Circle 7 Ranch - Des Peres New
11769 Manchester Rd

11769 Manchester Rd

Des Peres, MO 63131

Popular Items

Traditional Wings 1 lb
Classic Burger
Kids Mac N Cheese

Drinks

CURBSIDE PICKUP

Please pull up on the east side of the building for curbside pick-up.
Please pull up on the east side of the building for curbside pick-up.

DRINKS (MUST BE 21 TO ORDER)

64oz Growler of Beer

Choose your favorite local brew and enjoy your draft beer at HOME! MUST BE 21, and show a valid I.D. upon arrival.

1/2 PRICE BOTTLE BEER!

Choose your favorite local brew and enjoy a cold one! Must be 21, and show a valid I.D. upon arrival.

1/2 PRICE BOTTLES OF WINE!

What pairs best great with Circle 7 food? A half priced bottle of wine that what does! Must be 21, and show a valid I.D. upon arrival.

32oz Cocktails

Grab a jug of your favorite Circle 7 Signature Cocktails To Go! Must be 21, and show a valid I.D. upon arrival.

Food

Appetizers

Boneless Wings 1lb

$11.50

Select Style: Buffalo Sauce, Fiery Honey, Fiery Honey BBQ , BBQ, or Nashville -Served with Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Brisket Nachos

$13.50

Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips, Topped with Queso Blanco, Homemade Black Bean Corn Salsa, Slow Smoked Beef Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Candied Jalapenos, Green Onion, and Circle 7 Ranch Sour Cream. If Requesting toppings on the side, there will be a $2.00 charge for additional containers.

TOT Brisket Nacho

$17.50

Buffalo Dip

$11.00

Chicken Skewers

$11.00

Six Marinated and Grilled Chicken Skewers - Served with Your Choice of any Two Dipping Sauces.

Chips and Dips

$10.50

Our Homemade Salsa Fresca and Queso Blanco Served with Tri-Color Tortilla Chips.

Corn Fritters

$9.50

Sweet Corn, Lightly Breaded and Fried- Served with Fiery Honey Sauce.

Cranberry/ Goat Cheese Dip

$12.00

Baked Goat Cheese, Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Rosemary, and Honey- Served with Crostinis and Fried Pita.

Dirty Fries

$12.00

Natural Cut Fries Loaded with Monterey Jack and Cheddar, Bacon, Chives, and Circle 7 Ranch Sour Cream.

Fiery Honey Cauliflower

$10.50

Fried Cauliflower Breaded in Our Signature Breading and Tossed in Fiery Honey Sauce- Served with Circle 7 Ranch Dressing for Dipping.

Fiery Honey Shrimp

$12.00

Seven Large Shrimp Hand Battered in Our Panko Breadcrumb Blend, Fried Crisp, and Tossed in our Signature Fiery Honey Sauce- Served with Circle 7 Ranch Dressing for Dipping. *Staff Favorite

Fried Pepper Jack

$10.50

Battered and Fried Pepper Jack- Served with Circle 7 Ranch Dressing for Dipping.

Goat Cheese Bolognese

$12.00

Baked Goat Cheese in Homemade Meat Sauce- Served with Crostinis and Fried Pita.

Guacamole

$10.00

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Pickle Coins

$10.00

Thick Cut Dill Pickle Coins, Hand Battered in our Panko Breadcrumb Blend and Fried Crisp- Served with Circle 7 Ranch Dressing for Dipping.

Pretzel Sticks

$10.50

Warm, Soft, and Baked to Perfection- Served with Spicy Queso Blanco for Dipping.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Toasted Ravioli (6pc)

$11.00

St. Louis Style Jumbo Hand Battered Ravioli Dusted with Fresh Parmesan- Served with Homemade Meat Sauce for Dipping.

Traditional Wings 1 lb

$13.00

Select Style: Grilled Memphis Dry Rub, Buffalo Sauce, Fiery Honey, Fiery Honey BBQ, and BBQ -Served with Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Salads

Buddy Salad

$14.00

House lettuce blend chopped and tossed with Circle 7 Ranch dressing, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cucumber, avocado, tri-colored corn tortilla strips, and onion straws. RECOMEND WITH RANCH

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

House lettuce blend, chicken tenders tossed in Circle 7 buffalo sauce, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and cheddar. RECOMENDED WITH RANCH

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing.

Cobb

$14.00

Our House Lettuce Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cheddar.

Granny Smith Salad

$11.00

Fresh Spinach with Granny Smith Apple Straws, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, and Blue Cheese Crumbles Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

House Salad

$8.00

House lettuce blend, cucumber, tomato, red onion, cheddar, and croutons.

Steak Salad

$16.00

Cajun Marinated Sirloin, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Cheddar, and Goat Cheese- Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$13.00

House Lettuce Blend, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onion, Candied Cashews, Chow Mein Noodles, Garnished with Sesame Seeds, and Served with Sesame Vinaigrette.

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Golden Beets, Red Beets, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Orange Supreme, Fresh Spinach and Basil-Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach, Hard Boiled Egg, Mushrooms, Bacon, and Sautéed Onion- Served with Hot Bacon Mustard Dressing.

Avocado Mango Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Five Grilled Shrimp, Chili Roasted Corn, Avocado, Mango Pineapple Relish, Monterey Jack- Served Over a Bed of Spinach Citrus Vinaigrette Recommended

Chef Salad

$15.00

Strawberry Salad

$13.50

Greek Salad

$12.50

Soup

Chili

$7.50

Soup of Day

$7.50

Mon-Tues Corn Chowder Wed-Thurs Chicken Pot Pie Fri-Sun Chicken Fajita

Burgers

#25

$12.50

Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Secret Sauce, 2 Layers of American, Pickle, Shredded Lettuce, and Diced Onion - Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.

B2C2 Burger

$12.50

Two certified angus beef patties with, two layers of bacon, and two layers of cheddar.

Bourbon Burger

$15.00

Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Bulleit Glaze, Cheddar, Candied Jalapenos, Onion Straws, and Bacon.

Brisket Melt

$15.50

Classic Burger

$11.50

Two certified angus beef patties, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

El Borracho

$13.00

Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Queso Blanco, Candied Jalapenos, and Bacon - Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.

Frisco Melt

$12.50

Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, 1000 Island, American, and Swiss on Sour Dough.

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Impossible™ patty with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

OMG

$18.00

Five Certified Angus Beef Patties, 5 Layers of American, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickle Stack- Served on Our Signature Branded Bun and on a Bed of Fries.

Rise N Shine

$12.50

Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Fried Egg, Bacon, and 2 Layers of American - Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.

The G.O.A.T

$14.50

Two Certified Angus Beef Patties, Avocado, Onion Straws, Goat Cheese, Cheddar, and Fiery Honey BBQ Sauce - Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.

Triple Cheese

$14.50

Turkey Burger

$12.50

Turkey burger with avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Teremana Burger

$15.50

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Fiery Honey Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hand battered and fried chicken breast tossed in Fiery Honey Sauce, bacon, montery jack, candied jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

French Dip

$14.00

Thinly Sliced Top Sirloin, Swiss, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, and Guinness Au Jus - Served on a Hand Crafted Roll.

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, on a Circle 7 Bun.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast Coated in Homemade Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickle Coins, and Drizzled With Honey- Served on Our Signature Branded Bun.

Sloppy Joe

$11.00

Steak Sandwich

$14.50

Thinly Sliced Sirloin, Worcestershire Sauce, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, and Provel Cheese- Served on a Hand Crafted Roll.

The Nola

$14.00

Our Po’Boy Loaded with Andouille Sausage, Blackened Shrimp, Pepper Jack, Remoulade Sauce, Sautéed Red Bell Peppers and Onions- Served on a Hand Crafted Roll.

Zwickel Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh Cod Battered in Our Signature Zwickel Beer Batter Topped with Cole Slaw, and Tartar Sauce - Served With Hush Puppies and Corn Fritters on a Hand Crafted Roll.

Circle 7 Club

$14.50Out of stock

Mediterranean Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Steak and Goat Cheese Flat Bread

$16.00

Wraps

Baja Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Lettuce- Served in a Flour Tortilla With a Side of Salsa Fresca.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Tenders Tossed in Circle 7 Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion - Served in a Flour Tortilla.

C7 Ranch Wrap

$13.50

Marinated and Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Pepper Jack, Cilantro, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Cucumbers, Tri-Color Corn Tortilla Strings, BBQ Sauce, Circle 7 Ranch Dressing, and Lettuce- Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla.

Cali Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, and Spinach- Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, and Parmesan, Tossed in Caesar Dressing- Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla.

Cranberry Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, and Dried Cranberries- Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla With Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Nola Wrap

$14.00

Andouille Sausage, Blackened Shrimp, Pepper Jack, Cajun Remoulade, Sautéed Red Peppers and Onions Served in a Flour Tortilla.

Veggie Fajita Wrap

$11.00

Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Mexican Rice, Queso Blanco, Sautéed Onions and Peppers- Served in a Flour Tortilla with Salsa Fresca.

Club Wrap

$14.50

Cilantro Lime Avocado Shrimp Wrap

$15.00

Plates

9oz Bourbon Street Sirloin

$18.00

Sirloin Marinated in the Best Cajun Seasonings- Served with Your Choice of Side and House Salad.

Chicken Strips

$13.50

An Entree Portion of our Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders - Served with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce and Fries.

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$18.00

Flaky Salmon Glazed with a Citrus Pineapple Glaze- Served With Our Vegetable of the Day and Rice Pilaf.

Fajita Rice Bowl

$12.00

Mexican Rice, Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Queso Blanco and Sautéed Red Pepper and Onions- Served with Salsa Fresca.

Teriyaki Chicken Power Bowl

$15.00

Quinoa, Teriyaki Chicken, Broccoli, Asian Slaw, Candied Cashews, Garnished with Sesame Seeds.

Zwickel Beer Battered Fish

$16.00

Pork Chop

$16.00

Brown Sugar and Maple Infused French Cut Pork Chop, Smashed Red Potatoes, and Homemade Apple Crisp.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$15.50

Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Grilled Medium Rare, Pineapple Relish, and CilantroServed with Salsa Fresca - Served in Three Flour Tortillas. (Must select side, Mexican Rice and Black Beans are recommended)

Fiery BBQ Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$15.50

Three Fiery BBQ Shrimp Tacos Topped with Pepper Jack, Candied Jalapenos, Fresh Slaw Tossed in Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette- Served with Salsa Fresca- Served in Three Flour Tortillas. (Must select side, Mexican Rice and Black Beans are recommended)

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Three Blackened Tilapia Tacos Topped with Fresh Slaw Tossed in Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette- Served with Salsa Fresca- Served in Three Flour Tortillas. (Must select side, Mexican Rice and Black Beans are recommended)

Gringo Tacos

$13.00

Impossible Tacos

$15.00

Vegan Friendly Taco with Impossible Burger, Lettuce, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Cilantro, and Onion - Served with Salsa Verde - Served in Three Soft Corn Tortillas. (Must select side, Mexican Rice and Black Beans are recommended.)

Steak Fajita Tacos

$16.00

Voodoo Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Jack Your Mac

Bacon Cheese Burger Mac

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.00

Plain Mac

$10.00

Ultimate Chili Mac

$14.00

Sloppy Joe Mac

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$15.00

For the Kids

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kids Corn Dogs

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Kids Hamburger

$8.50

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Nuggets

$8.50

Two Beef Tacos

$8.50

Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

On the Side

Apple Sauce

$4.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Dirty Fries

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mexican Beans & Rice

$5.00

Onion Staws

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Corn Fritters

$5.00

Side Fried Pepperjack

$5.00

Side Loaded Tots

$5.00

Side of Pickle Coins

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Smashed Potatoes

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Toasted Baguette

$1.00

Tots

$4.00

Twice Baked Potato

$5.00

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Endings

3 Scoops of Ice Cream

$5.00

Berry Cobbler

$9.00

Brownie Delight

$9.00

Cookie Jar

$9.00

Featured Dessert

$9.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Tart

$6.00

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Strawberry Short Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location: 11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131

