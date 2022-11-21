- Home
Zushi
1263 S Laclede Station Rd.
Webster Groves, MO 63119
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
TOGO
Miso Soup
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions.
House Salad
Field greens served with our house sesame dressing.
Edamame
Lightly boiled soy beans with dash of sea salt.
Spicy Edamame
Stir-fried soy beans with garlic chili and chili oil.
Spring Roll
Lightly fried veggie spring roll served with sweet & sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Traditional cream cheese in wonton wrap served with sweet & sour sauce.
Dumpling
Steamed dumpling served with Ponzu dipping sauce.
Gyoza
Pan-Fried dumpling filled with chicken & vegetables served with a Japanese soy sauce.
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp lightly battered, deep fried and served with tempura dipping sauce.
Vegetable Tempura
Vegetable lightly battered, deep fried and served with tempura dipping sauce.
Takoyaki
Fried wheat cakes with octopus.
Nugget Chicken
Marinated popcorn chicken deep fried served with teriyaki sauce.
Fried Tofu
deep fried tofu served with sweet & sour sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Assorted seaweed seasoned with a light sweet vinaigrette dressing.
Calamari Salad
Thin slices of marinated squid tossed with seaweed and a light sweet vinaigrette dressing.
Fried Calamari
Deep fried calamari with seasoning and sea salt served with Wasabi Mayo
Sexy Fries
Our classic app with skinny fries with sea salt and spicy mayo.
Sashimi
Yellowtail Tataki
Chirashi Bowl
ENTREES
TOGO
Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken breast grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.
Salmon Teriyaki
Salmon grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.
Gyudon
Thin sliced beef with caramelized onion, pickle ginger, scallions and egg, served over rice.
Katsu
Chicken or Pork breaded deep fried, served over rice with katsu dipping sauce.
Katsu Curry
Chicken or pork breaded deep fried with Japanese style curry, served over rice.
Katsudon
Breaded fried chicken or pork with tempura sauce and onion, topped with egg, scallions served over rice.
Chicken Nugget Rice Bowl
Marinated popcorn chicken deep fried in a spicy garlic-Chili, served over rice.
Tempura Donburi
Shrimp & Vegetable lightly battered, deep fried served over rice.
Unadon
BBQ eel served over rice and eel sauce.
Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg and onions.
Garlic Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, onions and crispy garlic.
Poke Rice Bowl
Diced sashimi marinate served w/edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, scallions, smelt roe over rice.
Hakata Ramen
Smoked pork belly, bamboo, fish cake, pickled ginger, sesame seed and scallions.
Spicy Miso Ramen
Spicy, vegetarian. Miso based spicy broth with bamboo, fish cake, pickled ginger, sesame seed, chili and scallions.
Spicy Beef Ramen
Spicy. Thin sliced beef in spicy broth with caramelized onion, bamboo, pickle ginger, and scallions.
Katsu Ramen
Miso based broth with breaded chicken or pork, pickle ginger, sesame seed and scallions.
Tempura Ramen
Vegetarian. Tonkatsu broth with shrimp tempura, pickle ginger, sesame seed and scallions.
Yaki Soba
Stir fried Japanese noodles with cabbage, carrot, onion in Teriyaki grazed.
Yaki Udon
Stir fried soft and chewy Japanese style noodles with cabbage, carrot, onion in Teriyaki grazed.
Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion and bean sprout.
Tempura Udon
Japanese style noodles soup with shrimp & vegetable tempura, fish cake and scallions.
Katsu UDON
Japanese udon noodles soup with breaded chicken or pork, sesame seed and scallions.
CURRY Udon
Thick chewy udon noodles served in a rich Japanese curry, onion, and sweet potatoes.
NIGIRI
TOGO
Salmon Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
White Tuna Nigiri
Yellow Tail Nigiri
Seared Albacore Nigiri
Eel Nigiri
Shrimp Nigiri
Spicy Tuna Nigiri
Sweet Egg Nigiri
Crab Stick Nigiri
Smelt Roe Nigiri
Red Snapper Nigiri
Uni Nigiri
Salmon Roe Nigiri
Spicy Crawfish Nigiri
Tofu Pocket Nigiri
REGULAR ROLLS
TOGO
Salmon Roll
Tuna Roll
Yellow Tail Roll
Crab Stick Roll
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Fried Sweet Potato Roll
Asparagus Cream Cheese
Avocado Cream Cheese
Salmon Avocado
Salmon Cucumber
Tuna Avocado
Tuna Cucumber
Eel Avocado
Eel Cucumber
Shrimp Cucumber
Shrimp Asparagus
California
Crab mix, avocado, and cucumber.
Veggie Roll
Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, pickled radish, and sprout.
Futo Maki
Sweet egg, cucumber, avocado, and pickled radish.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, smelt roe topped w/eel sauce.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon, crunchy flakes, sesame seed and sriracha.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna mix, crunchy flakes, avocado and sesame seed.
Spicy Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, smelt roe topped w/spicy mayo.
Crunch
California roll topped w/crunchy flakes and eel sauce.
St.Louis
Tuna, smelt roe, pickled radish and scallions.
Philadelphia
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese and sesame seed.
Fried California
California roll lightly battered, deep fried topped w/eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Fried Philadelphia
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese lightly fried in tempura batter topped w/eel sauce.
Fried Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna, cucumber lightly battered, deep fried topped w/eel sauce and spicy mayo.
SPECIAL ROLLS
TOGO
Misson
Spicy tuna, avocado topped w/albacore, fried onion and ponzu sauce.
Caterpillar
Eel and crab mix topped w/avocado and eel sauce.
OMG
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado topped w/salmon, jalapeno, eel sauce, honey wasabi sauce and sriracha.
Samurai
Yellow tail, tuna, cream cheese topped w/salmon, smelt roe, scallions, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Sumo
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped w/crab stick, smelt roe, scallions, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Ninja
California roll topped w/salmon, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo.
ZigZag
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese topped w/salmon and white tuna.
Rainbow
California roll topped w/salmon, tuna, yellow tail, shrimp and avocado.
Godzilla
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped w/yellow tail, avocado, smelt roe, sesame seed and eel sauce.
Spider
Fried soft-shelled crab, asparagus, smelt roe topped w/eel sauce.
Naruto
Egg omelet, crab stick, avocado topped w/salmon, smelt roe, scallions and eel sauce.
The Hulk
Tuna, yellow tail, avocado topped w/seaweed salad.
Cherry Blossom
California roll topped w/tuna, white tuna, smelt roe and scallion.
American
Sweet egg, avocado topped w/shrimp and eel sauce.
Pink Panther
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, cream cheese wrapped in pink soy paper topped w/smelt roe.
Dragon
California roll topped w/eel, sesame seed and eel sauce.
Eskimo
Shrimp, avocado topped w/salmon, tuna, eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Killer Salmon
Salmon, avocado topped w/seared salmon, smelt roe and eel sauce.
Cardinal
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped w/tuna, smelt roe and eel sauce.
Crazy
Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, pickled radish topped w/sriracha.
Yorkshire
White tuna, avocado, crab mix topped w/albacore, smelt roe, scallion and jalapeno lime sauce.
Fire Tail
Salmon, cucumber topped w/spicy tuna, scallion and sriracha.
LOBSTER Roll
Marinated LOBSTER Tail and lightly battered, deep fried with avocado, scallions topped with red tobiko, chipotle sauce and eel sauce.
Angel Roll
Spicy tuna, crab stick, avocado topped with yellow tail, red tobiko and wasabi dressing.
NickyNicky YumYum
Tuna, eel, cream cheese lightly battered, deep fried topped with honey wasabi mayo, eel sauce, masago and scallions
FUJI mountain Roll
Crab mix and avocado topped with mountain style of marinated crawfish, smelt roe, scallions, chili oil and spicy mayo.
CRAB & Crab
Soft shell crab, avocado, pickle radish topped with crab mix, eel sauce, spicy mayo and honey wasabi mayo. Yum
GOBBLE Gobble PHEW
Salmon, avocado, marinated crawfish, cream cheese lightly fried in tempura batter topped with smelt roe, eel sauce and spicy mayo. Yummy 🤤
Extra Sauces & Side Order
Eel Sauce
Spicy Mayo
Honey Wasabi Mayo
Cajun Sauce
Jalapeno Lime Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Katsu Sauce
Ponzu Sauce
Sweet And Sour Sauce
Steam Veg
Steam Rice
Sushi Rice
Brown Rice
Raman Noodle
Udon Noodles
Side Fried Rice
Raman Soup
Sub Fried Rice
Ginger
Wasabi
Sriracha
Salad Sauce
Spicy Sauce
Side Shrimp
Tem Udon Soup
____________________________
NON-ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Dr.Pepper
Orange Fanta
Fresh Brewed Ice Tea
Hot Tea
Hot Coffee
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Shirley Temple
Club Soda
Thai Tea No Ice
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Tea
Add Boba
Matcha Green Tea
CHAMPAGNE
LUNCH ENTREES
TOGO
Chicken Teriyaki (L)
Chicken breast grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.
Salmon Teriyaki (L)
Salmon grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.
Gyudon (L)
Thin sliced beef with caramelized onion, pickle ginger, scallions and egg, served over rice.
Katsu (L)
Chicken or Pork breaded deep fried, served over rice with katsu dipping sauce.
Katsu Curry (L)
Chicken or pork breaded deep fried with Japanese style curry, served over rice.
Katsudon (L)
Breaded fried chicken or pork with tempura sauce and onion, topped with egg, scallions served over rice.
Chicken Nugget Rice Bowl (L)
Marinated popcorn chicken deep fried in a spicy garlic-Chili, served over rice.
Tempura Donburi (L)
Shrimp & Vegetable lightly battered, deep fried served over rice.
Unadon (L)
BBQ eel served over rice and eel sauce.
Fried Rice (L)
Stir fried rice with egg and onions.
Garlic Fried Rice (L)
Stir fried rice with egg, onions and crispy garlic.
Poke Rice Bowl (L)
Diced sashimi marinate served w/edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, scallions, smelt roe over rice.
Hakata Ramen (L)
Spicy Miso Ramen (L)
Spicy Beef Ramen (L)
Katsu Ramen (L)
Tempura Ramen (L)
Yaki Soba (L)
Stir fried Japanese noodles with cabbage, carrot, onion in Teriyaki grazed.
Yaki Udon (L)
Stir fried soft and chewy Japanese style noodles with cabbage, carrot, onion in Teriyaki grazed.
Pad Thai (L)
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion and bean sprout.
Tempura Udon (L)
Japanese style noodles soup with shrimp & vegetable tempura, fish cake and scallions.
Kutsu Udon (L)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving fresh Sushi & delicious Ramen
1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves, MO 63119