Ramen
Sushi & Japanese

Zushi

review star

No reviews yet

1263 S Laclede Station Rd.

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Crab Rangoon
Gyoza
Spring Roll

APPETIZERS

Lightly fried veggie spring roll served with sweet & sour sauce.

TOGO

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.95

Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions.

House Salad

House Salad

$4.95

Field greens served with our house sesame dressing.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Lightly boiled soy beans with dash of sea salt.

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$5.95

Stir-fried soy beans with garlic chili and chili oil.

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$4.95

Lightly fried veggie spring roll served with sweet & sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$4.95

Traditional cream cheese in wonton wrap served with sweet & sour sauce.

Dumpling

Dumpling

$5.95

Steamed dumpling served with Ponzu dipping sauce.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$5.95

Pan-Fried dumpling filled with chicken & vegetables served with a Japanese soy sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Shrimp lightly battered, deep fried and served with tempura dipping sauce.

Vegetable Tempura

$6.95

Vegetable lightly battered, deep fried and served with tempura dipping sauce.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$6.95

Fried wheat cakes with octopus.

Nugget Chicken

Nugget Chicken

$7.95

Marinated popcorn chicken deep fried served with teriyaki sauce.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$4.95

deep fried tofu served with sweet & sour sauce.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Assorted seaweed seasoned with a light sweet vinaigrette dressing.

Calamari Salad

Calamari Salad

$5.95

Thin slices of marinated squid tossed with seaweed and a light sweet vinaigrette dressing.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Deep fried calamari with seasoning and sea salt served with Wasabi Mayo

Sexy Fries

Sexy Fries

$8.95

Our classic app with skinny fries with sea salt and spicy mayo.

Sashimi

Sashimi

$11.95+

Yellowtail Tataki

$14.95

Chirashi Bowl

$20.95

ENTREES

TOGO

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.95

Chicken breast grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$15.95

Salmon grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.

Gyudon

Gyudon

$14.95

Thin sliced beef with caramelized onion, pickle ginger, scallions and egg, served over rice.

Katsu

Katsu

$13.95

Chicken or Pork breaded deep fried, served over rice with katsu dipping sauce.

Katsu Curry

Katsu Curry

$14.95

Chicken or pork breaded deep fried with Japanese style curry, served over rice.

Katsudon

Katsudon

$14.95

Breaded fried chicken or pork with tempura sauce and onion, topped with egg, scallions served over rice.

Chicken Nugget Rice Bowl

Chicken Nugget Rice Bowl

$13.95

Marinated popcorn chicken deep fried in a spicy garlic-Chili, served over rice.

Tempura Donburi

Tempura Donburi

$13.95

Shrimp & Vegetable lightly battered, deep fried served over rice.

Unadon

Unadon

$16.95

BBQ eel served over rice and eel sauce.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir fried rice with egg and onions.

Garlic Fried Rice

Garlic Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir fried rice with egg, onions and crispy garlic.

Poke Rice Bowl

Poke Rice Bowl

$15.95

Diced sashimi marinate served w/edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, scallions, smelt roe over rice.

Hakata Ramen

Hakata Ramen

$13.95

Smoked pork belly, bamboo, fish cake, pickled ginger, sesame seed and scallions.

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$13.95

Spicy, vegetarian. Miso based spicy broth with bamboo, fish cake, pickled ginger, sesame seed, chili and scallions.

Spicy Beef Ramen

Spicy Beef Ramen

$14.95

Spicy. Thin sliced beef in spicy broth with caramelized onion, bamboo, pickle ginger, and scallions.

Katsu Ramen

Katsu Ramen

$14.95

Miso based broth with breaded chicken or pork, pickle ginger, sesame seed and scallions.

Tempura Ramen

$13.95

Vegetarian. Tonkatsu broth with shrimp tempura, pickle ginger, sesame seed and scallions.

Yaki Soba

Yaki Soba

$13.95

Stir fried Japanese noodles with cabbage, carrot, onion in Teriyaki grazed.

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$13.95

Stir fried soft and chewy Japanese style noodles with cabbage, carrot, onion in Teriyaki grazed.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.95

Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion and bean sprout.

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$13.95

Japanese style noodles soup with shrimp & vegetable tempura, fish cake and scallions.

Katsu UDON

$14.95

Japanese udon noodles soup with breaded chicken or pork, sesame seed and scallions.

CURRY Udon

CURRY Udon

$15.95

Thick chewy udon noodles served in a rich Japanese curry, onion, and sweet potatoes.

NIGIRI

TOGO

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$3.00
Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$3.50
White Tuna Nigiri

White Tuna Nigiri

$3.50
Yellow Tail Nigiri

Yellow Tail Nigiri

$3.50
Seared Albacore Nigiri

Seared Albacore Nigiri

$3.00
Eel Nigiri

Eel Nigiri

$3.50
Shrimp Nigiri

Shrimp Nigiri

$2.50
Spicy Tuna Nigiri

Spicy Tuna Nigiri

$3.00
Sweet Egg Nigiri

Sweet Egg Nigiri

$2.00
Crab Stick Nigiri

Crab Stick Nigiri

$2.00
Smelt Roe Nigiri

Smelt Roe Nigiri

$2.50
Red Snapper Nigiri

Red Snapper Nigiri

$3.50
Uni Nigiri

Uni Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock
Salmon Roe Nigiri

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$3.50
Spicy Crawfish Nigiri

Spicy Crawfish Nigiri

$3.50
Tofu Pocket Nigiri

Tofu Pocket Nigiri

$2.50

REGULAR ROLLS

TOGO

Salmon Roll

$5.95

Tuna Roll

$6.95

Yellow Tail Roll

$6.95
Crab Stick Roll

Crab Stick Roll

$4.95

Avocado Roll

$5.95

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Fried Sweet Potato Roll

$6.95

Asparagus Cream Cheese

$6.95

Avocado Cream Cheese

$6.95

Salmon Avocado

$7.95

Salmon Cucumber

$7.95

Tuna Avocado

$8.95

Tuna Cucumber

$8.95

Eel Avocado

$8.95

Eel Cucumber

$8.95

Shrimp Cucumber

$7.95

Shrimp Asparagus

$7.95
California

California

$7.95

Crab mix, avocado, and cucumber.

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$6.95

Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, pickled radish, and sprout.

Futo Maki

Futo Maki

$6.95

Sweet egg, cucumber, avocado, and pickled radish.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, smelt roe topped w/eel sauce.

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.95

Salmon, crunchy flakes, sesame seed and sriracha.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

Spicy tuna mix, crunchy flakes, avocado and sesame seed.

Spicy Shrimp Tempura

Spicy Shrimp Tempura

$7.95

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, smelt roe topped w/spicy mayo.

Crunch

Crunch

$8.95

California roll topped w/crunchy flakes and eel sauce.

St.Louis

$8.95

Tuna, smelt roe, pickled radish and scallions.

Philadelphia

$7.95

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese and sesame seed.

Fried California

Fried California

$8.95

California roll lightly battered, deep fried topped w/eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Fried Philadelphia

Fried Philadelphia

$8.95

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese lightly fried in tempura batter topped w/eel sauce.

Fried Spicy Tuna

$8.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber lightly battered, deep fried topped w/eel sauce and spicy mayo.

SPECIAL ROLLS

Soft shell crab, avocado, pickle radish topped with crab mix, eel sauce, spicy mayo and honey wasabi mayo. Yum

TOGO

Misson

Misson

$13.95

Spicy tuna, avocado topped w/albacore, fried onion and ponzu sauce.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$14.95

Eel and crab mix topped w/avocado and eel sauce.

OMG

OMG

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado topped w/salmon, jalapeno, eel sauce, honey wasabi sauce and sriracha.

Samurai

Samurai

$15.95

Yellow tail, tuna, cream cheese topped w/salmon, smelt roe, scallions, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Sumo

Sumo

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped w/crab stick, smelt roe, scallions, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Ninja

Ninja

$13.95

California roll topped w/salmon, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

ZigZag

ZigZag

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese topped w/salmon and white tuna.

Rainbow

Rainbow

$14.95

California roll topped w/salmon, tuna, yellow tail, shrimp and avocado.

Godzilla

Godzilla

$14.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber topped w/yellow tail, avocado, smelt roe, sesame seed and eel sauce.

Spider

Spider

$12.95

Fried soft-shelled crab, asparagus, smelt roe topped w/eel sauce.

Naruto

Naruto

$13.95

Egg omelet, crab stick, avocado topped w/salmon, smelt roe, scallions and eel sauce.

The Hulk

The Hulk

$15.95

Tuna, yellow tail, avocado topped w/seaweed salad.

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

$14.95

California roll topped w/tuna, white tuna, smelt roe and scallion.

American

American

$12.95

Sweet egg, avocado topped w/shrimp and eel sauce.

Pink Panther

Pink Panther

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, cream cheese wrapped in pink soy paper topped w/smelt roe.

Dragon

Dragon

$14.95

California roll topped w/eel, sesame seed and eel sauce.

Eskimo

Eskimo

$14.95

Shrimp, avocado topped w/salmon, tuna, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Killer Salmon

Killer Salmon

$13.95

Salmon, avocado topped w/seared salmon, smelt roe and eel sauce.

Cardinal

Cardinal

$14.95

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped w/tuna, smelt roe and eel sauce.

Crazy

Crazy

$14.95

Salmon, tuna, yellow tail, pickled radish topped w/sriracha.

Yorkshire

Yorkshire

$15.95

White tuna, avocado, crab mix topped w/albacore, smelt roe, scallion and jalapeno lime sauce.

Fire Tail

Fire Tail

$14.95

Salmon, cucumber topped w/spicy tuna, scallion and sriracha.

LOBSTER Roll

LOBSTER Roll

$20.95

Marinated LOBSTER Tail and lightly battered, deep fried with avocado, scallions topped with red tobiko, chipotle sauce and eel sauce.

Angel Roll

Angel Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna, crab stick, avocado topped with yellow tail, red tobiko and wasabi dressing.

NickyNicky YumYum

NickyNicky YumYum

$15.95

Tuna, eel, cream cheese lightly battered, deep fried topped with honey wasabi mayo, eel sauce, masago and scallions

FUJI mountain Roll

FUJI mountain Roll

$16.95

Crab mix and avocado topped with mountain style of marinated crawfish, smelt roe, scallions, chili oil and spicy mayo.

CRAB & Crab

CRAB & Crab

$16.95

Soft shell crab, avocado, pickle radish topped with crab mix, eel sauce, spicy mayo and honey wasabi mayo. Yum

GOBBLE Gobble PHEW

GOBBLE Gobble PHEW

$16.95

Salmon, avocado, marinated crawfish, cream cheese lightly fried in tempura batter topped with smelt roe, eel sauce and spicy mayo. Yummy 🤤

DESSERTS

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.95

Green Tea Mochi

$5.95

Strawberry Mochi

$5.95

Chocolate Mochi

$5.95

Extra Sauces & Side Order

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Honey Wasabi Mayo

$1.00

Cajun Sauce

$1.00

Jalapeno Lime Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Katsu Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Sweet And Sour Sauce

$1.00

Steam Veg

$4.00

Steam Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Raman Noodle

$4.00

Udon Noodles

$4.00

Side Fried Rice

$4.95

Raman Soup

$4.00

Sub Fried Rice

$4.00

Ginger

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Salad Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Sauce

$1.00

Side Shrimp

$4.00

Tem Udon Soup

$4.00

____________________________

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.95

_____________________

NON-ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Thai Tea No Ice

$4.75

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Add Boba

$1.50
Matcha Green Tea

Matcha Green Tea

$4.50

CHAMPAGNE

Mas Fi Cava

$11.00

LUNCH ENTREES

TOGO

Chicken Teriyaki (L)

Chicken Teriyaki (L)

$11.95

Chicken breast grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.

Salmon Teriyaki (L)

Salmon Teriyaki (L)

$13.95

Salmon grilled with teriyaki sauce, broccoli, served over rice.

Gyudon (L)

Gyudon (L)

$12.95

Thin sliced beef with caramelized onion, pickle ginger, scallions and egg, served over rice.

Katsu (L)

Katsu (L)

$11.95

Chicken or Pork breaded deep fried, served over rice with katsu dipping sauce.

Katsu Curry (L)

Katsu Curry (L)

$12.95

Chicken or pork breaded deep fried with Japanese style curry, served over rice.

Katsudon (L)

Katsudon (L)

$12.95

Breaded fried chicken or pork with tempura sauce and onion, topped with egg, scallions served over rice.

Chicken Nugget Rice Bowl (L)

Chicken Nugget Rice Bowl (L)

$11.95

Marinated popcorn chicken deep fried in a spicy garlic-Chili, served over rice.

Tempura Donburi (L)

Tempura Donburi (L)

$11.95

Shrimp & Vegetable lightly battered, deep fried served over rice.

Unadon (L)

Unadon (L)

$16.95

BBQ eel served over rice and eel sauce.

Fried Rice (L)

Fried Rice (L)

$11.95

Stir fried rice with egg and onions.

Garlic Fried Rice (L)

Garlic Fried Rice (L)

$11.95

Stir fried rice with egg, onions and crispy garlic.

Poke Rice Bowl (L)

Poke Rice Bowl (L)

$15.95

Diced sashimi marinate served w/edamame, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, scallions, smelt roe over rice.

Hakata Ramen (L)

Hakata Ramen (L)

$11.95
Spicy Miso Ramen (L)

Spicy Miso Ramen (L)

$11.95
Spicy Beef Ramen (L)

Spicy Beef Ramen (L)

$12.95
Katsu Ramen (L)

Katsu Ramen (L)

$12.95

Tempura Ramen (L)

$11.95
Yaki Soba (L)

Yaki Soba (L)

$11.95

Stir fried Japanese noodles with cabbage, carrot, onion in Teriyaki grazed.

Yaki Udon (L)

Yaki Udon (L)

$11.95

Stir fried soft and chewy Japanese style noodles with cabbage, carrot, onion in Teriyaki grazed.

Pad Thai (L)

Pad Thai (L)

$11.95

Stir fried rice noodles with egg, onion and bean sprout.

Tempura Udon (L)

Tempura Udon (L)

$11.95

Japanese style noodles soup with shrimp & vegetable tempura, fish cake and scallions.

Kutsu Udon (L)

$12.95

Sell Gift Certificated

Sell Gift Certificated

$10.00

Sell Gift Certificated

$15.00

Sell Gift Certificated

$20.00

Sell Gift Certificated

$25.00

Sell Gift Certificated

$30.00

Sell Gift Certificated

$35.00

Sell Gift Certificated

$40.00

Sell Gift Certificated

$50.00

Sell Gift Certificated

$75.00

Sell Gift Certificated

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving fresh Sushi & delicious Ramen

Website

Location

1263 S Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves, MO 63119

Directions

Gallery
Zushi image
Zushi image

