Double Shot

$2.75Out of stock

double shot

Feat Macchiato

$3.00Out of stock

double shot + small amount of steamed milk

Feat Cappuccino

$3.90Out of stock

single shot + steamed milk

Feat Sidecar

$4.25Out of stock

cappuccino + double shot on the side

Feat Cortado

$3.20Out of stock

equal amounts of espresso + steamed milk

NA Drinks

Hot Tea

$4.25

Loose leaf tea steeped for 4-5 minutes

London Fog

$3.75

hot tea + steamed milk

Iced Tea

$3.00

black tea

Chai

$4.25

sweetened chai + steamed milk

Matcha

$6.00

Korean ground green tea + steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

chocolate + steamed milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

chocolate + cold milk

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Kids Hot Chocolate $$

$2.00

Goslings Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

Liquor

Bloody Mary

$8.00

housemade bloody mary mix + vodka

Bloody Maria

$8.00

housemade bloody mary mix + tequila

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

housemade bloody mary mix

Mimosa

$10.00

OJ + Elocuente Cava

Grapefruit Mimosa

$10.00

grapefruit juice + Elocuente Cava

Irish Cream & Coffee

$6.00

housemade irish cream + drip coffee

Screwdriver

$8.00

OJ + vodka

Pimm's Cup

$8.00

Pimm's liqueur + bitters + ginger beer + fruit

Bourbon Chai Latte

$8.50

bourbon + chai + steamed milk

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

dark rum + ginger beer

4 Hands City Wide

$6.00

Elocuente Cava Brut

$9.00

glass of bubbles

Bottle Elocuente Cava Brut

$30.00

bottle of bubbles

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Cream

$2.00

Irish Cold Brew

$6.00

Kids

Kids Bacon & Egg

$6.50

1 scrambled egg, bacon, 1 side, drink

Kids Plain Pancake Wedge

$6.50

1 plain cake, 1 side, drink

Kids Blueberry Pancake Wedge

$6.50

1 blue cake, 1 side, drink

Kids Choc Chip Pancake Wedge

$6.50

1 choc chip cake, 1 side, drink

Kids Oatmeal

$6.50

oatmeal, 1 side, drink

Kids French Toast

$6.50

1 piece french toast, 1 side, drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

grilled cheese, 1 side, drink

Brunch

Pumpkin Cakes

$12.50Out of stock

1 pc Pumpkin Cake

$6.25Out of stock

changes every week - food

Out of stock

Pumpkin Latte

$6.25

Pumpkin Chai

$5.50

Apple Cider Mimosa

$10.00Out of stock

Retail

Mug

$9.00Out of stock
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
We are a breakfast, lunch, and brunch destination in Clayton, MO. We have had one goal from day one: deliver great food with great coffee. Come in and enjoy!

8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO 63105

