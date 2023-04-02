Circle 7 Ranch - Des Peres New 11769 Manchester Rd

Fiery BBQ Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$15.50

Three Fiery BBQ Shrimp Tacos Topped with Pepper Jack, Candied Jalapenos, Fresh Slaw Tossed in Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette- Served with Salsa Fresca- Served in Three Flour Tortillas. (Must select side, Mexican Rice and Black Beans are recommended)