- Home
- /
- Saint Louis
- /
- Mike Duffy's - Kirkwood
Mike Duffy's - Kirkwood
No reviews yet
124 West Jefferson Avenue
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Toasted Ravioli
A St. Louis classic!
Spin Art Dip
Mike's secret homemade blend topped with melted cheese served with tortilla chips
Con Queso
Spicy Mexican cheese dip served with tricolor tortilla chips
Chicken Wings
A pound of jumbo wings with your choice of sauce: Mike's original, mild, lemon pepper rub, Cajun rub, sweet chilli sauce, or spicy mustard
Boneless Wings
Your choice of sauce: Mike's original, mild, BBQ, sweet chilli, or spicy mustard
Chicken Strips
Chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
Topped with our queso dip, jalapeños, and fresh guacamole, and finished with a drizzle of tangy BBQ sauce and sour cream
Irish Nachos
Potatoes topped with melted cheese and crispy bacon bits. Served with ranch and jalapeños on the side
Spicy Breaded Green Beans
Served with ranch
Buffalo Wontons
Served with sweet chilli sauce
Hot Pretzels
Local and hand-rolled, served with con queso dip
Mini Tacos
Seasoned chicken tacos served with salsa and sour cream
Onion Rings
Buffalo Breaded Cauliflower
Chips & Salsa
Soup & Chili
Salads
House Salad - Small
A large portion of chilled mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, and Romano Parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade Italian dressing
House Salad - Large
Caesar - Small
A large portion of romaine lettuce, freshly grated Romano Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, homemade croutons, and lightly tossed with Caesar dressing
Caesar - Large
Taco Salad
A large portion of chilled mixed greens topped with seasoned beef, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, crispy tortilla strips, and sour cream
The Wedge
Super chilled iceberg topped with bleu cheese, smoky bacon, diced tomatoes, balsamic, and blue cheese dressing
The Cobb
A large portion of chilled mixed greens topped with sliced turkey, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, cucumbers, red onions, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, and bacon. Your choice of dressing
Steak Salad
Crisp spring mix & leaf lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, roasted red bell peppers, red onion, Parmesan peppercorn dressing, and juicy tenderloin tips
Craisin and Walnut Salad
A large portion of chilled mixed greens, candied walnuts, craisins, bleu cheese crumbles, and grilled chicken with raspberry vinaigrette served on the side
Southwest Chicken Salad
A large portion of chilled mixed greens topped with grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, red onions, Cheddar cheese, and house-made southwest ranch dressing. Toss in Duffy's hot sauce for a nice kick!
1/2 Craisin & Walnut
1/2 Cobb
1/2 Southwest
1/2 Steak salad
1/2 Taco salad
1/2 Wedge
Dinner house
Dinner Caesar
Sandwiches
Steak Sandwich
Grilled juicy tenderloin tips on garlic cheese bread, topped with grilled onions
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Charbroiled chicken topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and Mike's homemade BBQ sauce
Turkey Melt
Deli-style sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread and topped with 1000 island dressing
Louisiana Chicken Sandwich
Deep-fried chicken breast dipped in Mike's homemade wing sauce and topped with melted Swiss cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Mike's own family homemade recipe, lettuce, and tomato on croissant. Served with pub chips
Fish Sandwich
Hand-dipped to order and golden fried, served with American cheese on a french roll
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken topped with grilled onions, red bell peppers, spicy jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and Cajun aioli
Texas Turkey Stack
Sliced turkey stacked high on two pieces of Texas toast with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Served with pub chips
Reuben
One of our signature items! Thinly sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread. Turkey Reuben is also available
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef on a French roll with plenty of au jus for dipping
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in hot sauce, served with lettuce and cheese. Homemade ranch on the side for dipping
Chicken Club
Charbroiled chicken topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, and onion
BELT
Texas toast piled high with bacon, egg, lettuce, and tomato. Served with pub chips
Plain Chicken Sandwich
Turkey Reuben
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
With bleu cheese dressing
Chilli Rounder
A breadless burger topped with Mike's famous chilli, chopped onion, and shredded Cheddar cheese
Cajun Burger
Voted top ten burgers in St. Louis by the RFT! Topped with grilled onions, red bell peppers, spicy jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese with a Cajun aioli. Served on a brioche bun
Pub Burger
Topped with bourbon bacon jam, Guinness beer cheese, and caramelized onions, and served on a pretzel bun
Guacamole Burger
Tomatoes, fried onion, and pepper jack cheese finished with fresh guacamole
Bison Burger
Our exclusive, 96% lean ground bison meat. Served on a brioche bun
Patty Melt
Original burger topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and served on grilled rye bread
Black Bean Burger
Dressed up any way you like it
Entrees
Grilled Salmon
Perfectly grilled pink and flaky, served with wild rice and our steamed veggies
Chicken Strip Dinner
Hand-breaded thick and tender chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce and our crisp french fries
Lasagna
Housemade tomato sauce with Italian sausage and ground beef layered with provolone, mozzarella, and ricotta. Garlic bread is served on the side
Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Mike's BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, red onion, and cheese
12" Cheese
12" Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion
12" Four Topping
12" half and half
12" Half and Half Specialty Pizza
12" Louisiana Chicken Pizza
Wing sauce layered with grilled chicken and cheese
12" One Topping
12" Spin Art Pizza
Our creamy dip topped with cheese & tomatoes
12" Three Topping
12" Two Topping
12" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Mike's BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, red onion, and cheese
14" Cheese
14" Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion
14" Four Topping
14" half and half
14" Half and Half Specialty Pizza
14" Louisiana Chicken Pizza
Wing sauce layered with grilled chicken and cheese
14" One Topping
14" Spin Art Pizza
Our creamy dip topped with cheese & tomatoes
14" Three Topping
14" Two Topping
14" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Mike's BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, red onion, and cheese
16" Cheese
16" Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion
16" Four Topping
16" half and half
16" Half and Half Specialty Pizza
16" Louisiana Chicken Pizza
Wing sauce layered with grilled chicken and cheese
16" One Topping
16" Spin Art Pizza
Our creamy dip topped with cheese & tomatoes
16" Three Topping
16" Two Topping
16" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato
Desserts
Kids Menu
9" Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato
9" Cheese Pizza
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Mike's BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, red onion, and cheese
9" Louisiana Chicken Pizza
Wing sauce layered with grilled chicken and cheese
9" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
9" Spin Art Pizza
Our creamy dip topped with cheese & tomatoes
9" Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion
9" One Topping
Macaroni & Cheese
Hot Dog
Grilled Cheese
Kid Burger
1/2 Grilled Chicken
Kid Cheeseburger
Kid Toasted Ravioli
Chicken Strips
Kid Cheese Pizza
Sides
Extras
Specials & Buffet
Drinks
N/A Bev
Beer
Amberbock Btl
Angry Orchard Btl
Bells Oberon Can
Bud Light Btl
Bud Light Lime
Bud Select Btl
Budweiser Btl
Bush Btl
Bush Lite Btl
City Wide Can
Coors Light Btl
Corona
Golden Btl
Heineken
Kona Big Wave
Mich Ultra Btl
Miller Lite
Nutrl
Sam Adams Hazy N/A
Stella Artois Btl
Truly
Twisted Tea
Ultra Pure Gold
Voodoo Ranger
Wellbeing Wheat
Woodchuck
WEDNESDAY BUCKET
4 Hands Seasonal
Bell's Two Hearted Ale
Black & Blue
Black & Tan
Blue Moon
Boulevard
Civil Life Brown Ale
Civil Life Seasonal
Dogfish IPA
Guinness
Lagunitas IPA
Old Bakery
Perennial
Sam Adams Seasonal
Schlafly Pale Ale
Urban Chestnut Zwickel
Yuengling
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
124 West Jefferson Avenue, Kirkwood, MO 63122