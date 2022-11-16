Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Ai

review star

No reviews yet

4 North Central Avenue

Clayton, MO 63105

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon(6)
St. Louis Roll
Philadelphia Roll

Appetizer from Kitchen

Chicken Nuggets(8)

$5.50

8pc Chicken Nuggets

Crab Rangoon(6)

$5.50

6pc Fried Crab Honey Cream Cheese Wontons

Edamame

$4.99

Salted Soybean

Gyoza(6)

$5.25

6pc Grilled Pork Dumplings

Hamachi Kama Yaki

$9.99

Grilled Yellowtail Collar

Harumaki(3)

$3.99

3pc Fried Vegetables Spring Rolls

Shrimp Shumai(6)

$5.25

6pc Steamed Shrimp Dumplings ( or Fried on Requested)

Tempura Appetizer

$4.99

lightly battered fried, served w. Traditional tempura sauce

Teriyaki Appetizer

$4.99

Grilled, Served w. Teriyaki sauce

Yaki Ika

$11.99

Grilled Squid ( or Fried on Request)

Yakitori(6)

$5.99

6pc Chicken and onion Skewers

Fried Oyster(6)

$6.99

Oreo Tempura(2)

$1.75

Oreo Tempura (6)

$3.50

Sushi Bar Appetizer

Avocado Bon Bon(2)

$7.99

2pc Spicy Tuna/ Avocado/ Ikura

Jalapeño Popper(4)

$10.00

4pc Tempura Fried Jalapeño/ Spicy Tuna/ Cream Cheese/ Masago/ scallions/ Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce

Kani Su(4)

$8.99

Crab/ Avocado/ Cucumber Wrapped/ Masago/ Scallions/ Ponzu

Tako Su(4)

$9.99

Octopus / Avocado/ Cucumber Wrapped/ Masago/ Scallions / Ponzu

Tuna Pizza(4)

$11.00

4pc Tuna/ Wonton Chip/ Avocado/ Onion / Masago / Scallion/ Crunch/ Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce

Tuna Tataki(6)

$12.00

6pc Lightly Seared Tuna/ Masago/ Scallion / Ponzu

Yellowtail Newstyle(4)

$10.00

4pc Yellotail/ Jalapeño/ Siracha Sauce/ Ponzu

Salmon Sashimi App(4)

$9.00

Tuna Sashimi App(4)

$9.00

White Tuna Sashimi App(4)

$9.00

Unagi Donburi

$19.00

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$2.50

House Salad

$2.50

Lettuce, Carrot, Ginger Dressing

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

seasoned seaweed marinated in sesame seed sauce

Avocado Salad

$4.99

Ika Salad

$6.99

Seasoned squid with vegetables marinated in sesame seeds sauce

Sushi AI Special Roll

B.O.G Roll

$12.99

In: Spicy Tuna/ Avocado Top: Three Type Tobiko

Crazy Spicy Crab Roll

$10.99

In: Crabkama/ Avocado/ Cucumber Top: Crabkama/ Spicy Mayo

Crazy Tuna Roll

$12.99

In: Pepper Tuna/ Avocado Top: Tuna/ Masago/ Scallion/ Tempura Flakes/ Spicy Mayo

Eel Special Roll

$13.99

In: Tuna/ Avocado. Top: Eel

Fashion Roll

$9.99

In: Crabkama / Avocado/ Cucumber Top:Tuna

Green Dragon Roll

$11.99

In: Eel/ Cucumber Top: Avocado/ Masago/ Tempura Flakes/ Eel sauce

Halloween Roll

$14.99

In: Soft-Shell Crab/ Avocado/ Cucumber. Top: Tobiko/ Shredded Nori/ wasabi/ Scallion/ Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce

Love in Hawaiian Roll

$14.99

In: Coconut Shrimp/ Cream Cheese. Top: Mango/ Avocado/ Tobiko/ Creamy Sauce

Mountain Roll

$9.99

In: Avocado/ Cucumber Top: Tuna/ Scallions/ Spicy Mayo

Obama's Choice ROll

$11.99

In: Shrimp Tempura/ Cream Cheese Top: Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce/ Shredded Nori

Orange River Roll

$14.99

In: shrimp tempura/ masago/ wasabi Mayo Top: salmon/ shrimp/ masago

Paul's Roll

$11.99

In: Shrimp Tempura/ Cucumber Top: Eel/ Avocado/ Eel Sauce

Pink Lady Roll

$14.99

In: Tempura Crabkama/ Seaweed Salad Top: Spicy Mayo/ Sriracha. Rolled w/ Soy Sauce

Pop up Roll

$10.99

In: Spicy Salmon/ Crabkama/ Shirmp/ Cucumber/ Avocado/ Top: Masago/ Tempura Flakes

Rainbow Roll

$10.99

In: Crabkama/ Avocado/ Cucumber Top: Salmon/ Shrimp/ Tuna/ Red Snapper/ White Tuna

Red Dragon Roll

$12.99

In: Soft-Shell Crab. Top: Eel/ Avocado/ Masago/ Tempura Flakes/ Eel Sauce

Sapporo Roll

$10.99

Sexy Girl Roll

$13.99

In: Shrimp Tempura. Top: Seared Rib Eye/ Tobiko/ Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce/ Sriracha

Snow White Roll

$10.99

Southern Comfort Roll

$13.99

In: eel, shrimp,crabkama, avocado. Top: fried whitefish,Tobiko,scallion, spicy Mayo , eel sauce

St. Louis Roll

$9.99

In: Salmon/ Crab/ Honey Cream Cheese/ Tempura Flakes **Fried Upon Request

Supersonic Roll

$12.99

In: Spicy Scallop/ Cucumber/Tempura Flakes Top: Smoked Salmon/ Shrimp/ Avocado

TNT Roll

$10.99

Under Control Roll

$12.99

In: Spicy Tuna Top: Shrimp Tempura/ Eel sauce/ Masago

Volcano Roll

$10.99

In: Spicy( Salmon/ Tuna/ Yellowtail) Top: Masago/ Sriracha

Wasabi Crunch Roll

$8.99

White Dragon ROll

$12.99

World Series Roll

$12.99

In: Soft-Shell Crab. Top: Tuna/ Eel/ Avocado/ Masago/ Tempura Flakes/ Eel sauce

Yummy Roll

$14.99

In: Eel/ Crabkama/ Honey Cream Cheese. Top: Salmon/ Tuna/ Yellowtail/ ted Snapper/ Avocado/ Tobiko/ Tempura Flakes/ Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce

Roll Or Handroll

Alaska Roll

$7.99

Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado

American Dream Roll

$7.99

Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago, Eel sauce

Avo Cucumber Roll

$5.99

Avocado Roll

$4.99

Black & White Roll

$6.99

Eel, Cream cheese, Tempura Flakes

Boston Roll

$7.99

Shrimp, Crabkama, Cucumber, Lettuce, Avocado, Masago, Spicy Mayo

California Roll

$5.99

Kanikama/ cucumber/avocado

Christmas Roll

$9.19

Tuna, Avocado, Masago

Cream cheese roll

$5.99

Imitation crab, Cream cheese

Cucumber Roll

$4.99

Eel Roll

$6.99

eel, cucumber

Futo Maki Roll

$6.99

Crab, Egg, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado and pickled radish

Giant Eel Roll

$7.99

Eel, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel sauce

Honey Roll

$6.99

Crab, Honey Cream Cheese, tempura flakes

Jalapeño Roll

$6.99

Crabkama/Cucumber/ Avocado/Jalapeño/Spicy Mayo

Maryland Roll

$7.99

Salmon, Eel, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Eel sauce

Michigan Roll

$8.99

Spicy Tuna, Tempura Flakes, Masago

Philadelphia Roll

$7.99

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Scallion ** Fried Upon Request Won’t able to add ingredient on top when requested Fried.

Pickle Radish Roll

$4.99

Japanese pickled radish

Rock N Roll

$7.99

Fried(Salmon,Redsnapper,Crabkama) Tempura / Sushi Rice Outside / Eel sauce

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.99

Salmon Roll

$5.99

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.99

fried salmon skin

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.99

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Eel sauce

Spicy Combo Roll

$7.99

Spicy Crab Roll

$5.99

imitation crab/spicy mayo

Spicy Ebiten Roll

$7.99

Shrimp Tempura, Masago,Lettuce, Srirracha

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.99

In: Ground Salmon / Tempura flakes / spicy mayo

Spicy Scallop Roll

$7.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.99

In: Ground Tuna / Crunch / spicy mayo

Spider Roll

$9.65

Soft-Shell crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago, eel sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

$4.99

In: sweet potato tempura

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.99

Tuna Roll

$5.99

Vegetable Roll

$5.99

Fried Sweet Potato, cucumber, avocado

Yamasa Roll

$6.99

In: Crabkama, Tempura Flakes Top: Masago, kewpie Mayo

Yellowtail Roll

$5.99

yellowtail, scallion

Nigiri Or Sashimi

Avocado

$2.25

1pc

Crab

$2.50

1pc

Eel

$2.95

Egg

$2.25

1pc

Mackerel

$2.55

Masago

$3.00

Octopus

$3.50

1pc

Pepper Tuna

$2.55

1pc raw

Red Clam

$2.55

1pc

Red Snapper

$2.55

1pc raw

Salmon

$2.55

1pc Raw

Salmon Roe

$3.99

1pc. Raw

Scallop

$3.50

1pc raw

Seaweed salad

$2.25

Shrimp

$2.55

1pc

Smoked Salmon

$2.55

1pc

Spicy Salmon

$2.55

1pc

Spicy Scallop

$3.00

1pc, raw

Spicy Tuna

$2.55

1pc

Squid

$2.55

1pc raw

Sweet Shrimp

$4.99

1pc. Raw

Tofu Skin

$2.25

1pc

Tuna

$2.55

1pc. Raw

White Tuna

$2.55

1pc. Raw

Yellowtail

$3.00

1pc. Raw

Sushi Bar Entree

Sansoku Maki

$17.00

California roll, Tuna roll and salmon roll

Nigiri Regular

$18.00

Chef's choice 9 pcs Nigiri and California roll

Nigiri Deluxe

$23.00

Chef's Choice 12pcs Nigiri and tuna roll

Sashimi Regular

$23.00

chef's choice 15pc Sashimi(raw fish)

Sashimi Deluxe

$30.00

Chef's Choice 21pcs Sashimi

Nigiri and Sashimi combo

$30.00

Chef's choice 5pcs Nigiri, 7pcs Sashimi and Tuna Roll

Party Tray

Vegetarian (party tray)

$26.99

Cucumber roll, Sweet Potato Roll, Avocado Roll, Vegetable Roll, Pickled Radish Roll, Vegetarian Futo Maki Roll

Spicy Lover(party Tray)

$33.99

Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Volcano roll

Kiss of Tempura(party tray)

$33.99

Shrimp Tempura roll, Green Dragon Roll, Popup Roll, Michigan Roll, 4 pcs Nigiri

Angel(party tray)

$40.99

12pcs Sushi, 9 pcs Sashimi, Tuna Roll, Green Dragon Roll

Hell (party tray)

$45.99

4pcs Nigari, Volcano Roll, Crazy Tuna Roll, Red Dragon Roll, Spider Roll, Eel Roll

Sushi Ai Special (party tray)

$56.00

15pcs Nigari, 9pcs Sashimi, World Series Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Spider Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll

Noodle

Yaki Soba

$10.00

Stir-Fried Japanese soba(buckewheat) noodle

Udon

$10.00

Japanses Udon(flour) noodle soup

Hibachi Fried Rice

Hibachi Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.00

Hibachi Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00

Hibachi Beef Fried Rice

$11.00

Hibachi Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.00

House Special

Vegetable Tempura (HS)

$12.99

Shrimp Tempura (HS)

$16.99

Soft shell crab Tempura(HS)

$16.99

Health Option

Stream Vegetables w. chicken

$12.99

Steam vegetable w. Beef

$14.99

Steam vegetable w. Shrimp

$14.99

Steamed broccoli w. Chicken

$12.99

Steamed broccoli w. Beef

$14.99

Steam Broccoli w. Shrimp

$14.99

Dinner bento

Dinner Fried Tofu Bento

$13.99

Dinner Chicken Bento

$13.99

Dinner Beef Bento

$14.99

Dinner Shrimp Bento

$15.99

Dessert

Cheese Cake Tempura

$5.50

4 pc

Mochi(2)

$4.50

2pc

Soda(bottle/can)

Coke(can)

$1.99

Diet Coke (can)

$1.99

Dr. Pepper (can)

$1.99

Sprite (can)

$1.99

Ramune Drink

$4.00

Carbonated Japanese Soda How to open 1.Remove the seal from the top 2.detach the plunger from the center of the cap 3.Place the plunger on the top of the bottle 4.Press down firmly with the base of your palm to release the marble. 5. Throw away the seal, cap, and plunger 6. Have fun drink ramune!!

Sauce togo

Spicy mayo(1)

$0.55

Eel sauce(1)

$0.55

Wasabi mayo(1)

$0.55

Kewpie Mayo(1)

$0.55

Creamy sauce(1)

$0.55

Ponzu sauce

$0.55

Sriracha sauce(1)

$0.55

Teriyaki sauce(1)

$0.55

Sweet sour sauce(1)

$0.55

Dumpling sauce(1)

$0.55

Tempura sauce(1)

$0.55

Ginger dressing(1)

$0.55

Low Sodium soy sauce

Gluten Free soy sauce

Extra soy sauce

Extra ginger

Extra wasabi

Side order

White rice(1)

$2.50

Sushi rice(1)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We provide our love to our customers by delivery fresh sushi , sashimi, and more ! We offer great deal for Sushi all you can eat!!

Website

Location

4 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO 63105

Directions

