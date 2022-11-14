Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Gastropubs

Three Kings Public House - South County

review star

No reviews yet

40 Ronnie's Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kings Double Smash Burger
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Three Kings Wings

Curbside Options

Do Not Need Cutlery and/or Napkins

Need Plastic Cutlery

Need Napkins

Starters

Bowl - Lobster Bisque

Bowl - Lobster Bisque

$7.99
Brussel Sprouts App

Brussel Sprouts App

$9.99

Fresh cut and seasoned Brussels sprouts sautéed in our homemade garlic oil and topped with parmesan cheese, candied almonds and sweetened dried cranberries.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.99

Tender rings & tentacles, breaded and flash fried. Served with lemon caper aioli

Captain Crunch Shrimp

Captain Crunch Shrimp

$14.99

Six jumbo shrimp breaded in Captain Crunch and spices served spicy Thai sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.49

Flour tortilla stuffed with marinated and seasoned chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, bacon, and carmelized onions, with lettuce, pico de gallo and Sriracha ranch on the side! Pairs great with our house made Margarita!

Chicken Tenders App

Chicken Tenders App

$10.49

Five hand breaded strips served with up to two dipping sauces of your choice

Cup - Lobster Bisque

Cup - Lobster Bisque

$5.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Beer battered and deep fried Kosher pickle chips, served with a side of sriracha ranch

Hummus

Hummus

$10.99

Signature recipe of puréed garbanzo beans, garlic, lemon, tahini, chili oil and fire roasted red peppers. Served with pita bread and an assortment of veggies

Kings Skins

Kings Skins

$10.99

Crispy potato skins stuffed with spinach, artichokes, toasted pine nuts and lemon spiked parmesan cream

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.

Pub Chips App

Pub Chips App

$6.99

A generous portion of house made crispy russet potato chips served with queso blanco.

Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli

Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli

$9.99

Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch

Three Kings Wings

Three Kings Wings

$14.49

Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings

Salads

Baby Spinach

Baby Spinach

$9.99

Sweetened dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied almonds and raspberry-shallot vinaigrette

Chopped Bistro

Chopped Bistro

$9.99

Chopped romaine, smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, fried red onions and chunky bleu cheese dressing

Grilled Romaine Caesar

Grilled Romaine Caesar

$9.99

Baby romaine lightly charred served with seasoned croutons, roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives and grated parmesan tossed in our house-made dressing

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$10.99

Thinly sliced lamb and beef served over a bed of chopped romaine with red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, tzatziki and feta Greek vinaigrette. Served with pita bread

King's House Salad

King's House Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with sweet Italian herb vinaigrette topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese and house made croutons.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Large Caesar

$6.99
Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$4.99
The Hill Salad

The Hill Salad

$9.99

Kings Smash Burgers

Comes with american cheese, pickles and our signature smash sauce.
Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$13.99

Two 3 oz. smashed black Angus beef patties smashed to perfection and smothered in our Three Kings bacon jam and topped with melted provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Flamethrower

Flamethrower

$13.99

Two 3 oz. smashed black angus beef patties smashed to perfection and topped with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeños and sriracha mayo on a brioche bun.

Impossible Burger 2.0

Impossible Burger 2.0

$13.99

Plant-based burger topped with fresh sliced avocado and pico de gallo.

Kings Double Smash Burger

Kings Double Smash Burger

$12.49

Two 3 oz. smashed black Angus beef patties smashed to perfection and topped with two slices of American cheese and pickles, topped with our King's Smash Sauce.

Pogue Mahone

Pogue Mahone

$14.99

Two 3 oz. smashed black angus beef patties smashed to perfection and topped with a fried egg, bacon, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss and cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun.

Southwest Chipotle Burger

Southwest Chipotle Burger

$13.99

Two 3 oz. smashed black angus beef patties smashed to perfection and topped with pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

Vegetarian Burger

Vegetarian Burger

$11.99

Black bean burger topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun

King Symon

$16.99Out of stock

Two slices of American cheese and pickles topped with pork belly, our King's Smash Sauce and Cleveland caviar mustard on a toasted brioche bun

Sandwiches, Wraps & Silders

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

California Turkey Club

California Turkey Club

$13.49

Thinly sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, mayo and pepper jack cheese on toasted sourdough bread

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$13.49

Grilled Chicken topped with melted provolone cheese, sauteed onions and peppers, and a jalapeno cream cheese on a hoagie.

Garlic French Dip

Garlic French Dip

$14.49

King sized portion of thinly sliced oven-roasted beef. Topped with melted provolone and served on French garlic cheese bread with a side of au jus

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast served with melted provolone cheese and herb aioli on a brioche bun

Gyro Sliders

Gyro Sliders

$10.99

Thinly sliced lamb and beef with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce on three slider buns! Available on pita for $1!

Muffuletta-Half

Muffuletta-Half

$14.99Out of stock

Hand sliced genoa salami, spicy capicola, mortadella, mozzarella, provolone cheese and olive salad on round Italian bread served hot. A New Orleans favorite.

Muffuletta-Quarter

Muffuletta-Quarter

$11.99Out of stock

Hand sliced genoa salami, spicy capicola, mortadella, mozzarella, provolone cheese and olive salad on round Italian bread served hot. A New Orleans favorite.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.99

Thinly sliced lean corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 Island dressing on toasted marbled rye

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$15.99

Pan-seared salmon with smoked bacon, tomatoes, green leaf lettuce and lemon caper aioli served on toasted sourdough or multigrain wheat bread

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.99

Hand-dipped in beer batter. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and cajun remoulade on a hoagie roll

The Big Red

The Big Red

$13.49

Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Tuna Sliders

Tuna Sliders

$12.99

Sliced blackened tuna steak with crisp slaw and cajun remoulade.

Entrees

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Fresh cod hand-dipped in beer batter then fried to a golden brown. Served with natural cut fries and lemon caper aioli

Seafood Stew

Seafood Stew

$23.99

A Spanish influenced dish with spicy sausage, shrimp, squid, salmon, cod, mussels, peppers, onions, and rice simmered in a garlic saffron broth. Served with French bread

Chicken Stir-Fry

Chicken Stir-Fry

$14.99

Tender chicken breast stir-fried with mushrooms, broccoli, red peppers and carrots in a sweet ginger soy sauce. Served over white rice

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$13.99

Fettuccini noodles, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy cajun cream sauce. Served with French bread

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Fettuccini noodles, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy cajun cream sauce. Served with French bread

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$17.99

Fettuccini noodles, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy cajun cream sauce. Served with French bread

Cajun Combo Pasta

Cajun Combo Pasta

$19.99

Fettuccini noodles, andouille pork sausage, roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs in a spicy cajun cream sauce. Served with French bread

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

Grilled salmon marinated in miso and ginger and served over edamame rice with pickled carrots, radish, and cucumber

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.99
Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.99

Seven hand breaded strips served with your choice of side and up to two dipping sauces of your choice

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Fries No Seasoning

$2.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.99
Side Pub Chips

Side Pub Chips

$2.99
Applesauce

Applesauce

$2.99
Cauliflower Risotto

Cauliflower Risotto

$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries No Seasoning

$4.99
Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$4.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Kids Menu

K- Mac N Cheese

K- Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Macaroni noodles in a creamy sauce of melted American, cheddar and Swiss cheeses

K- Tenders Breaded

K- Tenders Breaded

$7.99

Three hand-breaded chicken strips served with one dipping sauce of choice

K- Flatbread

K- Flatbread

$6.99

Cheese only. Each additional topping [+1] pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red peppers or onions.

K- Burger

K- Burger

$6.99

3.3oz angus smash burger on a brioche bun. add cheese [+1] add bacon [+1]

K- Grilled Chz

K- Grilled Chz

$6.99

Classic grilled cheese with American cheese on white bread

K- Butter Pasta

K- Butter Pasta

$6.99

Fettuccine noodles tossed in butter

K- Cheese Burger

K- Cheese Burger

$7.99

3.3oz angus smash burger on a brioche bun

Extras

$ ADD BREADED CHICKEN

$5.00

$ ADD GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

$ ADD GYRO MEAT

$4.00

$ ADD SALMON

$6.00Out of stock

$ ADD SHRIMP

$5.00

$ ADD TURKEY

$4.00

$ American Cheese

$1.00

$ Avocado

$1.00

$ Bacon

$1.50

$ Bacon Jam

$1.50Out of stock

$ BC Crumbles

$1.00

$ Brown Gravy

$1.50

$ Carrots

$0.50

$ Celery

$0.50

$ Crostinis

$0.50

$ Cucumbers

$0.50

$ Egg

$1.25

$ Feta Cheese

$1.00

$ Fried Jalapenos

$0.50

$ GF Bread

$2.00

$ Gluten Free Bun

$1.00

$ Goat Cheese

$1.00

$ Green Olives

$0.50Out of stock

$ Guacamole

$1.00

$ Kalamata Olives

$0.50

$ Kimchi

$1.50Out of stock

$ Marinara

$1.99

$ Mozz Cheese

$1.00

$ Olive Tapenade

$1.50Out of stock

$ Onion Relish

$1.00

$ Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

$ Pico

$0.50

$ Pretzel Bun

$1.00Out of stock

$ Pasta Bread

$1.00

$ Red Peppers

$0.50

$ Rice

$2.00

$ Salsa

$1.50Out of stock

$ Saurkraut

$1.00Out of stock

$ Saut Mushroom

$1.00

$ Saut Onion

$1.00

$ Shred Cheddar

$1.00

$ Side Hummus

$1.99

$ Sour Cream

$0.50

$ Swiss Cheese

$0.50

$ White Gravy

$1.50Out of stock

$ Wontons

$1.00

$ Xtra Cajun Pasta Sauce

$1.50

$ Queso

$2.99

$ Xtra Patty

$6.00

$ Xtra Stir Fry Sauce

$1.50

Packaged Beer

Bud Light Bottles 6pk

$12.00

Bud Select Bottles 6pk

$12.00

Bud Bottles 6pk

$12.00

Mich Ultra Bottles 6pk

$12.00

UCBC Schnickelfritz Cans 4pk

$16.00

UCBC Under Dog Lager 16oz Cans 4pk

$16.00

UCBC Under Dog Pale Ale 16oz Cans 4pk

$16.00

Cocktails

Lavender Lemonade

$10.00

Luxardo Manhattan

$12.00

Tres Agave Margarita

$10.00

Tres Reyes Pomegranate Cooler

$10.00

The Night Stalker

$12.00

Mason Dixon

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Wine

William Hill Chardonnay

$20.00

Geyser Peak Chardonnay

$20.00

Haymaker Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Georges Duboeuf Chardonnay

$36.00

Ste. Michelles Chateau Reisling

$20.00

Charles and Charles Rose

$20.00

CA Locations Red Blend

$24.00

Drumheller Merlot

$20.00

Geyser Peak Cabernet

$20.00

XYZin Zinfandel

$24.00

Lamarca Prosecco (187ml)

$10.00

N/A Drinks

16oz Coke

$2.00

16oz Diet Coke

$2.00

16oz Dr. Pepper

$2.00

16oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

16oz Rootbeer

$2.00

16oz Pink Lemonade

$2.00

16oz Sprite

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Three Kings Public House is an independently owned restaurant established in 2011 in the Delmar Loop — now with 4 locations. We offer upscale global pub food with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, grown by local farmers in Missouri and Illinois.

Website

Location

40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63126

Directions

Gallery
Three Kings Public House image
Banner pic
BG pic
Three Kings Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Olive and Oak
orange starNo Reviews
216 W Lockwood Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
orange starNo Reviews
100 W Lockwood Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Olive and Oak - Events
orange starNo Reviews
216 W. Lockwood Ave Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Cyrano's
orange starNo Reviews
603 E Lockwood Ave. Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
The Blue Duck
orange star4.4 • 1,188
2661 Sutton Blvd Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
Elmwood - 2704 Sutton Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2704 Sutton Blvd Maplewood, MO 63143
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in St. Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston