Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd

St. Louis, MO 63123

Order Again

Appetizers

Cup of Soup of the Day

$6.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$7.00

Cup of Minestrone

$6.00

Bowl of Minestrone

$7.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Breaded Artichokes

$12.00

Toasted Ravioli

$12.00

Toasted Ravioli Siciliano

$13.00

Home Made Fried Cheese

$12.00

Combination Appetizer Platter

$26.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.95

Lunch Salads

Dinner Salad

$6.00

Dinner Caesar

$7.00

Bartolino's Special Salad

$15.00

Bartolino's Salad w/ Chicken

$17.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Spinach Salad w/ Fried Artichokes

$16.00

Italian Tomato Salad

$12.00

Tuscan Tuna Salad

$18.00

Chop Salad

$17.00

Seafood Salad

$20.00

Pizza

14" Bartolino's Pizza

$21.00

16" Bartolino's Pizza

$24.00

14" Margarita Pizza

$17.00

16" Margarita Pizza

$19.00

14" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

16" Cheese Pizza

$19.00

10" GF Cheese Pizza

$14.95

14" One Topping

$14.00

16" One Topping

$17.00

10" Gluten Free One Topping

$14.00

Sandwiches

Filet of Sole Sandwich

$16.00

Italian Sausage Sand

$16.00

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Cajun Tuna Steak Sand

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$15.00

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$16.00

Meatball & Cheese Sand

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.00

Italian Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Lunch Pasta

Baked Mostaccioli

$17.00

Bowtie Primavera

$17.00

Cannelloni

$16.00

Cavatelli alla Vodka

$20.00

Cavatelli con Broccoli

$17.00

Chicken Asparagus Risotto

$17.00

Fettucccine Alfredo

$19.00

Fettucine Alfredo w/ Chicken

$19.00

House Penne

$17.00

Lasagna

$17.00

Linguine Roma

$16.00

Linguine Tutto Mare

$23.00

Linguine w/ Clams

$20.00

Manicotti

$16.00

Ravioli Bolognese

$17.00

Rigatoni Caprese

$17.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$16.00

Spaghetti Salsiccia

$16.00

Tortellini Piselli

$17.00

Lunch Entree

Sole Lemon & Butter

$18.00

Sole Parmigiano

$18.00

Sole Modiga

$18.00

8oz Strip Sirloin

$20.00

Chopped Sirloin

$18.00

Chicken Ferri

$18.00

Veal Parmigiano

$19.00

Chicken Protein Plate

$16.00

Steak Protein Plate

$16.00

Grilled Salsiccia

$16.00

Salmon Carciofi

$18.00

Salmon Ferri

$18.00

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Bake Potato

$4.95

Broccoli

$6.00

Carrots Amaretto

$6.95

Cheese Garlic Bread

$8.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

French Fries

$3.95

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Jar of Sauce

$5.00

Meatball

$4.00

Peas & Prosciutto

$9.00

Salsiccia

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Side Pasta

$7.00

Slaw

$3.00

Twice Baked Potato

$8.00

Veg of the Day

$6.00

Large To Go Dressing

$6.00

Chips

$4.95

Fried Spinach Side

$5.95

Cauliflower

$5.95

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Special Cheesecake

$11.75

Lava Cake

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Vanilla

$6.50

Pistachio

$6.50

Salted Caramel

$6.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.25

Happy Birthday

Happy Anniversary

Kids Menu

Kid's Rigatoni Meatball

$10.00

Kid's Ragatoni Alfredo

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Cheese Hamburger

$10.00

Kid's Pizza

$7.00
All hours
Sunday3:45 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Bartolino's South, located on South Lindbergh. Online Orders are available for immediate pick up. For Scheduled Orders please call the store at 314-487-4545. Thank you very much for your support! Stay safe out there!

Website

Location

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63123

Directions

Gallery
Bartolino's South image
Bartolino's South image
Bartolino's South image
Bartolino's South image

