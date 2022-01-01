Hummus in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve hummus
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crushed Red - Creve Coeur
11635 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur
|Regular Play Gloria
|$11.59
Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & blue cheese with field greens. Cranberry poppyseed.
|Regular Farmer's Market
|$10.49
Roasted turkey breast, goat cheese, sunflower seeds, apples & cranberries with field greens. Honey mustard.
|Regular Chipotle BBQ Chicken
|$10.49
Chipotle bbq chicken breast, roasted corn, black beans, pepper jack, cilantro, tortilla strips with field greens. Ranch dressing.
Elaia & Olio
1634 Tower Grove Ave., Saint Louis
|Hummus King of Kings
|$10.00
|Hummus Deluxe
|$15.00
Balkan Treat Box
8103 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves
|BROWN BUTTER HUMMUS
|$7.50
HUMMUS, ALEPPO CHILI OIL, PISTACHIO, HERBS, CHARRED SOMUN
Crushed Red - Clayton
8007 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Hummus
|$7.69
Smoky chili hummus with warm flatbread & lavasch.
Grand Spirits Bottle Company
3194 S Grand Blvd, St Louis
|Lieu Dit Sauv Blanc
|$23.00
A combination of both tank and barrel fermentations that are aged in neutral barrels. We source our fruit from three vineyards in Happy Canyon called Grassini, McGinley, and Star Lane. Varying soils of sand, shale, and gravel at Star Lane and heavier clays with larger yellow and red chert and serpentine rocks at both McGinley and Grassini.
|Art of the Earth Reisling
|$12.00
From the slate soils of the world famous Reinhessen region of Germany, our organic Riesling is made in the dry, trocken style with aromas and flavors of lime and citrus in a firm, fresh finish.
|Lioco Chardonnay
|$23.00
Lioco has created this Chardonnay from a blend of different sources, with all fruit grown in dried creek beds throughout the Russian River. The wine is left in contact with the lees for six months, it does not see any oak, and it is bottled unfined and unfiltered. Fresh citrus notes play against a creamy mouthfeel.
The Great Grizzly Bear
1027 Geyer Ave, Saint Louis
|Garlic Fries
|$6.00
west coast favorite, seasoned with garlic and parsley, served with a buttermilk sauce
|Classic Smashburger
|$12.00
beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion
|White Bean Hummus
|$6.00
white bean spread, confit garlic and giardiniera served with grilled ciabatta