Mike Duffy's - Kirkwood

124 West Jefferson Avenue

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Food

Appetizers

Toasted Ravioli

$11.00

A St. Louis classic!

Spin Art Dip

$12.00

Mike's secret homemade blend topped with melted cheese served with tortilla chips

Con Queso

$9.00

Spicy Mexican cheese dip served with tricolor tortilla chips

Chicken Wings

$16.00

A pound of jumbo wings with your choice of sauce: Mike's original, mild, lemon pepper rub, Cajun rub, sweet chilli sauce, or spicy mustard

Boneless Wings

$16.00

Your choice of sauce: Mike's original, mild, BBQ, sweet chilli, or spicy mustard

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

Topped with our queso dip, jalapeños, and fresh guacamole, and finished with a drizzle of tangy BBQ sauce and sour cream

Irish Nachos

$14.00

Potatoes topped with melted cheese and crispy bacon bits. Served with ranch and jalapeños on the side

Spicy Breaded Green Beans

$11.00

Served with ranch

Buffalo Wontons

$10.00

Served with sweet chilli sauce

Hot Pretzels

$11.50

Local and hand-rolled, served with con queso dip

Mini Tacos

$12.00

Seasoned chicken tacos served with salsa and sour cream

Onion Rings

$8.00

Buffalo Breaded Cauliflower

$11.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Soup & Chili

Chili - Cup

$6.50

Our famous homemade chilli is served with Cheddar cheese, onions, and tortilla chips

Chili - Bowl

$8.00

Soup - Cup

$6.50

Made fresh daily! Ask your server for options

Soup - Bowl

$8.00

Salads

House Salad - Small

$8.00

A large portion of chilled mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, and Romano Parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade Italian dressing

House Salad - Large

$10.00

Caesar - Small

$9.00

A large portion of romaine lettuce, freshly grated Romano Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, homemade croutons, and lightly tossed with Caesar dressing

Caesar - Large

$12.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

A large portion of chilled mixed greens topped with seasoned beef, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, crispy tortilla strips, and sour cream

The Wedge

$12.00

Super chilled iceberg topped with bleu cheese, smoky bacon, diced tomatoes, balsamic, and blue cheese dressing

The Cobb

$15.00

A large portion of chilled mixed greens topped with sliced turkey, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, cucumbers, red onions, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, and bacon. Your choice of dressing

Steak Salad

$16.00

Crisp spring mix & leaf lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, roasted red bell peppers, red onion, Parmesan peppercorn dressing, and juicy tenderloin tips

Craisin and Walnut Salad

$15.00

A large portion of chilled mixed greens, candied walnuts, craisins, bleu cheese crumbles, and grilled chicken with raspberry vinaigrette served on the side

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

A large portion of chilled mixed greens topped with grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, red onions, Cheddar cheese, and house-made southwest ranch dressing. Toss in Duffy's hot sauce for a nice kick!

1/2 Craisin & Walnut

$7.50

1/2 Cobb

$7.50

1/2 Southwest

$7.50

1/2 Steak salad

$8.00

1/2 Taco salad

$7.50

1/2 Wedge

$6.50

Dinner house

$3.95

Dinner Caesar

$3.95

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled juicy tenderloin tips on garlic cheese bread, topped with grilled onions

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Charbroiled chicken topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and Mike's homemade BBQ sauce

Turkey Melt

$14.00

Deli-style sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, and tomato on grilled sourdough bread and topped with 1000 island dressing

Louisiana Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Deep-fried chicken breast dipped in Mike's homemade wing sauce and topped with melted Swiss cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Mike's own family homemade recipe, lettuce, and tomato on croissant. Served with pub chips

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Hand-dipped to order and golden fried, served with American cheese on a french roll

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened chicken topped with grilled onions, red bell peppers, spicy jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and Cajun aioli

Texas Turkey Stack

$14.00

Sliced turkey stacked high on two pieces of Texas toast with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Served with pub chips

Reuben

$14.00

One of our signature items! Thinly sliced corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread. Turkey Reuben is also available

French Dip

$15.00

Thinly sliced roast beef on a French roll with plenty of au jus for dipping

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in hot sauce, served with lettuce and cheese. Homemade ranch on the side for dipping

Chicken Club

$14.00

Charbroiled chicken topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, and onion

BELT

$14.00

Texas toast piled high with bacon, egg, lettuce, and tomato. Served with pub chips

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$14.50

Cheeseburger

$15.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

$15.50

With bleu cheese dressing

Chilli Rounder

$14.50

A breadless burger topped with Mike's famous chilli, chopped onion, and shredded Cheddar cheese

Cajun Burger

$16.00

Voted top ten burgers in St. Louis by the RFT! Topped with grilled onions, red bell peppers, spicy jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese with a Cajun aioli. Served on a brioche bun

Pub Burger

$16.50

Topped with bourbon bacon jam, Guinness beer cheese, and caramelized onions, and served on a pretzel bun

Guacamole Burger

$16.50

Tomatoes, fried onion, and pepper jack cheese finished with fresh guacamole

Bison Burger

$17.50

Our exclusive, 96% lean ground bison meat. Served on a brioche bun

Patty Melt

$15.50

Original burger topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and served on grilled rye bread

Black Bean Burger

$14.50

Dressed up any way you like it

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Perfectly grilled pink and flaky, served with wild rice and our steamed veggies

Chicken Strip Dinner

$15.00

Hand-breaded thick and tender chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce and our crisp french fries

Lasagna

$18.00

Housemade tomato sauce with Italian sausage and ground beef layered with provolone, mozzarella, and ricotta. Garlic bread is served on the side

Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Mike's BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, red onion, and cheese

12" Cheese

$11.00

12" Deluxe Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion

12" Four Topping

$19.00

12" half and half

12" Half and Half Specialty Pizza

$18.00

12" Louisiana Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Wing sauce layered with grilled chicken and cheese

12" One Topping

$13.00

12" Spin Art Pizza

$18.00

Our creamy dip topped with cheese & tomatoes

12" Three Topping

$17.00

12" Two Topping

$15.00

12" Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Mike's BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, red onion, and cheese

14" Cheese

$12.00

14" Deluxe Pizza

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion

14" Four Topping

$21.00

14" half and half

14" Half and Half Specialty Pizza

$20.00

14" Louisiana Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Wing sauce layered with grilled chicken and cheese

14" One Topping

$15.00

14" Spin Art Pizza

$20.00

Our creamy dip topped with cheese & tomatoes

14" Three Topping

$19.00

14" Two Topping

$17.00

14" Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Mike's BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, red onion, and cheese

16" Cheese

$13.00

16" Deluxe Pizza

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion

16" Four Topping

$23.00

16" half and half

16" Half and Half Specialty Pizza

$22.00

16" Louisiana Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Wing sauce layered with grilled chicken and cheese

16" One Topping

$17.00

16" Spin Art Pizza

$22.00

Our creamy dip topped with cheese & tomatoes

16" Three Topping

$21.00

16" Two Topping

$19.00

16" Veggie Pizza

$22.00

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato

Desserts

Cinnamon Sugar Bites

$8.00

Salted Caramel Cookie

$8.00

Made fresh in house

Cobbler

$7.00

Fresh baked homemade cobbler

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Scoop of Ice cream

$1.00

Kids Menu

9" Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, tomato

9" Cheese Pizza

$5.25

9" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Mike's BBQ sauce with grilled chicken, red onion, and cheese

9" Louisiana Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Wing sauce layered with grilled chicken and cheese

9" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.00

9" Spin Art Pizza

$12.00

Our creamy dip topped with cheese & tomatoes

9" Deluxe Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion

9" One Topping

$5.25

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

1/2 Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

Chicken Strips

$8.95

Kid Cheese Pizza

$5.95

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Pub Chips

$3.00

Onion Rings

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Applesauce

$1.50

Coleslaw

$2.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Veg Medley

$3.00

Dinner Side Salad

$3.95

Sauces/Dressings

Dinner Caesar

$3.95

Extras

BBQ

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Light Ranch

$0.50

Southwest Ranch

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

House

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Specials & Buffet

9' Pizza & Salad

$10.95

Buffet B

$9.95

Buffet C

$10.95

Buffet D

$12.95

Buffet E

$14.95

Chili Mac

$14.00

Noodles topped with our signature chilli finished with a little Cheddar cheese and a side of garlic bread

Fried Chicken

$12.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.99

Meatloaf

$12.99

Smash Burger

$13.99

Drinks

N/A Bev

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Poweraid

$2.95

Redbull

$3.50

Redbull SF

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Beer

Amberbock Btl

$4.00

Angry Orchard Btl

$4.00

Bells Oberon Can

$5.00

Bud Light Btl

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Bud Select Btl

$4.00

Budweiser Btl

$4.00

Bush Btl

$4.00

Bush Lite Btl

$4.00

City Wide Can

$6.00

Coors Light Btl

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Golden Btl

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Mich Ultra Btl

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Nutrl

$6.00

Sam Adams Hazy N/A

$6.00

Stella Artois Btl

$5.50

Truly

$6.50

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Ultra Pure Gold

$5.00

Voodoo Ranger

$6.50

Wellbeing Wheat

$5.50

Woodchuck

$6.00

WEDNESDAY BUCKET

$7.00

4 Hands Seasonal

$6.50

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$6.50

Black & Blue

$6.50

Black & Tan

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Boulevard

$6.50

Civil Life Brown Ale

$6.00

Civil Life Seasonal

$6.00

Dogfish IPA

$6.50

Guinness

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Old Bakery

$6.50

Perennial

$6.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.50

Schlafly Pale Ale

$6.50

Urban Chestnut Zwickel

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

124 West Jefferson Avenue, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

