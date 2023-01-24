- Home
Kingside Diner
8025 Bonhomme Ave
Clayton, MO 63105
Breakfast Specialties
Avocado Toast
Nine-grain wheat toast with avocado smear, pico de gallo, balsamic reduction, topped with goat cheese and two eggs, served with a side of fresh fruit
Bagel & Lox
Breakfast Sandwich
Build your own breakfast sandwich
Cheddar Drop Biscuits
Two cheddar drop biscuits smothered in our signature sausage gravy
Country Fried Steak
Damn Delicious
Two scrambled eggs with bacon on a croissant, smothered with our signature sausage gravy, shredded cheddar, and chives served with a side of hash browns
Huevos Rancheros
Kingside Slinger
Golden hash browns topped with two eggs, burger patty, black bean chili, shredded cheddar, chives, & toast
Make Your Move
Two eggs, golden hash browns, your choice of meat & toast
Roasted Veggie Hash
Roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, onions, garlic, parmesan, & two eggs.
Three Little Piggies
Ham, bacon, sausage, two eggs, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomato on croissant, with a side of hash browns
From the Griddle
Chicken & Waffles
Battered & fried chicken strips served with two eggs and syrup on the side
French Toast
Topped with cinnamon sugar butter, powdered sugar, and crumbled walnuts
Pancakes
Build a stack of buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup
Quinoa Pancakes
Two gluten-free pancakes
Waffle
Topped with powdered sugar
Strawberry Shortcake
To Bee or Not
Southern Comfort
Johnny Cash
Lumberjack
Topped with powdered sugar
1/2 French Toast
Single Quinoa Pancake
Omelets Burritos Flatbreads
Spinach Omelet
Egg whites, spinach, tomato, cheddar, red onion, basil buttermilk dressing drizzle. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast
Spinach Burrito
Egg whites, spinach, tomato, cheddar, red onion, basil buttermilk dressing inside a tortilla. Served with hash browns
Ham Omelet
Ham, chives, roasted red pepper, cheddar, chipotle aioli drizzle. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.
Ham Burrito
Ham, chives, roasted red pepper, cheddar, chipotle aioli and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.
Romesco Omelet
Goat cheese, spinach, red onion, Romesco drizzle. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.
Romesco Burrito
Romesco, goat cheese, spinach and red onion and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.
Loaded Baker Omelet
Bacon and hash browns inside, topped with cheddar, sour cream and green onion. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.
Loaded Baker Burrito
Bacon, hash browns, cheddar, sour cream, green onion and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.
Bacon Omelet
Bacon, sausage, cheddar, mushrooms, spinach, chipotle aioli drizzle. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.
Bacon Burrito
Bacon, sausage, cheddar, mushrooms, spinach, chipotle aioli and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.
Black Bean Omelet
Black beans, red onion, pepper jack, red peppers, topped with salsa verde. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.
Black Bean Burrito
Black beans, red onion, pepper jack, red peppers, salsa verde and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.
BYO Omelet
BYO Burrito
BYO Flatbread
Spinach Flatbread
Ham Flatbread
Romesco Flatbread
Loaded Baker Flatbread
Bacon Flatbread
Black Bean Flatbread
You Know We Got The Skillz
Make A Fresh Start
Banana Chocolate Chip
Overnight oats topped with banana and chocolate chips. Served hot or cold
Berries & Granola
Overnight oats topped with granola and fresh berries. Served hot or cold
Plain Jane
Overnight oats made with almond milk. Served hot or cold
Power Oats
Overnight oats topped with protein powder, chia seeds and peanut butter. Served hot or cold
Walnut-Almond Crunch
YGB
Honey vanilla Greek yogurt, granola, and berries
Breakfast Sides
Bacon
Bagel
Served with cream cheese
Berries
Biscuit
Homemade cheddar and chive biscuit
Side Caesar Salad
Chicken Sausage
French Fries
Fresh Fruit
Mixed fruit of cantaloupe, melon, pineapple, grapes
Side of Green Salad
With cherry tomatoes, red onion, and basil buttermilk dressing
Ham Steak
Hash Browns
Shredded hash browns
Pork Sausage
Real Maple
Side of Crispy Chicken Tenders
Single Egg
Toast
Turkey Sausage
Sausage Gravy
Side Slaw
Kids Breakfast
Beyond Breakfast
American Cuban
Nathan’s famous hot dog, sliced black forest ham chipotle aioli, mustard, pickles, grilled on hoagie roll. Served with fries.
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, jalapeño, chopped red onion, topped with a four-cheese blend on a 12-inch flatbread.
BLTA
Crispy bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, avocado, garlic aioli, toasted on wheat bread. Served with fries.
Caprese Grilled Cheese
Balsamic reduction, tomato, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, toasted on a ciabatta
Classic Flatbread
Pepperoni, sausage, topped with a four-cheese blend on a 12-inch flatbread.
Fish and Chips
Hand-battered cod served with tartar sauce, lemon, and fries.
Fish Tacos
Hand-battered cod, coleslaw, avocado, and chipotle aioli on flour tortillas. Served with a fresh lime and fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Two chicken tenders, Asian coleslaw, kimchi mayo, served on a toasted bun. Served with fries.
Griddle Burger
All burgers served with two patties, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bun, with fries $10
King of Clubs
Ham, turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sun- dried tomato mayo, pesto mayo, on toasted white bread. Served with fries.
Impossible Burger
For the Little Pawns
Salads
Kale Salad
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, red onion, walnut-almond crunch, and parmesan cheese with Balsamic vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheddar, crispy buffalo chicken, and a side of ranch
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons
Breakfast Salad
Soups
NA Beverages
Shakes
Classics
Lattes
Almond Joy
Coconut, chocolate, almond, espresso, steamed half and half
Banana Split
Chocolate, banana, strawberry, double espresso, steamed half and half, topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle
Monkey Love
Chocolate, banana, peanut butter, double espresso, steamed milk
Snickers
Chocolate, caramel, peanut butter, double espresso, steamed half and half
Beer & Seltzers
KSD Cocktails
Apple Cider Mimosa
Bellini
Blood Orange Mimosa
Bloody Mary
Breakfast Shot
Canella Peach Bellini
Cava Champagne (187 ml)
Champagne Cocktail
Champagne Sparkler
Espresso Martini
Irish Coffee
King Mary
Kingside Refresher
KSD Mimosa Flight
Lights Einszwei Zero (N/A)
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Queen's Side
Ramona Blood Orange
Ramona Grapefruit
Seasonal Flight Special
Top Note Sparkling Grapefruit (N/A)
Top Note Sparkling Lemon (N/A)
White Peach Sangria
Breakfast Punch
Wine
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Vanilla
Absolute Peppar
Barton's
Deep Eddy's Cranberry
Deep Eddy's Lemon
Deep Eddy's Lime
Deep Eddy's Ruby Rose
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Pearl Pomegranate
Purus
Skeptic
Three Olives Berry
Three Olives Blueberry
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Citrus
Three Olives Orange
Three Olives Pine
Tito's
Tequila
Rum
Bourbon/Whiskey/Scotch
Brown Sugar Bourbon
Compass Box- Artist Blend
Compass Box- Glasgow
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Salted
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Glenlivet 12
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Apple
Jameson
Jameson Cold Brew
Jim Beam
Kentucky Gentleman
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Maker's 47
Maker's Mark
Screwball
Southern Comfort
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Rye
Yellowstone
Gin
Cordials
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Fast Casual Breakfast and Lunch
8025 Bonhomme Ave, Clayton, MO 63105