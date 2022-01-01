Hummus in Saint Louis

Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve hummus

Ukraft image

 

Ukraft

701 Market Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pita Chips and Hummus$3.00
More about Ukraft
Crushed Red - Creve Coeur image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Crushed Red - Creve Coeur

11635 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Play Gloria$11.59
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
Regular Farmer's Market$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken$10.49
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
More about Crushed Red - Creve Coeur
Elaia & Olio image

 

Elaia & Olio

1634 Tower Grove Ave., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus King of Kings$10.00
Hummus Deluxe$15.00
More about Elaia & Olio
Item pic

 

Balkan Treat Box

8103 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves

Avg 4.9 (799 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BROWN BUTTER HUMMUS$7.50
HUMMUS, ALEPPO CHILI OIL, PISTACHIO, HERBS, CHARRED SOMUN
More about Balkan Treat Box
Hummus image

 

Crushed Red - Clayton

8007 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$7.69
Smoky chili hummus with warm flatbread & lavasch.
More about Crushed Red - Clayton
Grand Spirits Bottle Company image

 

Grand Spirits Bottle Company

3194 S Grand Blvd, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lieu Dit Sauv Blanc$23.00
A combination of both tank and barrel fermentations that are aged in neutral barrels. We source our fruit from three vineyards in Happy Canyon called Grassini, McGinley, and Star Lane. Varying soils of sand, shale, and gravel at Star Lane and heavier clays with larger yellow and red chert and serpentine rocks at both McGinley and Grassini.
Art of the Earth Reisling$12.00
From the slate soils of the world famous Reinhessen region of Germany, our organic Riesling is made in the dry, trocken style with aromas and flavors of lime and citrus in a firm, fresh finish.
Lioco Chardonnay$23.00
Lioco has created this Chardonnay from a blend of different sources, with all fruit grown in dried creek beds throughout the Russian River. The wine is left in contact with the lees for six months, it does not see any oak, and it is bottled unfined and unfiltered. Fresh citrus notes play against a creamy mouthfeel.
More about Grand Spirits Bottle Company
The Great Grizzly Bear image

 

The Great Grizzly Bear

1027 Geyer Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Fries$6.00
west coast favorite, seasoned with garlic and parsley, served with a buttermilk sauce
Classic Smashburger$12.00
beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
White Bean Hummus$6.00
white bean spread, confit garlic and giardiniera served with grilled ciabatta
More about The Great Grizzly Bear
Hummus image

 

Crushed Red

140 S. Kirkwood Rd., Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$7.69
Smoky chili hummus with warm flatbread & lavasch.
More about Crushed Red

