Kingside Diner

8025 Bonhomme Ave

Clayton, MO 63105

Breakfast Specialties

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Nine-grain wheat toast with avocado smear, pico de gallo, balsamic reduction, topped with goat cheese and two eggs, served with a side of fresh fruit

Bagel & Lox

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Build your own breakfast sandwich

Cheddar Drop Biscuits

$8.00

Two cheddar drop biscuits smothered in our signature sausage gravy

Country Fried Steak

$14.00
Damn Delicious

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs with bacon on a croissant, smothered with our signature sausage gravy, shredded cheddar, and chives served with a side of hash browns

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00
Kingside Slinger

$14.00

Golden hash browns topped with two eggs, burger patty, black bean chili, shredded cheddar, chives, & toast

Make Your Move

$12.00

Two eggs, golden hash browns, your choice of meat & toast

Roasted Veggie Hash

$12.00

Roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, onions, garlic, parmesan, & two eggs.

Three Little Piggies

$12.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, two eggs, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomato on croissant, with a side of hash browns

From the Griddle

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Battered & fried chicken strips served with two eggs and syrup on the side

French Toast

$10.00

Topped with cinnamon sugar butter, powdered sugar, and crumbled walnuts

Pancakes

$3.00

Build a stack of buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup

Quinoa Pancakes

$8.00

Two gluten-free pancakes

Waffle

$6.00

Topped with powdered sugar

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00
To Bee or Not

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00
Johnny Cash

$12.00
Lumberjack

$10.00

Topped with powdered sugar

1/2 French Toast

$5.00

Single Quinoa Pancake

$4.00

Omelets Burritos Flatbreads

Choose one of our special omelets or burritos or build your own!
Spinach Omelet

$12.00

Egg whites, spinach, tomato, cheddar, red onion, basil buttermilk dressing drizzle. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast

Spinach Burrito

$12.00

Egg whites, spinach, tomato, cheddar, red onion, basil buttermilk dressing inside a tortilla. Served with hash browns

Ham Omelet

$12.00

Ham, chives, roasted red pepper, cheddar, chipotle aioli drizzle. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.

Ham Burrito

$12.00

Ham, chives, roasted red pepper, cheddar, chipotle aioli and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.

Romesco Omelet

$12.00

Goat cheese, spinach, red onion, Romesco drizzle. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.

Romesco Burrito

$12.00

Romesco, goat cheese, spinach and red onion and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.

Loaded Baker Omelet

$12.00

Bacon and hash browns inside, topped with cheddar, sour cream and green onion. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.

Loaded Baker Burrito

$12.00

Bacon, hash browns, cheddar, sour cream, green onion and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.

Bacon Omelet

$12.00

Bacon, sausage, cheddar, mushrooms, spinach, chipotle aioli drizzle. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.

Bacon Burrito

$12.00

Bacon, sausage, cheddar, mushrooms, spinach, chipotle aioli and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.

Black Bean Omelet

$12.00

Black beans, red onion, pepper jack, red peppers, topped with salsa verde. Served with a side of hash browns and your choice of toast.

Black Bean Burrito

$12.00

Black beans, red onion, pepper jack, red peppers, salsa verde and scrambled eggs inside a tortilla. Served with a side of hash browns.

BYO Omelet

$10.00

BYO Burrito

$10.00
BYO Flatbread

$12.00

Spinach Flatbread

$14.00

Ham Flatbread

$14.00

Romesco Flatbread

$14.00
Loaded Baker Flatbread

$14.00

Bacon Flatbread

$14.00

Black Bean Flatbread

$14.00

You Know We Got The Skillz

Lite of My Life Skillet

$12.00

Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato, served over hash browns with two eggs

Meat Me in St. Louie Skillet

$12.00

Bacon, sausage, ham, green & red peppers, white onion, cheddar cheese, served over hash browns with two eggs

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Make A Fresh Start

Banana Chocolate Chip

$7.00

Overnight oats topped with banana and chocolate chips. Served hot or cold

Berries & Granola

$7.00

Overnight oats topped with granola and fresh berries. Served hot or cold

Plain Jane

$6.00

Overnight oats made with almond milk. Served hot or cold

Power Oats

$7.00

Overnight oats topped with protein powder, chia seeds and peanut butter. Served hot or cold

Walnut-Almond Crunch

$7.00
YGB

$6.00

Honey vanilla Greek yogurt, granola, and berries

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Bagel

$3.00

Served with cream cheese

Berries

$6.00
Biscuit

$3.00

Homemade cheddar and chive biscuit

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00
Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Mixed fruit of cantaloupe, melon, pineapple, grapes

Side of Green Salad

$4.00

With cherry tomatoes, red onion, and basil buttermilk dressing

Ham Steak

$3.00
Hash Browns

$3.00

Shredded hash browns

Pork Sausage

$3.00

Real Maple

$2.00
Side of Crispy Chicken Tenders

$6.00
Single Egg

$2.00
Toast

$2.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.00
Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Kids Breakfast

Kid's Breakfast

$7.00

Pick three:

Beyond Breakfast

Our sandwiches are served with fries. Gluten-free buns and flatbreads are available.
American Cuban

$12.00

Nathan’s famous hot dog, sliced black forest ham chipotle aioli, mustard, pickles, grilled on hoagie roll. Served with fries.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, jalapeño, chopped red onion, topped with a four-cheese blend on a 12-inch flatbread.

BLTA

$12.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, avocado, garlic aioli, toasted on wheat bread. Served with fries.

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Balsamic reduction, tomato, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, toasted on a ciabatta

Classic Flatbread

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, topped with a four-cheese blend on a 12-inch flatbread.

Fish and Chips

$12.00

Hand-battered cod served with tartar sauce, lemon, and fries.

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Hand-battered cod, coleslaw, avocado, and chipotle aioli on flour tortillas. Served with a fresh lime and fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Two chicken tenders, Asian coleslaw, kimchi mayo, served on a toasted bun. Served with fries.

Griddle Burger

$10.00

All burgers served with two patties, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bun, with fries $10

King of Clubs

$12.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sun- dried tomato mayo, pesto mayo, on toasted white bread. Served with fries.

Impossible Burger

$15.00

For the Little Pawns

Kid's Burger

$7.00

Served with fries

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Two chicken tenders served with fries

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American cheese on country white bread, served with fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with fries

Salads

Kale Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, red onion, walnut-almond crunch, and parmesan cheese with Balsamic vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheddar, crispy buffalo chicken, and a side of ranch

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons

Breakfast Salad

$12.00

Soups

KSD Chili

$6.00

Made fresh with ground beef and black beans

Impossible Chili

$8.00

Made with Impossible meat and black beans

NA Beverages

Small Juice

$3.00

Large Juice

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fitz Rootbeer

$4.00

Flavored Red Bull

$5.00
Hot Tea

$3.00
Iced tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00
Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Shakes

Vanilla

$8.00

Chocolate

$8.00

Caramel

$8.00

Cookies & Cream

$8.00

Boozy Vanilla

$12.00

Chocolate & Baileys

$12.00

Carmel & Bourbon

$12.00

Boozy Strawberry

$12.00

Classics

Americano

$3.00
Cappuccino

$5.00
Classic Latte

$5.00

Double shot of espresso and steamed milk

Cold Brew

$5.00

Double Espresso Shot

$3.00
Bottomless Coffee

$3.00

Nitro Coffee

$5.00

Cold brew coffee on tap, served in a chilled glass

Lattes

Almond Joy

$6.00

Coconut, chocolate, almond, espresso, steamed half and half

Banana Split

$6.00

Chocolate, banana, strawberry, double espresso, steamed half and half, topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle

Monkey Love

$6.00

Chocolate, banana, peanut butter, double espresso, steamed milk

Snickers

$6.00

Chocolate, caramel, peanut butter, double espresso, steamed half and half

Beer & Seltzers

Incarnation IPA

$6.00

Ripple White Ale

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Select

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

STLIPA

$9.00

Zwickle

$9.00

Stan Musial #6

$8.00

Single Speed

$6.00

Well Being N/A

$6.00

UC Seltzers

$6.00

4 Hands Seltzers

$7.00

KSD Cocktails

Apple Cider Mimosa

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Canella Peach Bellini

$8.00

Cava Champagne (187 ml)

$7.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Champagne Sparkler

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

King Mary

$11.00

Kingside Refresher

$10.00

KSD Mimosa Flight

$22.00

Lights Einszwei Zero (N/A)

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Queen's Side

$10.00

Ramona Blood Orange

$8.00

Ramona Grapefruit

$8.00

Seasonal Flight Special

$18.00

Top Note Sparkling Grapefruit (N/A)

$5.00

Top Note Sparkling Lemon (N/A)

$5.00

White Peach Sangria

$10.00

Breakfast Punch

$10.00

Wine

Terra Alpina, Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Ron Rubin, Chardonnay

$12.00+

Wither Hills, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Milou, Rose

$12.00+

Parducci, Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Hess, Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Ruggeri, Prosecco

$12.00+

Mirame, Brut

$10.00+

Pike Road, Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Cristia, Rose

$12.00+

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Mandarin

$10.00

Absolut Vanilla

$10.00

Absolute Peppar

$10.00

Barton's

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Cranberry

$7.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy's Lime

$7.00

Deep Eddy's Ruby Rose

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Pearl Pomegranate

$7.00

Purus

$10.00

Skeptic

$6.00

Three Olives Berry

$7.00

Three Olives Blueberry

$7.00

Three Olives Cherry

$7.00

Three Olives Citrus

$7.00

Three Olives Orange

$7.00

Three Olives Pine

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Tequila

Azteca Azul Blanco

$6.00

Azteca Azul Rep

$6.00

Hiatus Blanco

$10.00

Hiatus Rep

$10.00

Milagro Blacno

$10.00

Milagro Rep

$10.00

Partida Blanco

$12.00

Partida Rep

$12.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Rep

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Diamond Reserve

$6.00

Malibu

$8.00

Bourbon/Whiskey/Scotch

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$12.00

Compass Box- Artist Blend

$14.00

Compass Box- Glasgow

$14.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal Salted

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Fireball

$7.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Kentucky Gentleman

$6.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Maker's 47

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Screwball

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$12.00

Yellowstone

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Lewis & Clark

$6.00

Mcqueen

$12.00

Skeptic

$6.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Cordials

Frangelico

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Baileys S'mores

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Amoretto

$6.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Firelit Coffee

$6.00

Happy Hour

HH Bud light

$3.00

HH Budweiser

$3.00

HH Mich Ultra

$3.00

HH Budselect

$3.00

HH Vodka

$6.00

HH Whiskey

$6.00

HH Bourbon

$6.00

HH Rum

$6.00

HH Tequila

$6.00

HH Gin

$6.00

HH Mimosa

$7.00

HH Bloody Mary

$7.00

HH Pinot Grigio

$6.00

HH Pinot Noir

$6.00

HH Cabernet

$6.00

HH Chardonnay

$6.00
All hours
Sunday 7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday 7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Fast Casual Breakfast and Lunch

8025 Bonhomme Ave, Clayton, MO 63105

